The charts below are from the following article:

https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2022/06/01/monkeypox-is-a-cover-story-to-conceal-the-increasing-illnesses-and-deaths-caused-by-the-covid-19-vaccines/

IMMUNE EXHAUSTION?

Immune balance

https://rumble.com/v1628hi-its-called-moneypox.html

The video below is a SIMULATION

Please be aware of the “table top exercise” that was conducted in March 2021 and the paper that was published in November 2021.

Only conspiracy theorists would think that a plan that was published in November 2021 (which “simulated” an outbreak of monkeypox in May 2022) would be related in any way to an actual outbreak of monkeypox in May 2022. Coincidence?

THE PLAN:

https://www.nti.org/analysis/articles/strengthening-global-systems-to-prevent-and-respond-to-high-consequence-biological-threats/

The “Scenario” below is from the “table top exercise.” Please note that the monkeypox outbreak was scheduled to begin on May 15, 2022. Coincidence?

The “Attack” occurred on May 15, 2022

The “Scenario” involved the following “Moves.”

Move 1 (occurring on June 5, 2022, in scenario time) starts with an unusual outbreak of monkeypox in Brinia (population 250 million), with reports of 1,421 cases and four fatalities. There is no immediate evidence of international spread, but the outbreak takes place during a national holiday with extensive domestic and international travel by Brinians. Because monkeypox is not naturally found in Brinia, local and international experts consider this outbreak to be unusual. The Brinian government welcomes international outbreak investigations and requests medical support from the WHO. Genome sequencing of monkeypox patient samples reveals that the strain in Brinia contains mutations that make it resistant to existing vaccines.

Move 2 (January 10, 2023) occurs six months later, at which point the virus has spread to 83 countries with 70 million reported cases, causing more than 1.3 million fatalities. With no known effective therapies or vaccines, countries have had to rely principally on non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. Highlighting significantly different national outcomes in managing the pandemic, some governments, including the fictional Republic of Dranma, promptly adopted aggressive measures to slow virus transmission by shutting down mass gatherings, imposing social-distancing measures, and implementing mask mandates. These countries have also established large-scale testing and contact-tracing operations and scaled-up their health care systems to support anticipated growing case numbers. By contrast, the scenario depicts another group of countries, including fictional Cardus, that have prioritized keeping their economies open, undertaking little-to-no NPIs, and downplaying the virus and its potential impacts. These countries have experienced much worse outcomes in terms of illness and mortality (Figure 2) than those that responded early and energetically. As Figure 3 shows, Dranma experienced far fewer cases and fatalities than Cardus.

Move 3 (May 10, 2023) occurred 12 months after the initial outbreak, with more than 480 million cases and 27 million fatalities globally (Figure 4). At this stage, participants learn that the pandemic was caused by a regional bio-terror attack that far exceeded the perpetrators’ goals.

December 1, 2023 The final phase of the exercise was a roundtable discussion that considered disparities in public health preparedness around the globe and the resulting need for more effective financing mechanisms to accelerate pandemic preparedness capacity building. Recognizing that pandemic preparedness requires costly investments that lower- and lower-middle income countries cannot afford to make, participants were asked to discuss strategies to catalyze these investments in sustainable ways.

FOLLOW THE MONEY:

PHARMACEUTICAL DRUGS:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/fda-approves-new-intravenous-monkeypox-drug-treatment-pfizer-linked-siga-technologies/

Tecovirimat: Because everyone needs more FLUORIDE.

CLICK HERE for side effects

and kidney damage…

IS MONEYPOX JUST ANOTHER NAME FOR SMALLPOX?

Smallpox was, in fact, never eradicated despite huge propaganda and financial expenditure to the contrary. Its name was changed to protect the guilty. Monkey Pox was first identified in humans in 1970. The two orthopoxviruses are 96.3% identical, although some differences do exist in their genomes. Monkey pox and smallpox are clinically similar so that without sophisticated laboratory equipment, the discrimination between their causative pathogens is not possible and, following official pronouncements that smallpox has been eradicated the clinician was – and is- under informational and political pressure to “see”, and therefore diagnose, monkey pox, not smallpox. Thus, cases of smallpox are now either intentionally or unintentionally misdiagnosed as monkey pox. Despite laboratory confirmation that smallpox cases persist, diagnostic reporting was altered to implicate monkey pox instead of the true pathogen, smallpox. Thus the smallpox eradication campaign continues to be presented as a resounding success when it was, in fact, no such thing. The New England Journal of Medicine reported: “A joint team from the WHO and the Democratic Republic of the Congo visited the province of Kasai Oriental and concluded that 511 cases of suspected monkey pox had occurred between February 1996 and October 1997. Laboratory studies have since revealed that a substantial proportion of the suspected cases were actually cases of varicella;”

SOURCE:

Was Smallpox Really Eradicated?

https://viroliegy.com/2022/01/05/was-smallpox-really-eradicated/

CDC GUIDELINES:

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/outbreak/current.html

QUESTION:

I regularly have close contact with other men (and women) using the digital application known as ZOOM. Should I be concerned?

