Interview with Todd Callender
We discuss the 5 types of "emergencies," the amendments to the International Health Regulations, the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the reasons why Americans need to come together to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.
A SUMMARY OF THE PREP ACT:
THE PREP ACT IS NOT JUST ABOUT COVID-19:
As of May 5, 2025 a total of nine “PREP Act Declarations” are currently in force regarding the “health threats” listed below.
https://www.gao.gov/assets/880/874089.pdf
