We are currently looking to set up the World Council for Veterinary Health which will be a sister organisation to the already existing World Council for Health that was founded by Dr Tess Lawrie as a platform to get the correct information about COVID into the public domain, and to challenge the official narrative in many situations by providing the real science. Given the WHO "One Health" policy there is provision within the IHR and intended Pandemic Treaty to potentially mandate veterinary interventions in the event that a human pandemic is considered to have originated from animals and if considered to be an ongoing reservoir of infection. There is also a parallel World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) funded in very much the same way that the WHO is funded, and will therefore be subject to the same political and financial manipulation and pressures that have undermined the original spirit and purpose of the WHO.

The World Council for Veterinary Health intends to monitor such organisations and potential situations and to provide the real science for the public. To this end we need veterinarians and paraprofessionals who are awake to these dangers to be our eyes and ears around the world who can flag emerging concerns. The WCVH can also provide a unified voice to speak out and as a focus to challenge whatever might be intended as necessary. This might have to be through the courts as well as through alternative media. We will also look to call out current practices that are not in the animals' best interests.

I therefore invite veterinarians from around the world and from different niches of veterinary work to reach out to me so that we can form a Council that can have regular online meetings and potentially conferences where we all meet up to present the main issues of the day for discussion. Influential paraprofessionals and related sectors eg lawyers specialising in veterinary litigation and legislation are also welcome so that we get a broad perspective on issues. If there is sufficient interest, this could easily develop into full time work which will need funding. To this end I invite individuals who would be willing to financially support the establishment and ongoing funding of such an organisation in the event that there is sufficient interest to take the WCVH forward. Thank you in advance.