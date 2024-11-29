Please Watch and Review These COVID-19 Videos
Which of these 40 videos do YOU think would be the most effective in convincing someone that they should NEVER get another mRNA "vaccine?"
I know that time is precious and I realize that most people are not likely to watch all the videos below. That’s OK. Watch and review as many as you can. Come back later and watch and review some more.
At the very least, this article is a RESOURCE to help you easily access videos that you may have already watched, but are unable to locate.
Also, this article will probably make a lot of powerful videos available to you that you may have never seen before.
If there are any other videos that you think should be added to this article, please post a link to them in the comment section below.
Please watch the videos below and take the poll under each video to rate how effective you believe the video would be in convincing someone to NEVER take another mRNA injection.
The videos below are listed in order of increasing length. The shorter videos are first and the longest video is last.
Note: I realize that some readers will be unable to watch the videos that are on Rumble because that platform is censored in their country. If anyone can find any of the Rumble videos on other platforms, please post the links in the comment section.
1) Why You Should Not Get Injected With COVID-19 Vaccines Illustrated In 30 Seconds... (0:27)
https://rumble.com/v2bw8xg-why-you-should-not-get-injected-with-covid-19-vaccines-illustrated-in-30-se.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=46&e9s=rel_v2_pr
2) Joseph Fraiiman - It's time to withdraw the mRNA vaccines (2:32)
https://rumble.com/v24k8be-its-time-to-withdraw-the-mrna-vaccines.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=29
3) Tens of Thousands of COVID-19 "Vaccine" Injured in the U.S. Begging for Help (3:25)
https://rumble.com/vjjlv5-tens-of-thousands-of-covid-19-vaccine-injured-in-the-u.s.-begging-for-help.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=34
4) Aaron Siri - After Forcing The CDC To Release V-SAFE Data, Excessive COVID Vaccine Injuries Are Made Public! (3:56)
https://rumble.com/v1mrnsg-after-forcing-cdc-to-release-v-safe-data-excessive-covid-vaccine-injuries-a.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=26
5) Mistakes Were NOT Made (4:00)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueUXNL-A3Zg
6) Dr. Robert Malone: Before You Inject Your Child! URGENT WARNING!!! All Parents Need To Hear (4:32)
https://rumble.com/vqq7gc-dr.-robert-malone-before-you-inject-your-child.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=17
7) Dr. Dan Stock - Specialist in Immunology & Inflammation says CDC and NIH are ignoring Science (6:29)
https://rumble.com/vkwcb4-dr-dan-stock-specialist-in-immunology-and-inflammation-says-cdc-and-nih-is-.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=31
8) Could a Covid-19 vaccine cause harm, even death over time? (8:05)
https://rumble.com/vcl7f5-could-a-covid-19-vaccine-cause-harm-even-death-over-time.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=36
9) Scientist shows vaccine effects in autopsies. Don't believe it? See for yourself. (13:34)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jm2euik7MlCV
10) Michael Yeadon - Austrian Testimony (15:14)
https://rumble.com/v5qt5n2--dr-mike-yeadons-austrian-testimony-please-watch-and-share-15-mins.html
11) Not Safe and Not Effective - CHD (16:13) - MY FAVORITE!
https://rumble.com/v5tqddt-not-safe-and-not-effective-chd.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=2
12) Peter McCullough (16:50)
WORLD RENOWNED DOCTOR BLOWS LID OFF OF COVID VACCINE (EXCERPT)
https://rumble.com/vhp8e1-massive-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html
13) Dr. David Martin at the European Parliament (21:31)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jEEzAqr2O_s
https://rumble.com/v2q0at0-david-martin-covid-is-premeditated-domestic-terrorism-an-act-of-biological-.html?start=16s
https://odysee.com/@NOW-U-KNOW:a/Patented-Genocide:2
14) Michael Yeadon - The Silver Bullet (21:49)
https://rumble.com/v5tlsjn-the-silver-bullet-an-address-by-dr.-mike-yeadon-ex-vp-pfizer.html
15) Andrew Bridgen Calls For Immediate End to all mRNA Vaccines (24:08)
https://rumble.com/v4qfwec-andrew-bridgen-calls-for-immediate-end-to-all-mrna-vaccines-gallery-of-fans.html
16) Church, Wake Up! Pray. Gather. Do Not Take the Vaccine. You Are Being Deceived (24:27)
https://rumble.com/vdw9y7-church-wake-up-pray.-gather.-do-not-take-the-vaccine.-you-are-being-deceive.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=44
17) Dr. Peter McCullough - URGENT WARNING About Poisonous Jabs - "An Agonizing Situation" (25:30)