VACCINES:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 18, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has exercised the first options under the contract to supply a freeze-dried version of JYNNEOS® smallpox vaccine, thus allowing for the first doses of this version to be manufactured and invoiced in 2023 and 2024. The options have a value of USD 119 million and represent the first options exercised to convert bulk vaccine, which has already been manufactured and invoiced under previous contracts with BARDA, into freeze dried doses of JYNNEOS smallpox vaccine. Additional options on the contract valued at USD 180 million, if exercised support conversion of up to a total of approximately 13 million freeze dried doses of JYNNEOS smallpox vaccine that are expected to be manufactured in 2024 and 2025. The majority of the bulk vaccine for these doses has already been manufactured and invoiced. The transfer of the freeze-drying process to our new fill and finish plant in Kvistgaard was initiated last year and following an FDA inspection in 2022 will lead to commercial manufacturing in 2023. A supplement to the existing liquid frozen JYNNEOS BLA will be made comprising the Phase 3 data, which has already been completed and reported, together with the manufacturing data to support the approval of the freeze-dried version of JYNNEOS in 2024. In parallel to these activities, we will, with the award of this first option, begin to manufacture and invoice freeze-dried JYNNEOS doses in 2023 and 2024. Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: “We are pleased to announce the exercise of the first options under our contract with the U.S. government to deliver a freeze-dried version of the smallpox vaccine with an improved shelf-life, which will be manufactured at our new fill and finish facility. This marks a significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with the U.S. government to ensure availability of life-saving vaccines for the entire population.” The contents of this announcement do not affect the Company’s expectations for the financial results for 2022. This project has been supported in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. HHSO100201700019C. About our smallpox vaccine contracts with the U.S. government

Since 2003, Bavarian Nordic has worked with the U.S. government on the development, manufacturing and supply of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine to ensure all populations can be protected from smallpox, including people with weakened immune systems who are at high risk of adverse reactions to traditional smallpox vaccines, which are based on replicating vaccinia virus strains. To date, the Company has supplied nearly 30 million doses of the liquid-frozen version to HHS, with the vast majority being delivered for emergency use before approval of the vaccine by the FDA in 2019. Since 2009, BARDA has supported the development of a freeze-dried version of the vaccine with longer shelf-life to replace the stockpile and in 2017 awarded the Company a ten-year contract valued at USD 539 million for supply of freeze-dried vaccines. Part of this contract (USD 37 million) has funded the Phase 3 study. Also, under this contract Bavarian Nordic has produced bulk vaccine worth of USD 253 million which will add to the existing stock of bulk manufactured under previous orders, collectively resulting in approximately 13 million doses for future delivery. The majority of the contract (USD 299 million), however, will be realized upon supply of the freeze-dried doses, which will be manufactured at the Company’s the new fill-finish facility.

MONEYPOX MUTATIONS:

https://nextstrain.org/community/babarlelephant/cov/monkeypoxvirus-small

PUBLISHED STUDIES:

NIAID Research Agenda for CDC Category A Agents August 2003 BIODEFENSE BiodefenseStrategicPlan25.c 4/10/03 3:39 PM Page 10 Biodefense Progress Report

DIR scientists have cloned the entire vaccinia virus genome in a bacterial artificial chromosome, enabling the modification or deletion of vaccinia genes or the addition of foreign DNA via methods developed for bacterial systems. This advance will promote the development of genetically engineered and recombinant vaccinia viruses for use as vaccines and vectors.

http://irp.fas.org/threat/cbw/niaid0803.pdf#page=21

Efficient assembly of a large fragment of monkeypox virus genome as a qPCR template using dual-selection based transformation-associated recombination

A 55-kb genomic fragment of monkeypox virus encompassing primary detection targets for quantitative PCR was assembled by TAR using pGFCS in VL6-48B.

https://reader.elsevier.com/reader/sd/pii/S1995820X22000414

PLEASE NOTE: The image in the article below is of someone who does NOT appear to have any moneypox blisters on his skin, and it should be understood that moneypox is not a respiratory disease, so it does not seem to make sense that respiratory equipment is being used. It sure looks like stock photography.

