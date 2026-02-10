James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Lippman's avatar
Susan Lippman
4d

See Dane Wigington's website: Geoengineering.org.

However, I don't believe that most geoengineers are actually unwitting. I believe that many, if not most, know exactly what they are doing.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
4d

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

Reply
Share
87 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Roguski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture