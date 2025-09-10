Share

Leave a comment

Please watch the interview below and help spread the word:

https://rumble.com/v6yraw6-interview-with-dr.-joseph-sansone.html

1. Share this article far and wide.

Share

2. Download the appropriate version below of the “Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibitions Act” and encourage the Representatives and Senators in your state assembly or the Members of Parliament in your country to propose this legislation.

CLICK HERE for versions of the “Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibitions Act” for all 50 states.

CLICK HERE for Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions of the bill.

CLICK HERE for European Country versions of the bill.

CLICK HERE for Japan and South Korea versions of the bill.

CLICK HERE for Philippines version of the bill.

3. Reach out to all of the “alternative media” organizations and media personalities listed below and encourage them to report on this issue and to invite Dr. Joseph Sansone to be on their show.

They are also invited to contact me (James Roguski) to help facilitate connecting to Dr. Joseph Sansone.

The list below is extensive, but incomplete. If you would like me to add some other media outlets to the list below, please post the details in a comment below.

Leave a comment

“Alternative Media”

21st Century Wire Aaron Maté (The Gray Zone) Abby Martin (The Empire Files) Accuracy In Media ACT TV Action 4 Assange Activism Activist Post Adapt 2030 AdBusters Afshin Rattansi Al Franken Al Jazeera Alex Christoforou Alex Jones Alex Newman Alexandra Bruce (Forbidden Knowledge TV) All Sides Alternative News Network Alternative Radio Alternet Alt-Market Amazing Atheist Amazing Polly (St. George) America’s Voice American Media Periscope American Prospect American Spectator American Thinker Amy Goodman AM Wakeup An0maly Ana Kasparian Analysis News Andreas Oehler Andrew Klavan Ann Narkeh Media Ann Vandersteel (Steel Truth Media) Anthony Brian Logan Anti NeoCon Report Anti War Antifada Anti-Media Antiwar.com Antonio Moore Anya Parampil (The Gray Zone) Asia Times Auf1TV Awake Canada Awaken with JP Axios BackStory Bad Empanada Bad Faith Ballot Access News Banned Video Beau of Fifth Column Beauty and the Boomer Before It’s News Belgian Alternative Media (BAM) Ben Shapiro Ben Swann Benjamin Dixon Big Picture Big Talk Little Talk Bill Moyers on Democracy Bill Still Bill Whittle Bipartisan Press Black Agenda Report Blackstone Intel Blaze Media Bongino Report, Dan Bongino Brad Friedman Brass Check BreadTube TV Breaking Brown Breakthrough News Breitbart Bret Weinstein Briahna Joy Gray Brian Rose (London Real) Brian Tyler Cohen Briar Patch Magazine Bright Light News Bureau of Investigative Journalism Buzzflash Caitlin Johnstone Canadian COVID Care Alliance Canary Candace Owens Cenk Uygur Censored News Children’s Health Defense CHD TV Chad Chaddington Charlie Kirk Chris Hedges Chris Martenson (Peak Prosperity) Christian Patriot News Christo Aivalis Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox Citations Needed Citizen Channel Citizen Truth Citizens Media TV Clay Clark, Thrive Time Show Clayton Morris (Redacted) Clearing Fog CNS News Coast to Coast AM Coffee & Covid Collective Evolution Common Censored Common Dreams Common Ground Conscious Resistance Conservative Daily Podcast Consortium News Convo Couch Corbett Report (James Corbett) Corey Lynn Counter Culture Mom Counter Punch Counter Signal CounterSpin Court House News Craig “Pasta” Jardula Craig Murray Crimethinc Current Affairs Dack Rouleau Daily Beast Daily Caller Daily Clout Daily Coin Daily Kos Daily Mail Daily Poster Daily Skeptic Daily Wire Damage Report Dan Bongino Dan Dicks Danielle DiMartino Booth Dark Horse Podcast Dateline