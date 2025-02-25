Share

Leave a comment

Please watch the video below:

CLICK HERE to read Alex Newman’s Article

S.669 - A bill to terminate membership by the United States in the United Nations, and for other purposes.

Defund Act One Page Summary 164KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Read the proposed legislation (it is only 6 pages):

Disengaging Entirely From The United Nations Debacle Act Of 2025 36.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Once this legislation is passed by Congress and signed into law by the President, the two identical bills listed below will fully withdraw the United States from the United Nations and the World Health Organization and all of their associated entities.

The Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act .

NOTICE: In my opinion, it is unfortunate that the sponsors of these identical bills chose to name them as they did. Please realize, that despite their use of the acronym “DEFUND,” these identical pieces of legislation seek to accomplish much more than just defunding the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

These two companion pieces of legislation in the Senate and the House of Representatives seek to have the United States EXIT the United Nations and all related conventions and agreements!

Co-sponsors of S. 669 as of FEBRUARY 25, 2025:

Co-sponsors of H.R. 1498 as of December 25, 2025:

PICK UP YOUR PHONE RIGHT NOW AND CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE AND BOTH SENATORS AND DEMAND THAT THEY SUPPORT SENATE BILL 669 TO EXIT THE UNITED NATIONS.

I STRONGLY SUGGEST CONTACTING THEM DIRECTLY AT THEIR MULTIPLE LOCAL OFFICES:

TEXT OF AUDIO SCRIPT TO USE AS A GUIDE WHEN YOU CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE:

Hi, this is _____________________ .

I live in ____________________ and I am one of your constituents.

To whom am I speaking? What is your job title with the Representative?

The reason for my call is that I have 5 things that want to tell you. Are you ready to write them down? This will probably take less than 2 minutes.

I am calling to encourage the Senator ________________________ to support Congressman Chip Roy’s bill, H.R. 1498 because I want the United States to get out of the United Nations and the World Health Organization. I also want the Representative ________________________ to step up to the plate and co-sponsor H.R. 1498 . I also want the Representative to speak out publicly in support of exiting the United Nations. The Representative will never get my vote in the future unless they support our immediate withdrawal from these global organizations. I would like to give you my email address and ask that you send an official response to my request regarding this matter via email. Are you ready? My email address is ________. And my phone number is ________.

May I have your email address so that I can contact you in order to follow up on this issue in the future?

Thank you.

Have a great day!

TEXT OF AUDIO SCRIPT TO USE AS A GUIDE WHEN YOU CALL YOUR SENATORS:

Hi, this is _____________________ .

I live in ____________________ and I am one of your constituents.

To whom am I speaking? What is your job title with the Senator?

The reason for my call is that I have 5 things that want to tell you. Are you ready to write them down? This will probably take less than 2 minutes.

I am calling to encourage the Senator ________________________ to support Mike Lee’s Senate Bill 669 because I want the United States to get out of the United Nations and the World Health Organization. I also want the Senator ________________________ to step up to the plate and co-sponsor Senate Bill 669. I also want the Senator to speak out publicly in support of exiting the United Nations. The Senator will never get my vote in the future unless they support our immediate withdrawal from these global organizations. I would like to give you my email address and ask that you send an official response to my request regarding this matter via email. Are you ready? My email address is ________. And my phone number is ________.

May I have your email address so that I can contact you in order to follow up on this issue in the future?

Thank you.

Have a great day!

CAPITAL SWITCHBOARD: 202-224-3121

YES, YOU CAN CALL EVERY SENATOR REGARDLESS OF WHERE YOU LIVE.

Senators Phone List 12.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What are UN Specialized Agencies and how many are there?

https://ask.un.org/faq/140935

1. Food and Agriculture Organization

https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/fao

2. International Civil Aviation Organization

https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/icao

3. International Fund for Agricultural Development

https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/ifad

4. International Labor Organization

https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/ilo

5. International Monetary Fund

https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/imf

6. International Maritime Organization

https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/imo

7. International Telecommunications Union

https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/itu

8. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization

https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/unesco

9. United Nations Industrial Development Organization

https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/unido

10. United Nations World Tourism Organization

https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/untrourism

11. Universal Postal Union

https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/upu

12. The World Health Organization

https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/who

13. World Intellectual Property Organization

https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/wipo

14. World Meteorological Organization

https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/wmo

15. World Bank Group

https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/worldbank

World Bank Presidents

2023-: Ajay Banga (United States of America)

2019-2023: David R. Malpass (United States of America)

2012-2019: Jim Yong Kim (United States of America)

2007-2012: Robert B. Zoellick (United States of America)

2005-2007: Paul Wolfowitz (United States of America)

1995- 2005: James D. Wolfensohn (United States of America)

1991-1995: Lewis T. Preston (United States of America)

1986-1991: Barber B. Conable (United States of America)

1981-1986: Alden W. Clausen (United States of America)

1968-1981: Robert S. McNamara (United States of America)

1963-1968: George D. Woods (United States of America)

1949-1962: Eugene R. Black (United States of America)

1947-1949: John Jay McCloy (United States of America)

1946: Eugene Meyer (United States of America)

President Donald Trump has directed the State Department to evaluate which international entanglements we keep and which we should exit. Read the article below for details.

Please CLICK HERE to learn more about President Trump’s Executive Order directing the State Department to evaluate whether or not we should continue to fund and/or remain in the various UN organizations and try to reform them or leave them altogether.

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

HELP SPREAD THE WORD

Exit The Un Exit The Who Mini Flyer 1.11MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Exit The Un Exit The Who Tear Off Poster 1.23MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment