Please watch the video below:

CALL OR TEXT 310-619-3055 TO VOLUNTEER

A SUMMARY OF THE PREP ACT:

Prep Act Summary Color 228KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THE PREP ACT IS NOT JUST ABOUT COVID-19:

As of May 5, 2025 a total of nine “PREP Act Declarations” are currently in force regarding the “health threats” listed below.

https://www.gao.gov/assets/880/874089.pdf

James Roguski

310-619-3055

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