SBS Dave Ramsey Dave Rubin Dave Smith David Doel David Icke David Knight David Pakman David Sirota Declassified UK Deep Dish TV Del Bigtree (The High Wire) Democracy At Work Democracy Now Der Spiegel Desmog Blog Diamond and Silk DiEM25 Dinesh Dsouza Disclose TV Disobedient News Dissent Magazine Dissident Mag Dissident Voice District Sentinel Double Down News Dr. Ana Milhalcea Dr. Andrew Huff Dr. Brian Ardis Dr. Drew Dr. Jane Ruby Dr. Joseph Mercola Dr. Kelly Victory Dr. Lee Merritt Dr. Mark Trozzi Dr. Naomi Wolfe Dr. Robert Malone Dr. Tess Lawrie Drudge Report Druthers Due Dissidence Duran Eco Watch Ed Dowd Egberto Willies Eleanor Goldfield Electoral Vote Electronic Intifada Elijah Streams Empire Files (Abby Martin) End Times Headlines Epoch Times Eric Jackman Eva Vlaardingerbroek The Exposé Expose Facts Failed Evolution Fair Observer Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting Faith to Live By Farron Cousins Fault Lines Radio Fed Up Fifth Column News Fiorella Isabel (Fi on RT) First TV Flashpoints Florida Standard (Will Witt) Flyover Conservatives Forbidden Knowledge TV (Alexandra Bruce) Foreign Policy In Focus For the Love of Truth France 24 Free Speech TV Free Thought Project Front Page Gareth Icke Gary Null (Progressive Voices) Gateway Pundit GB News GEFIRA George Galloway Georgia Straight Gina Loudon Glenn Beck Glenn Greenwald Global Intel Hub Global Research Going Underground Good News Network Graham Elwood Gray Zone, Anya Parampil Gray Zone, Max Blumenthal Gray Zone, Aaron Maté Great Games India Greg Hunter (USA Watchdog) Greg Palast Greg Reese Guardian H.A. Goodman Hagman Report Hard Lens Media Harriet Fraad Hasan Piker Hatchard Report Health Impact News Health and Money News Healthy American Heather Cox Richardson Helen of Destroy Hello Somebody High Impact Flix High Wire (Del Bigtree) Hightower Lowdown Hodge Twins Hot Air Housatonic Live Howie Carr Hugo Talks Humanist Report ICIC ICU Media In These Times Independent Independent Left News Indypendent Info Wars Information Clearinghouse Information Liberation Intellectual Takeout Intelligent Living Inter Press Service News Agency Intercept Intercepted Iron Will Report Isabel Fiorella It’s Going Down Jackson Hinkle, Dive Jacobin Jake Morphonios Jamarl Thomas James Corbett (The Corbett Report) James O’Keefe JD Rucker Jeff Rense Jeff Waldorf Jefferey Jaxen Jeremy Nell (Jerm Warfare) Jeremy Scahill Jerome Corsi Jesse Ventura Jim Hightower Jimmy Dore Joe Rogan John Campbell John Iadarola John Pilger John Stossel Johnny Dangers Jonathan Cook Jordan Chariton Jordan Peterson Joseph Mercola, MD Josh Hill Politics JP Sears Juan Gonzalez Judicial Watch Julius Ruechel Just News Justice Broadcasting Karen Kingston Katie Halper Kim Iversen Kim Komando Kootenay Freedom KPFA Krystal Ball Kyle Kulinski LA Progressive Last American Vagabond Latin America In Movement Laura Flanders Le Monde Diplomatique Lee Camp Lee Stranahan Left Voice Lew Rockwell Liberation News Libertarian Institute Libertas Bella Liberty Blitzkrieg Liberty Daily Liberty Monks Liberty Sentinel Media Librti Life Site News Lima Charlie News Lionel Nation Lisa Haven Living On Earth Liz Wheeler London Real (Brian Rose) Louder With Crowder Luke Radkowski Luna Oi Maajid Nawaz Macro N Cheese Majority Report Make America Free Again Making Contact Man in America Marcus Conte News Maria Bartoroma Mark Dice Mark Levin Mark Steyn Mark Windows Matt Taibbi Maverick Multimedia (Rick Walker) Max Blumenthal McClatchy DC Bureau MCSC Network Media Research Center Media Roots Media Sanctuary Medium Megyn Kelly Mel K Max Blumenthal (The Gray Zone) Michael Gaeta Michael Hudson Middle Blitz Mike Adams Mike Figuerado Mint Press News, Dan Cohen Mises Institute Moment Of Clarity Monthly Review Monthly Review Online Moon of Alabama Mother Jones NACLA Naked Capitalism NAS Daily Nathan