Interview With Dr. Joseph Sansone
The mRNA injections are NOT vaccines, they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.
Please watch the interview below and help spread the word:
https://rumble.com/v6yraw6-interview-with-dr.-joseph-sansone.html
https://JosephSansone.com
1. Share this article far and wide.
2. Download the appropriate version below of the “Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibitions Act” and encourage the Representatives and Senators in your state assembly or the Members of Parliament in your country to propose this legislation.
CLICK HERE for versions of the “Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibitions Act” for all 50 states.
CLICK HERE for Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions of the bill.
CLICK HERE for European Country versions of the bill.
CLICK HERE for Japan and South Korea versions of the bill.
CLICK HERE for Philippines version of the bill.
3. Reach out to all of the “alternative media” organizations and media personalities listed below and encourage them to report on this issue and to invite Dr. Joseph Sansone to be on their show.
They are also invited to contact me (James Roguski) to help facilitate connecting to Dr. Joseph Sansone.
The list below is extensive, but incomplete. If you would like me to add some other media outlets to the list below, please post the details in a comment below.
“Alternative Media”
21st Century Wire
Aaron Maté (The Gray Zone)
Abby Martin (The Empire Files)
Accuracy In Media
ACT TV
Action 4 Assange
Activism
Activist Post
Adapt 2030
AdBusters
Afshin Rattansi
Al Franken
Al Jazeera
Alex Christoforou
Alex Jones
Alex Newman
Alexandra Bruce (Forbidden Knowledge TV)
All Sides
Alternative News Network
Alternative Radio
Alternet
Alt-Market
Amazing Atheist
Amazing Polly (St. George)
America’s Voice
American Media Periscope
American Prospect
American Spectator
American Thinker
Amy Goodman
AM Wakeup
An0maly
Ana Kasparian
Analysis News
Andreas Oehler
Andrew Klavan
Ann Narkeh Media
Ann Vandersteel (Steel Truth Media)
Anthony Brian Logan
Anti NeoCon Report
Anti War
Antifada
Anti-Media
Antiwar.com
Antonio Moore
Anya Parampil (The Gray Zone)
Asia Times
Auf1TV
Awake Canada
Awaken with JP
Axios
BackStory
Bad Empanada
Bad Faith
Ballot Access News
Banned Video
Beau of Fifth Column
Beauty and the Boomer
Before It’s News
Belgian Alternative Media (BAM)
Ben Shapiro
Ben Swann
Benjamin Dixon
Big Picture
Big Talk Little Talk
Bill Moyers on Democracy
Bill Still
Bill Whittle
Bipartisan Press
Black Agenda Report
Blackstone Intel
Blaze Media
Bongino Report, Dan Bongino
Brad Friedman
Brass Check
BreadTube TV
Breaking Brown
Breakthrough News
Breitbart
Bret Weinstein
Briahna Joy Gray
Brian Rose (London Real)
Brian Tyler Cohen
Briar Patch Magazine
Bright Light News
Bureau of Investigative Journalism
Buzzflash
Caitlin Johnstone
Canadian COVID Care Alliance
Canary
Candace Owens
Cenk Uygur
Censored News
Children’s Health Defense CHD TV
Chad Chaddington
Charlie Kirk
Chris Hedges
Chris Martenson (Peak Prosperity)
Christian Patriot News
Christo Aivalis
Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox
Citations Needed
Citizen Channel
Citizen Truth
Citizens Media TV
Clay Clark, Thrive Time Show
Clayton Morris (Redacted)
Clearing Fog
CNS News
Coast to Coast AM
Coffee & Covid
Collective Evolution
Common Censored
Common Dreams
Common Ground
Conscious Resistance
Conservative Daily Podcast
Consortium News
Convo Couch
Corbett Report (James Corbett)
Corey Lynn
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Punch
Counter Signal
CounterSpin
Court House News
Craig “Pasta” Jardula
Craig Murray
Crimethinc
Current Affairs
Dack Rouleau
Daily Beast
Daily Caller
Daily Clout
Daily Coin
Daily Kos
Daily Mail
Daily Poster
Daily Skeptic
Daily Wire
Damage Report
Dan Bongino
Dan Dicks
Danielle DiMartino Booth
Dark Horse Podcast
Dateline SBS
Dave Ramsey
Dave Rubin
Dave Smith
David Doel
David Icke
David Knight
David Pakman
David Sirota
Declassified UK
Deep Dish TV
Del Bigtree (The High Wire)
Democracy At Work
Democracy Now
Der Spiegel
Desmog Blog
Diamond and Silk
DiEM25
