Knowledge Versus BeLIEf
A LIE is at the center of everything you beLIEve. Be skeptical of claims. Seek evidence. Resist cognitive dissonance and confirmation bias. Challenge your core assumptions. Be open to new ideas.
Today is April 1, 2026.
This is NOT an April Fools Day joke article.
This is exactly the opposite.
PLEASE take the time to watch ALL of the videos below.
If you resonate with the messages in these videos and you value evidence over empty claims, honesty over deception, truth over propaganda and kindness over conquest, and if you want to cooperate with others to build a better future for everyone, then let’s connect on a deeper level.
Email: James.Roguski@gmail.com
Phone, Text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp: 310-619-3055
Start the conversation by sending me a text message that says “LET’S CONNECT.”
To all of my readers:
If you are aware of any videos that you think are worthy of being added to the video collection in this article, please share them in the comment section below:
Humans Will Believe Anything They Hear
Bob Newhart
Ask Your Doctor
Pretendatrin
Pure Blooded
No Amount of Evidence
Corruption is Legal in America
The Government Can
Uncle Sugar
CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM REMY
Propaganda
Propaganda Techniques
Great websites:
https://YourLogicalFallacyIs.com
Additional videos:
Charles Eisenstein
The Dunning Kruger Effect
Branded
How to WIN the Game of Earth
Monopoly
The Matrix
THEY LIVE
https://archive.org/details/they-live-1989-vhs
https://www.fright-rags.com/products/they-live-sunglasses
I’ve No More F***s To Give!
P*ssing the right people off…
WAKE UP
If the videos in the above article resonate with you please feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or James.Roguski@gmail.com
Start the conversation by sending me a simple text message that says “LET’S CONNECT.”
James Roguski
310-619-3055
My Story
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
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As Crrow777 says, “BeLIEf is the enemy of knowing.”
Discernment and spiritual discrimination required!