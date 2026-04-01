James Roguski

James Roguski

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Jane A's avatar
Jane A
5d

As Crrow777 says, “BeLIEf is the enemy of knowing.”

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Alisa Battaglia's avatar
Alisa Battaglia
5d

Discernment and spiritual discrimination required!

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