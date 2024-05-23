Share

Leave a comment

The WHO Must Respect the Rule of Law

This effort is worldwide.

The IMMEDIATE call to action for people around the world is to share this information with your elected officials and encourage them to sign the letter that United States Representative Chris Smith will have delivered directly to Tedros Ghebreyesus before the 77th World Health Assembly from May 27 to June 1, 2024.

This letter is for elected officials to sign.

Congressman Chris Smith is the ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and also the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations.

Led by U.S. Congressman Chris Smith, this initiative calls on elected officials worldwide to demand the World Health Organization (WHO) either cancel or delay the Pandemic Agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).

This action is crucial due to the WHO’s failure to meet the four-month notification requirement of Article 55(2) of the IHR and other World Health Assembly rules.

The following letter will be delivered to the WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus:

World Health Organization

H.E. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Office of the Director General

Avenue Appia 20

1211 Geneva, Switzerland

Dear Dr. Tedros, Director-General of the World Health Organization,

We write to express profound concern over the WHO’s handling of amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the drafting of the pandemic treaty.

As Director-General of the WHO, you represent the ideals of the United Nations, including “establish[ing] conditions under which justice and respect for [treaty obligations] and other sources of international law can be maintained.”[1] The global pursuit of peace and human rights is anchored in the rule of law and, indeed, without the rule of law, tyranny and oppression prevail.

It is thus imperative that you honor existing treaties and international laws yourself.

Article 55(2) of the IHR mandates that the text of any proposed amendment be communicated at least four months before the Health Assembly where it will be considered.[2] Claiming that the dissemination of an initial draft in February 2023 meets this requirement, despite ongoing negotiations, is absurd. Equally unreasonable is the assertion that this requirement applies only to the Director General and Member States, not the working group they appointed, when the Article makes no such distinction. Both arguments show a blatant disregard for both the spirit and the letter of the law.[3]

The World Health Assembly (WHA) Rules of Procedure numbers 8, 10, 11, & 15 also prohibit rushing agreements without due diligence.[4] Additionally, Rule 14’s requirement for full disclosure of all obligations, including financial obligations, has been grossly violated, with crucial details deferred until some future time.[5] This essentially forces Member States to sign a blank check.

Moreover, the hasty adoption of multiple instruments with overlapping technical, administrative, and financial requirements will inevitably lead to confusion and could seriously undermine global health efforts going forward. This underscores the critical need to adhere to the four-month minimum requirement.

Besides the concerns about timing and notification, the legitimacy of any agreement fundamentally relies on its adherence to the following fundamental principles of the rule of law:

Valid Voting Process: An authentic roll-call vote with a two-thirds majority present must be documented and available for verification.[6] Without this proof any “agreement” is null and void.[7] Clear and Final Wording: The terms of any agreement must be explicitly defined within the document itself. It is unacceptable to use open-ended wording that defers crucial decisions to unaccountable committees.[8] Member-Led Negotiations: The bureau’s role should be solely to facilitate discussions, not dictate outcomes. Negotiations must be transparent and inclusive, accommodating the capacities of all delegations, especially those from smaller countries. Ad-hoc, concurrent negotiations without proper notice or translation violate the principles of international law. [9]

Using potential pandemics as a pretext to violate the principles of good governance erodes trust and undermines international cooperation when it is most needed.

Proceeding with the adoption of new amendments to the IHR or the proposed pandemic treaty at the upcoming 77th World Health Assembly would be contrary to law. Should you proceed, any resulting agreement will immediately be null and void. Conversely, following these basic principles of good governance will demonstrate the WHO’s commitment to global health and the rule of law.

Sincerely,

Representative Chris Smith

1 UN Charter Preamble: https://www.un.org/en/about-us/un-charter/full-text.

2 WHO International Health Regulations, Article 55(2): https://www.who.int/health-topics/international-health-regulations#tab=tab_1.

3 See International Health Regulations: amendments: 17 April 2024 Q&A: https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/international-health-regulations-amendments#:~:text=This%20has%20been%20applied%20to,World%20Health%20Assembly%20for%20consideration.

4 Rules of Procedure of the World Health Assembly: https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf#page=179.

5 Rules of Procedure of the World Health Assembly: https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf#page=179.

6 Rules of Procedure of the World Health Assembly: https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf#page=179.

7 Letter to the WHO from 12 Members of the European Parliament, 28 November, 2023, https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1729563358485962784

8 Revised draft of the negotiating text of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, 13 March 2024, https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb9/A_inb9_3-en.pdf.

9 WHO: INB Bureau Co-Chair attempts to shut down Africa Group’s benefit sharing proposals: 3 May 2024: https://twn.my/title2/health.info/2024/hi240505.htm; Open Letter to the Director General of the World Health Organization, Feminists for a People’s Vaccine, 26 April 2024, https://twn.my/announcement/20240428_Open-Letter-to-the-Director-General-of-the-World-Health-Organization_FINAL.pdf.

