Share

Leave a comment

This article is very simple.

Please watch this video and share your opinions in the comment section below, in regards to the statements made by the three people in the video.

https://rumble.com/v4b7hyl-exit-the-who-a-powerful-ending.html

Do you approve or disapprove of the statements made by:

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene

Loyce Pace (Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs )

Former President Donald Trump

Leave a comment

LEARN MORE:

Under Development…

James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Share

Leave a comment