Dinesh Dsouza
Disclose TV
Disobedient News
Dissent Magazine
Dissident Mag
Dissident Voice
District Sentinel
Double Down News
Dr. Ana Milhalcea
Dr. Andrew Huff
Dr. Brian Ardis
Dr. Drew
Dr. Jane Ruby
Dr. Joseph Mercola
Dr. Kelly Victory
Dr. Lee Merritt
Dr. Mark Trozzi
Dr. Naomi Wolfe
Dr. Robert Malone
Dr. Tess Lawrie
Drudge Report
Druthers
Due Dissidence
Duran
Eco Watch
Ed Dowd
Egberto Willies
Eleanor Goldfield
Electoral Vote
Electronic Intifada
Elijah Streams
Empire Files (Abby Martin)
End Times Headlines
Epoch Times
Eric Jackman
Eva Vlaardingerbroek
The Exposé
Expose Facts
Failed Evolution
Fair Observer
Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting
Faith to Live By
Farron Cousins
Fault Lines Radio
Fed Up
Fifth Column News
Fiorella Isabel (Fi on RT)
First TV
Flashpoints
Florida Standard (Will Witt)
Flyover Conservatives
Forbidden Knowledge TV (Alexandra Bruce)
Foreign Policy In Focus
For the Love of Truth
France 24
Free Speech TV
Free Thought Project
Front Page
Gareth Icke
Gary Null (Progressive Voices)
Gateway Pundit
GB News
GEFIRA
George Galloway
Georgia Straight
Gina Loudon
Glenn Beck
Glenn Greenwald
Global Intel Hub
Global Research
Going Underground
Good News Network
Graham Elwood
Gray Zone, Anya Parampil
Gray Zone, Max Blumenthal
Gray Zone, Aaron Maté
Great Games India
Greg Hunter (USA Watchdog)
Greg Palast
Greg Reese
Guardian
H.A. Goodman
Hagman Report
Hard Lens Media
Harriet Fraad
Hasan Piker
Hatchard Report
Health Impact News
Health and Money News
Healthy American
Heather Cox Richardson
Helen of Destroy
Hello Somebody
High Impact Flix
High Wire (Del Bigtree)
Hightower Lowdown
Hodge Twins
Hot Air
Housatonic Live
Howie Carr
Hugo Talks
Humanist Report
ICIC
ICU Media
In These Times
Independent
Independent Left News
Indypendent
Info Wars
Information Clearinghouse
Information Liberation
Intellectual Takeout
Intelligent Living
Inter Press Service News Agency
Intercept
Intercepted
Iron Will Report
Isabel Fiorella
It’s Going Down
Jackson Hinkle, Dive
Jacobin
Jake Morphonios
Jamarl Thomas
James Corbett (The Corbett Report)
James O’Keefe
JD Rucker
Jeff Rense
Jeff Waldorf
Jefferey Jaxen
Jeremy Nell (Jerm Warfare)
Jeremy Scahill
Jerome Corsi
Jesse Ventura
Jim Hightower
Jimmy Dore
Joe Rogan
John Campbell
John Iadarola
John Pilger
John Stossel
Johnny Dangers
Jonathan Cook
Jordan Chariton
Jordan Peterson
Joseph Mercola, MD
Josh Hill Politics
JP Sears
Juan Gonzalez
Judicial Watch
Julius Ruechel
Just News
Justice Broadcasting
Karen Kingston
Katie Halper
Kim Iversen
Kim Komando
Kootenay Freedom
KPFA
Krystal Ball
Kyle Kulinski
LA Progressive
Last American Vagabond
Latin America In Movement
Laura Flanders
Le Monde Diplomatique
Lee Camp
Lee Stranahan
Left Voice
Lew Rockwell
Liberation News
Libertarian Institute
Libertas Bella
Liberty Blitzkrieg
Liberty Daily
Liberty Monks
Liberty Sentinel Media
Librti
Life Site News
Lima Charlie News
Lionel Nation
Lisa Haven
Living On Earth
Liz Wheeler
London Real (Brian Rose)
Louder With Crowder
Luke Radkowski
Luna Oi
Maajid Nawaz
Macro N Cheese
Majority Report
Make America Free Again
Making Contact
Man in America
Marcus Conte News
Maria Bartoroma
Mark Dice
Mark Levin
Mark Steyn
Mark Windows
Matt Taibbi
Maverick Multimedia (Rick Walker)
Max Blumenthal
McClatchy DC Bureau
MCSC Network
Media Research Center
Media Roots
Media Sanctuary
Medium
Megyn Kelly
Mel K
Max Blumenthal (The Gray Zone)
Michael Gaeta
Michael Hudson
Middle Blitz
Mike Adams
Mike Figuerado
Mint Press News, Dan Cohen
Mises Institute
Moment Of Clarity
Monthly Review
Monthly Review Online
Moon of Alabama
Mother Jones
NACLA
Naked Capitalism
NAS Daily
Nathan J. Robinson
Nation
Nation of Change
National Catholic Reporter
National File
National Review
Natural News
Need To Know News
Neil Oliver
New Politics
New Tang Dynasty News
Newsbud
Newsmax
News Target
Next News Network
Niko House
Nina Turner
No Lie
Nomika Konst
Non Compete
Noor Bin Laden
NOQ Report
NTD
Off Guardian
On Contact
On Demand News
On Media
One American News Network (OANN)
OpEd News
Open Democracy
OTE News
Our Times
Overwritten Report
Pacifica Network
Pam Popper
Pandemic Papers