J. Robinson Nation Nation of Change National Catholic Reporter National File National Review Natural News Need To Know News Neil Oliver New Politics New Tang Dynasty News Newsbud Newsmax News Target Next News Network Niko House Nina Turner No Lie Nomika Konst Non Compete Noor Bin Laden NOQ Report NTD Off Guardian On Contact On Demand News On Media One American News Network (OANN) OpEd News Open Democracy OTE News Our Times Overwritten Report Pacifica Network Pam Popper Pandemic Papers Part of the Problem Patrick Bet-David Patriot Post Paul Craig Roberts Paul Preston Peak Prosperity (Chris Martenson) Peggy Hall People’s Pundit Daily Pete Santilli Phillip DeFranco Plant Based News Podcast by George POGO Political Compass Political Vigilante Political Wire Popular Resistance Populist TV Portside PR Watch Prager U Press For Truth Primo Nutmeg Progressive Progressive Daily Progressive Radio Network Progressive Review Progressive Soap Box Progressive Voices Progressives Project Censored Project Veritas Propaganda Report ProPublica Public Integrity Quite Frankly Rabble Rachel Blevins Radio Project Ralph Nader Radio Hour Randi Rhodes Rantingly Rational National Raw Story Reader Supported News Real Clear Politics Real Deal Media Real News Network Real Progressives Realignment Reality News Reason Rebel News Rebel Youth Red Eagle Politics Red Ice TV Red Pepper Red Pill Project Redacted (Clayton and Natali Morris) Resistance Chicks Reveal News Revolution News Revolver News Rewire News Group RichPlanet Richard Medhurst Richard Wolff Richie Allen Rick Walker (Maverick Multimedia) Right Side Broadcasting Network Right Wing Watch Ring of Fire Rise Up Times Rising Rising Up With Sonali ROAR Media Rob Braxman Tech Robert Scott Bell Show Robinhood Radio RodeSlav Rogue News Roland Martin Unfiltered Ron Paul Liberty Report Ron Placone Root Roots Action RT Rubin Report Russell Brand Rutherford Institute Ryan Dawson Ryan Grim Saagar Enjeti Sam Seder Sara Carter Sargon of Akkad Scott Adams Says Scott Horton SCOTUS Blog Sebastian Gorka Secular Talk Sentient Media SGT Report Shadowproof Sharyl Attkisson Sham Sharma Shannon Joy Signs of Times Simone Gao SiriusXM Progress Radio Slay News Solari Report Some More News South Front Spectator News Speed Shift News Spiked Online Sputnik News Stand For Health Freedom Stand Up Canada Stansberry Research State Press Status Coup Steel Truth Media (Ann Vandersteel) Stef Zamorano Stefan Molyneux Steve Bannon Steve Kirsch Steve Turley Steven Crowder Stew Peters Storm Clouds Gathering Strong Arm Press Styxhexenhammer Substack (all authors) Subversive Truth News SudInfo Sydewalk Closed Taegan Goddard Technocracy News TeleSUR Texas Tribune Think About It This is Hell Thom Hartmann Thrive Time Show (Clay Clark) Tim Black Tim Pool Tim Truth Tom Dispatch Tom Woods Tone Talks Tony Heller Toward Freedom Town Hall Tracy Beanz Trailer Park Pundit Transition-News Trial Site News Trish Regan Trish Wood Is Critical TRU News True North News True Rebel Network Truth Be Told News Truth In Media TruthDig Truther Network Truthout Truth Radio Show TruthStream Media Truth That Matters Ty and Charlene Bollinger Tyee UK Column Unapologetic UncoverDC Unicorn Riot UNZ News USA Watchdog (Greg Hunter) Useful Idiots, Katie Halper Ventura Report Vernon Coleman Vision Launch Media Viva Frei Waging Nonviolence War Room Washington Examiner Washington Independent Watching Rome Burn We Are Change WhatFinger Whitney Webb News WhoWhatWhy Wicked Planet Podcast Will Witt (The Florida Standard) WIONEWS World According to Jesse World Alternative Media World Net Daily World Socialist Web Site Worst Year Ever WPFW-FM Pacifica X22 Report Yes Magazine Young Turks Yvette Carnell Zeee Media Zero Hedge Zooming In With Simone Gao

James Roguski

310-619-3055

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment