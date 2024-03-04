MTG, Loyce Pace and Donald Trump
Please share your opinions regarding the statements made by the three people in this video.
This article is very simple.
Please watch this video and share your opinions in the comment section below, in regards to the statements made by the three people in the video.
https://rumble.com/v4b7hyl-exit-the-who-a-powerful-ending.html
Do you approve or disapprove of the statements made by:
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene
Loyce Pace (Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs )
Former President Donald Trump
LEARN MORE:
StopTheTreaty.org
ExitTheWHO.com
ExitTheWHO.org
RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
StopTheGlobalAgenda.com
ThePeoplesDeclaration.com
Informed-Dissent.com
RejectTheAmendments.com
StopTheAmendments.com
StopTheWHO.com
ScrewTheWHO.com
MaskCharade.com
PreventGenocide2030.org
Under Development…
DemandHealthFreedom.com
DemandHealthFreedom.org
HealthFreedomBillOfRights.com
James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
MTG, Loyce Pace and Donald Trump
Pace is as honest as the Biden staff who say the border is secure. Complete lies. MTG is trying but was actually not forceful enough and does not acknowledge there was never a pandemic. Wonder about this new group Trump wants to use to replace the WHO. Will Bill Gates and GAVI run it.. Traitor Joe administration wrote the ammendments so I do not think he or Pace will be making sure our rights are protected. The amendments and Treaty are extremely dangerous power grabs.
Regarding MTG: I don't think there was a pandemic, just a bad flu and probably poisons from the skies and spike protein shedding now, but glad to hear her say the WHO lied, gave stupid recommendations and that she feels America (and I hope the UK) will leave the WHO.
Regarding Ms Pace, don't believe she knows much about anything, or her words were pure BS to lull people.
Regarding Trump, I'm on the fence. He hasn't in any way, other than leaving the WHO during his term in office, which didn't do much good, as the States is right back in there, and it could well been that he was needed to be seen as the 'good cop'. Words are cheap, even I can afford them!