Total Elected Official Signatures: 82 (from 20 countries) May 23, 2024

Australia

Sophia Moermond

Honourable

Belgium

Eric Algoedt

Mister

Canada

Dean Allison

Member of Parliament



Colin Carrie

MP Oshawa

Croatia (Hrvatska)

Mislav Kolakusic

Member of the European Parliament



Ivan Vilibor Sinčić

Member of European Parliament



Nikola Grmoja

Member of the Parlament



Finland

Laura Huhtasaari

Menneet of parliament



Juha Mäenpää

Member of parliament



Pia Sillanpää

Member of Finnish parliament



Kaisa Garedew

Member of Parlament





Germany

Frank Grobe Dr.

Member of the Hessian Parliament



Gunnar Beck

MEP



Frank-Christian HANSEL

MdA



Gunnar Lindemann

Member of Berlin Parliament MdA



Sylvia Dr. Limmer

MEP, Member of European Parlament



Dr. Rainer Rothfuß

Deutscher Bundestag



Martin Sichert

MdB, Member of Bundestag



Prof. Dr. Harald Weyel Weyel

Bundestag



Honduras

José Tomás Zambrano molina

Congresista



Italy

Sergio Antonio Berlato

Deputato Italiano Al Parlamento Europeo



Francesca Donato

MEP



Kuwait

Shuaib Almuwaizri

MP . Kuwait National Assembly



Lebanon

Simon Abiramia

Member of Lebanese parliament



Lithuania

Stasys Jakeliūnas

Member of the European Parliament



Dainius Kepenis

Member of Lithuanian Parlament



Mindaugas Puidokas

Lithuania parliament member (Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Health)



Laima Lebedienė

Lietuvos vyriausybė



Netherlands

Robert ROOS

Member of the European Parliament



Nigeria

Blessing Nwakaego Ndukwe

Mrs



Philippines

Dan Fernandez

Congressman



Poland

Grzegorz Placzek

Member of Polish Parliament



Spain

Toño Alonso

Funcionario gubernamental



Sweden

Unni Björnerfors

Ledamot



Turkey

Özgül ALTINGÜL MURAT

Sağlık



United Kingdom

Andrew Bridgen

Member of Parliament



United States

Chuck Hulsey

Tennessee Representative House Dist. 2



Janice Bowling

Senator



Ronald Bolton

State House Representative



Gerald Allen

State Senator of Alabama



Debbie Wood

State Representative



Tom Butler

State Senator



Arnold Mooney

Representative, Alabama House of Representatives



Phillip K Rigsby Rigsby

Alabama State Representative



Ginny Shaver

State Representative



Chip Brown

Alabama House Representative Dist 105



Jim Carns

Alabama Representative House Dist. 48



Danny Crawford

Alabama Representative House Dist. 5



Ben Harrison

Alabama Representative House Dist. 2



Jamie Kiel

Alabama Representative House Dist. 18



Bill Lamb

Alabama Representative House Dist. 62



Craig Lipsomb

Alabama Representative House Dist. 30



Parker Moore

Alabama Representative House Dist. 4



Ed Oliver

Alabama Representative House Dist. 81



Phillip Pettus

Alabama Representative House Dist. 1



Chris Sells

Alabama Representative House Dist. 90



Randall Shedd

Alabama Representative House Dist. 11



Matt Simpson

Alabama Representative House Dist. 96



Jef Sorrells

Alabama Representative House Dist. 87



Troy Stubbs

Alabama Representative House Dist. 31



Kerry Underwood

Alabama Representative House Dist. 3



Ernie Yarbrough

Alabama Representative House Dist. 7



Sam Givhan

Alabama Senate Dist. 7



Tim Melson

Alabama Senate Dist.1



Arthur Orr

Alabama Senate Dist.3



Shay Shelnutt

Alabama Senate Dist.17



Larry Stutts

Alabama Senate Dist.6



April Weaver

Alabama Senate Dist.14



Jennifer Fidler

Alabama House of Representatives



Leigh Hulsey

State Representative



Dan Roberta

State Senate



Tracy Estes

Alabama Representative House Dist. 17



Ritchie Whorton

Alabama Representative house Dist. 22



Lance Bell

Alabama Senate Dist. 11



Mike Shaw

Alabama Representative house Dist. 47



Reed Ingram

Alabama Representative house Dist. 75



Tom Butler

Alabama Senate Dist. 2



Josh Carnley

Alabama State Senator



Rick Rehm

Representative



Joe Lovvorn

Alabama Representative house Dist. 79



Donnie Chesteen

Alabama Senate Dist. 29



Andrew Sorrell

Alabama State Auditor

James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Share

Leave a comment