Did you know that veterinarians are administering “RNA Particle” vaccines to dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile and the Philippines?
We are currently looking to set up the World Council for Veterinary Health which will be a sister organisation to the already existing World Council for Health that was founded by Dr Tess Lawrie as a platform to get the correct information about COVID into the public domain, and to challenge the official narrative in many situations by providing the real science. Given the WHO "One Health" policy there is provision within the IHR and intended Pandemic Treaty to potentially mandate veterinary interventions in the event that a human pandemic is considered to have originated from animals and if considered to be an ongoing reservoir of infection. There is also a parallel World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) funded in very much the same way that the WHO is funded, and will therefore be subject to the same political and financial manipulation and pressures that have undermined the original spirit and purpose of the WHO.
The World Council for Veterinary Health intends to monitor such organisations and potential situations and to provide the real science for the public. To this end we need veterinarians and paraprofessionals who are awake to these dangers to be our eyes and ears around the world who can flag emerging concerns. The WCVH can also provide a unified voice to speak out and as a focus to challenge whatever might be intended as necessary. This might have to be through the courts as well as through alternative media. We will also look to call out current practices that are not in the animals' best interests.
I therefore invite veterinarians from around the world and from different niches of veterinary work to reach out to me so that we can form a Council that can have regular online meetings and potentially conferences where we all meet up to present the main issues of the day for discussion. Influential paraprofessionals and related sectors eg lawyers specialising in veterinary litigation and legislation are also welcome so that we get a broad perspective on issues. If there is sufficient interest, this could easily develop into full time work which will need funding. To this end I invite individuals who would be willing to financially support the establishment and ongoing funding of such an organisation in the event that there is sufficient interest to take the WCVH forward. Thank you in advance.
CANINE FLU (United States)
Nobivac® NXT Canine Flu H3N2
Intervet/Merck Animal Health
CANINE INFLUENZA VACCINE, H3, RNA PARTICLE
This product contains RNA Particles coding for the H3 gene from canine influenza virus A/canine/Iowa/22619-4/2015(H3N2).
https://merckusa.cvpservice.com/product/view/1047588
Feline Leukemia (United States)
https://www.merck-animal-health-usa.com/nobivac/nobivac-nxt-felv
Canine and Feline Rabies (Canada)
Yes, Merck Animal Health has launched NOBIVAC® NXT Rabies, a first-of-its-kind line of mRNA-based rabies vaccines for dogs and cats in Canada
https://www.merck-animal-health.ca/products/companion-animals/nobivac-nxt-canine-feline-3-rabies/
Insane!
This is VERY worrisome indeed as most vets are blue pilled and not even aware of the covid jab damage that has been done to people. The AVMA supports One Health and has a strong lobby and does not always promote what is best for pets. They pretty much follow the narrative. Vets were called in early in the pandemic to help administer covid jabs to people. Did not one of them even stop to think what was in those jabs??? Holistic/Integrative/Functional vet med is the way to go and avoid the allopathic vet. They too are all about big harma in most cases. New vets diagnose/treat using algorithms and AI, can you imagine not being able to use common sense and critical thinking skills? Rabies Waivers are available from your vet in aged pets and those with chronic dz or a history of adverse vaccine events. Ask for it. Get blood titers instead of vaccines if possible.
Check out vitalanimal.com and https://drkarenbecker.com for holistic vet info.
To find a holistic vet near you: https://www.ahvma.org/find-a-holistic-veterinarian/#!directory/map/
If you don't find one on that list, google, "holistic vets in (put in your city)".
Make sure all injectables are pulled up in front of you in the exam room and administered in the exam room, NOT in the treatment area. Too many mistakes are made. Make sure the whole physical exam is done in front of you including a rectal exam for males and females.
ALWAYS GET INFORMED CONSENT FROM THE VET AND ASK QUESTIONS. You know your pet better than any vet does so speak up and out.
Get off kibble-its the worst stuff with rendered meat and glyphosate. So much more. Be aware and be an advocate for your beloveds please!