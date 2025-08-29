James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tracie Dugas's avatar
Tracie Dugas
6h

Finally, a place where people can actually reach their intended audience.

No algorithms, yay! No helping billionaires get richer, double yay! Earn money just by being a part of this new community, triple yay!

I’m in, thanks for the substack heads up James!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
5h

Respectfully james, and Jeff Dornik, people don't need another siloed (anything that's "verification checked" is automatically siloing) and frankly classist. The class system is still alive, its just a tech format- your either "verified" or not. Your still psying to play (currency can be as simple as which door opens for which group)😐 those that hand over personal ID documents get to open the door. Then those that publish the most (regardless of quality of content) get to open the next door/tier, then those who are allowed to create.... ad nauseaum.😐🙄

This is same game, different branding in a nutshell.

Besides, people need to go outside and connect in person MORE, not less.

Start a freaking community group that meets face to face, in nature and you'll get more health AND traction for whatever cause you choose, than sitting online in front of the very freaking tech that is harming critical thought, and what's left of humanity.😐🙄🤦‍♀️

#technocracywins #inperson #follownone

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Roguski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture