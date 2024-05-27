Plot Twist #3
The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body has officially admitted that they have FAILED to reach consensus on the text of the proposed "Pandemic Agreement." That's good news (for now).
OUTCOME OF THE INTERGOVERNMENTAL NEGOTIATING BODY (INB) TO DRAFT AND NEGOTIATE A WHO CONVENTION, AGREEMENT OR OTHER INTERNATIONAL INSTRUMENT ON PANDEMIC PREVENTION, PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE.
The BUREAU’S PROPOSED TEXT from May 27, 2024 is available here:
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_10-en.pdf
1. By decision SSA2(5) (2021), the Health Assembly, at its Second special session, decided, inter alia, to establish an intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) open to all Member States and Associate Members to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. In decision SSA2(5), the Health Assembly also decided that the INB should submit its outcome for consideration by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, with a progress report to the Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly.
2. The INB undertook its work under the leadership of its Bureau, led by Ms Precious Matsoso of South Africa and Mr Roland Driece of the Kingdom of the Netherlands as Co-Chairs, and Vice-Chairs: Ambassador Tovar da Silva Nunes of Brazil; Ambassador Amr Ramadan of Egypt; Dr Viroj Tangcharoensathien of Thailand; and Ambassador Honsei Kozo of Japan, and supported by the Secretariat.
3. The INB held a total of nine meetings, including seven resumed sessions, various drafting and subgroups, working groups, informal consultations and briefings, including with the participation of experts and relevant stakeholders. These meetings discussed various iterations of a draft text towards a pandemic agreement and work from those meetings culminated in the outcome document presently submitted to the Health Assembly. The Bureau worked closely with the Bureau of the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (WGIHR), and the two processes held two joint plenary sessions. Documents for the meetings of the INB, including the meeting reports, are available on the WHO website.
4. Following its mandate as set out in decision SSA2(5), the INB drafted and negotiated the text of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, the draft of which, as at the conclusion of its ninth meeting, is contained in the Appendix.
The INB did not reach consensus on the text.
Committee A of the World Health Assembly is scheduled to discuss this matter at 2:30pm (Geneva time) on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Watch the live stream:
https://www.who.int/about/accountability/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-seventh
