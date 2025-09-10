James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Kaiser's avatar
Diane Kaiser
6h

Nothing about the pandemic, lockdowns, mask mandates, Covid tests, and the vaccine made any sense to me. I rejected the whole operation as tyranny. In my 70’s, I was not sick so why get tested? Nonsense! Big pHARMa medicines are poison. I take no prescription drugs. I will not take their poison vaccine, ever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
5h

Agreed! mRNA injections are biological and technical weapons of mass destructions. However, where did it all start? My current free weekly newsletter covers a little bit of history back in 1910 Why Americans are so Unhealthy: No Science Behind Medicine. barbaracharis.substack.com People really need to know this history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Roguski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture