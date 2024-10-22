On the Verge of Agreement
NOW is the time to speak up against the proposed "Pandemic Agreement."
The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body has just published the provisional agenda for their 12th meeting.
They have publicly stated that they hope to reach agreement during their next set of meetings on a streamlined version of the “Pandemic Agreement,” which some people have referred to as the Pandemic Agreement “Lite.”
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb12/A_inb12_1-en.pdf
One can hardly believe this whole thing is happening, from t he Director at the top down to the misbehavings at sessions, it is such a nightmare....This does not belong to a civilized world to live through and one must wonder how quickly that civilization wore off the global population, out of poverty? bribes? fear? or merely disinterest. All the beautiful words and pacts that used to whirl around were to no avail when the chips came down, were they? At least not to our avail, may be to someone else?
I and my family were born free of these criminals
we will live free of there criminal
We will live on our feet then to die on our knees