https://rumble.com/vk5jd0-dr.-peter-mccullough-urgent-warning-about-poisonous-jabs-an-agonizing-situa.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=23
18) David Martin (26:03)
https://rumble.com/v3sahot-dr-david-e-martin-who.html
19) In Memoriam: Victims of COVID-19 "Vaccines" (29:28)
https://rumble.com/vkmlux-in-memoriam-victims-of-covid-19-vaccines.html
20) They Lied and People Died (40:56)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRYneQpio3Q
21) Safe and Effective - A Second Opinion (55:23)
https://rumble.com/v1lwbgs-safe-and-effective-a-second-opinion-2022-oracle-films-news-uncut.html
22) Dr. Simone Gold: The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccine (56:08)
https://rumble.com/vd3aur-dr-simone-gold-the-truth-about-the-covid-19-vaccine.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=10
23) Karen Kingston - Bioweapon from Infection to Injection (1:01:29)
https://rumble.com/v1pw1l5-cv19-ai-bioweapon-from-infection-to-injection-karen-kingston.html
24) Following The Science? 1:01:56)
https://rumble.com/vitcgn-following-the-science.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=8
25) The Testimonies Project - The Movie (1:07:05) - subtitled
https://rumble.com/vn212d-the-testimonies-project-the-movie.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=21
26) Dr. Harvey Risch's 'Toxic Shot' Challenges COVID Vaccine Safety (1:16:40)
https://rumble.com/v58irkq-298-dr.-harvey-rischs-toxic-shot-challenges-covid-vaccine-safety.html
27) Died Suddenly (1:17:31)
https://rumble.com/v4xejeh-died-suddenly-official-documentary-film.html
28) URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss What to do About It (1:19:40)
Shedding, Infertility, Integrity of the Blood Supply
https://rumble.com/vg3drt-urgent-5-doctors-agree-that-covid-19-injections-are-bioweapons-and-discuss-.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=19
29) COVID-19 documentary by Janet Ossebaard (1:34:58)
https://rumble.com/vz7r29-full-covid-19-documentary-from-dutch-researcher-janet-ossebaard.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
30) Peter McCullough (1:45:28)
FULL INTERVIEW: WORLD RENOWNED DOCTOR BLOWS LID OFF OF COVID
https://rumble.com/vhp7y5-full-interview-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html?mref=6gby3&mc=98uay
31) VAXXED III (1:56:36)
https://old.bitchute.com/video/5v2tQQDQj2Mh/
https://vaxxed3.childrenshealthdefense.org/thank-you-from-childrens-health-defense-with-sign-up/
32) Senator Ron Johnson - COVID-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work and Possible Causes of Injuries (3:02:41)
https://rumble.com/v1ze4d0-covid-19-vaccines-what-they-are-how-they-work-and-possible-causes-of-injuri.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=28
33) Dr. Robert Malone - Full Interview By Joe Rogan (3:06:03)
https://rumble.com/vrrdsc-dr.-robert-malone-explains-how-dire-the-situation-is-in-the-usa-full-interv.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=18
34) Senator Ron Johnson January 24, 2022 (5:36:11)
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=6
35) PART 1: Something Is Not Right - Are the Covid-19 Vaccines Safe? (34:00)
https://rumble.com/vcf0i5-are-the-covid-19-vaccines-safe-something-is-not-right-part-1.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=38
36) Part 2: Something is Not Right - Censorship, Deception, and Lies (31:26)
https://rumble.com/vcoozf-censorship-deception-and-lies-something-is-not-right-part-2.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=41
37) Part 3: Something Is Not Right - Vaccine Venom & Covid-19 Cures (51:08)
https://rumble.com/vdpo7t-vaccine-venom-and-covid-19-cures-something-is-not-right-part-3.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=40
38) Part 4a: Something is Not Right - God and the Great Reset (57:01)
https://rumble.com/vg69vx-god-and-the-great-reset-something-is-not-right-part-4a.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=42
39) Part 4b: Something is Not Right - The Mark of the Beast (59:18)
https://rumble.com/vgpusl-the-mark-of-the-beast-something-is-not-right-part-4b-longer-version.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=43
40) Honored and Remembered (50:00:00)
SAVE THE DATE:
10am Eastern Monday, December 2, to noon Eastern Wednesday, December 4, 2024
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/50hourvigil/
If there are any other videos that you think should be added to this article, please post a link to them in the comment section below.
Please specify the name or number of the video to which your comment is directed.
I will certainly be viewing many of these over the next few weeks. Thank you for making your content free. If I was to subscribe to all the substacks I wanted it would cost me thousands a year. Being a pensioner I need to watch my $. I appreciate your channel. Thank you.