Interactive Dialogues
The "Pandemic Agreement" has NOT been defeated. The negotiations continue and will resume September 9-20, 2024. The recordings of recent "Interactive Dialogs" are now available.
On September 3-4, 2024 the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body held four sessions that they called “Interactive Dialogues” in which they discussed various aspects of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement.”
Topics:
Article 12 (Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System - PABS) https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_10-en.pdf
Legal architecture of the proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement. https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb11/A_inb11_INF1-en.pdf
Complimentarity and coherence between the proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the International Health Rebulations as amended at WHA77. https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb11/A_inb11_INF2-en.pdf
Article 4 (Pandemic prevention and surveillance) and Article 5 (One Health Approach for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response) https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_10-en.pdf
Watch the recordings of the “Interactive Dialogs”:
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-11.html
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Break The Silence: UN Notice and Declaration on Public Participation
Serve this notice & declaration on the UN, your government representative to the UN, & your government. Demand that your voice is heard BEFORE the exclusive 'Summit of The Future' 21-23 Sept 2024
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
https://shabnampalesamo.substack.com/p/break-the-silence-un-notice-and-declaration?publication_id=2397276&post_id=148475944&isFreemail=true&r=qk1mv&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Thanks James. Why is it so hard to get ppl seeing the truth? The WHO and UN have proven they are no longer serving the public and all this too and fro to settle legal structure on issuing pandemic emergencies is a patently obvious LIE. Why do delegates continue in the charade? Why can't they see the lies? Pre-2020 we hardly have mention of pandemics. Now these ba@$tards keep using the same language to try and indoctrinate & gaslight us into the normality of pandemics that we need to be 'prepared' for, this is a LIE. I will never accept that any virus warrants this kind of excess use of bureaucratic enforcement & loss of freedoms.