Part of the Problem
Patrick Bet-David
Patriot Post
Paul Craig Roberts
Paul Preston
Peak Prosperity (Chris Martenson)
Peggy Hall
People’s Pundit Daily
Pete Santilli
Phillip DeFranco
Plant Based News
Podcast by George
POGO
Political Compass
Political Vigilante
Political Wire
Popular Resistance
Populist TV
Portside
PR Watch
Prager U
Press For Truth
Primo Nutmeg
Progressive
Progressive Daily
Progressive Radio Network
Progressive Review
Progressive Soap Box
Progressive Voices
Progressives
Project Censored
Project Veritas
Propaganda Report
ProPublica
Public Integrity
Quite Frankly
Rabble
Rachel Blevins
Radio Project
Ralph Nader Radio Hour
Randi Rhodes
Rantingly
Rational National
Raw Story
Reader Supported News
Real Clear Politics
Real Deal Media
Real News Network
Real Progressives
Realignment
Reality News
Reason
Rebel News
Rebel Youth
Red Eagle Politics
Red Ice TV
Red Pepper
Red Pill Project
Redacted (Clayton and Natali Morris)
Resistance Chicks
Reveal News
Revolution News
Revolver News
Rewire News Group
RichPlanet
Richard Medhurst
Richard Wolff
Richie Allen
Rick Walker (Maverick Multimedia)
Right Side Broadcasting Network
Right Wing Watch
Ring of Fire
Rise Up Times
Rising
Rising Up With Sonali
ROAR Media
Rob Braxman Tech
Robert Scott Bell Show
Robinhood Radio
RodeSlav
Rogue News
Roland Martin Unfiltered
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Ron Placone
Root
Roots Action
RT
Rubin Report
Russell Brand
Rutherford Institute
Ryan Dawson
Ryan Grim
Saagar Enjeti
Sam Seder
Sara Carter
Sargon of Akkad
Scott Adams Says
Scott Horton
SCOTUS Blog
Sebastian Gorka
Secular Talk
Sentient Media
SGT Report
Shadowproof
Sharyl Attkisson
Sham Sharma
Shannon Joy
Signs of Times
Simone Gao
SiriusXM Progress Radio
Slay News
Solari Report
Some More News
South Front
Spectator News
Speed Shift News
Spiked Online
Sputnik News
Stand For Health Freedom
Stand Up Canada
Stansberry Research
State Press
Status Coup
Steel Truth Media (Ann Vandersteel)
Stef Zamorano
Stefan Molyneux
Steve Bannon
Steve Kirsch
Steve Turley
Steven Crowder
Stew Peters
Storm Clouds Gathering
Strong Arm Press
Styxhexenhammer
Substack (all authors)
Subversive Truth News
SudInfo
Sydewalk Closed
Taegan Goddard
Technocracy News
TeleSUR
Texas Tribune
Think About It
This is Hell
Thom Hartmann
Thrive Time Show (Clay Clark)
Tim Black
Tim Pool
Tim Truth
Tom Dispatch
Tom Woods
Tone Talks
Tony Heller
Toward Freedom
Town Hall
Tracy Beanz
Trailer Park Pundit
Transition-News
Trial Site News
Trish Regan
Trish Wood Is Critical
TRU News
True North News
True Rebel Network
Truth Be Told News
Truth In Media
TruthDig
Truther Network
Truthout
Truth Radio Show
TruthStream Media
Truth That Matters
Ty and Charlene Bollinger
Tyee
UK Column
Unapologetic
UncoverDC
Unicorn Riot
UNZ News
USA Watchdog (Greg Hunter)
Useful Idiots, Katie Halper
Ventura Report
Vernon Coleman
Vision Launch Media
Viva Frei
Waging Nonviolence
War Room
Washington Examiner
Washington Independent
Watching Rome Burn
We Are Change
WhatFinger
Whitney Webb News
WhoWhatWhy
Wicked Planet Podcast
Will Witt (The Florida Standard)
WIONEWS
World According to Jesse
World Alternative Media
World Net Daily
World Socialist Web Site
Worst Year Ever
WPFW-FM Pacifica
X22 Report
Yes Magazine
Young Turks
Yvette Carnell
Zeee Media
Zero Hedge
Zooming In With Simone Gao
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
DETAILS: REPEALThePREPAct.com
SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG
All support is deeply appreciated.
Nothing about the pandemic, lockdowns, mask mandates, Covid tests, and the vaccine made any sense to me. I rejected the whole operation as tyranny. In my 70’s, I was not sick so why get tested? Nonsense! Big pHARMa medicines are poison. I take no prescription drugs. I will not take their poison vaccine, ever.
Agreed! mRNA injections are biological and technical weapons of mass destructions. However, where did it all start? My current free weekly newsletter covers a little bit of history back in 1910 Why Americans are so Unhealthy: No Science Behind Medicine. barbaracharis.substack.com People really need to know this history.