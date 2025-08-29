Share

The Top 10 Reasons to Join Pickax:

Pickax is truly a free speech social media platform. There are NO algorithms to manipulate your feed or “shadow ban” your posts. Everyone who follows you will see all of your posts in their feed and you will see all of the posts of everyone you follow in your feed. Verified users are real people, not bots. Rumble videos can be integrated directly into posts and articles. You can become a content creator at no cost. You own your content. Advertising revenue will be shared with content creators. There are no fees to get a “blue check”. You can write long-form articles as well as simple posts. The official launch is coming soon. If you join now you can become a Founding Member. You will be able to share in the growth of Pickax instead of helping billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg get even richer.

Basic Account - a user who has signed up, but has not gone through the verification process. With a Basic Account, users can post, comment and engage with other user accounts the same as other user accounts, but will not be included in Pickax’s recommended users, trending posts and/or articles.

Verified Account – a user that has gone through the verification process, which includes (but is not limited to) uploading an image of a currently unexpired government identifier (ID) which matches the name on the related Verified Account. Under specific situations where the ID does not match the name on the account (such as, e.g., a pseudonym, stage name or business account), verification can occur by reaching out to support@pickax.com.

Users with Verified Accounts can be included in Pickax’s recommended users, trending posts and/or articles, as well as can be eligible to apply to become a Creator.

Creator Account - a Verified Account User, which has applied to become, and has been approved by Pickax to become a Pickax Creator, which gives the Creator additional options to monetize their content.

Instead of paying a social networking company to obtain a “blue check mark,” Pickax offers creators a share of advertising revenue!

Creators will be able to offer exclusive posts, articles, or even email newsletters to their Premium Subscribers.

Revenue Sharing: Pickax’s revenue-sharing model is based on the views your posts and articles generate. Pickax will automatically place ads within articles and on your profile page, and the more people who engage with your content, the more you earn—simple as that.

For those who want to boost their earnings even further, Pickax will offer affiliate opportunities with select advertisers. If you choose to participate, Pickax will automatically populate your unique promo code into the ads shown on creator’s content.

Creators can earn revenue based on views, but can also earn commissions from sales generated through their personalized promo codes. Creators will be able to share their code on their shows, social media, or anywhere else to maximize their earnings. It’s a win-win approach designed to give creators full control over their income.

There will be three ways to earn monetary payments on Pickax:

Subscription Model Fees - A paywall where Subscribed Users can pay a monthly fee to access exclusive content. Pickax charges a 5% platform fee for all subscriptions. Advertising Revenue Share - Ads will be placed within articles posted by the Creator Account User that have unique trackings links and/or promo codes where commissions will be earned on converted sales that come from that ad. Commissions vary depending on advertiser. Affiliate Marketing – commissions related to Affiliate Marketing sales directly attributable to Creator Account User content. For more information on advertisers and commissions, see the Creator Dashboard.

BE AN EARLY ADOPTER:

Innovator (2.5%)

Early Adopter (13.5%)

Early Majority (34%)

Late Majority (34%)

Laggard (16%)

I invite everyone to join me in this new project:

For over two years, I have been saying that I want to “Get out of the WHO and on with the new.”

While I will absolutely continue to publish articles on Substack just as I have been doing for the past 3+ years, I will also be starting a NEW PROJECT on Pickax.

In this NEW PROJECT I will be focusing on presenting a positive view for the future and ways in which we can work together to manifest that vision into reality.

