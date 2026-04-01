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Today is April 1, 2026.

This is NOT an April Fools Day joke article.

This is exactly the opposite.

PLEASE take the time to watch ALL of the videos below.

If you resonate with the messages in these videos and you value evidence over empty claims, honesty over deception, truth over propaganda and kindness over conquest, and if you want to cooperate with others to build a better future for everyone, then let’s connect on a deeper level.

Email: James.Roguski@gmail.com

Phone, Text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp: 310-619-3055

Start the conversation by sending me a text message that says “LET’S CONNECT.”

To all of my readers:

If you are aware of any videos that you think are worthy of being added to the video collection in this article, please share them in the comment section below:

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Humans Will Believe Anything They Hear

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Bob Newhart

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Ask Your Doctor

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Pretendatrin

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Pure Blooded

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No Amount of Evidence

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Corruption is Legal in America

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The Government Can

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Uncle Sugar

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Propaganda

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Propaganda Techniques

Great websites:

https://YourLogicalFallacyIs.com

https://YourBias.is

Additional videos:

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Charles Eisenstein

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The Dunning Kruger Effect

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Branded

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How to WIN the Game of Earth

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Monopoly

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The Matrix

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THEY LIVE

https://archive.org/details/they-live-1989-vhs

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https://www.fright-rags.com/products/they-live-sunglasses

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I’ve No More F***s To Give!

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P*ssing the right people off…

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WAKE UP

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If the videos in the above article resonate with you please feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or James.Roguski@gmail.com

Start the conversation by sending me a simple text message that says “LET’S CONNECT.”

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All support is deeply appreciated.

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