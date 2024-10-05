Please express your opinions in the comment section below.
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
All of your listed categories are incredibly important. How can we choose what’s most important when they’re all designed to kill people and destroy our country 🤷♀️
Other categories equally important in my opinion are geoengineering and toxic vaccines.
MUST KILL THE NWO/ DEEP STATE/ CABAL - the Satanic Ultra-wealthy Perverts MUST GO!