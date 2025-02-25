GET OUT
The United States, and every other country in the world, should leave the United Nations and all of its subsidiary organizations.
Please watch the video below:
CLICK HERE to read Alex Newman’s Article
S.669 - A bill to terminate membership by the United States in the United Nations, and for other purposes.
Read the proposed legislation (it is only 6 pages):
Once this legislation is passed by Congress and signed into law by the President, the two identical bills listed below will fully withdraw the United States from the United Nations and the World Health Organization and all of their associated entities.
The Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act.
NOTICE: In my opinion, it is unfortunate that the sponsors of these identical bills chose to name them as they did. Please realize, that despite their use of the acronym “DEFUND,” these identical pieces of legislation seek to accomplish much more than just defunding the United Nations and the World Health Organization.
S. 669 | H.R. 1498
These two companion pieces of legislation in the Senate and the House of Representatives seek to have the United States EXIT the United Nations and all related conventions and agreements!
Co-sponsors of S. 669 as of FEBRUARY 25, 2025:
Co-sponsors of H.R. 1498 as of December 25, 2025:
Rep. Roy, Chip [R-TX-21]* SPONSOR
PICK UP YOUR PHONE RIGHT NOW AND CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE AND BOTH SENATORS AND DEMAND THAT THEY SUPPORT SENATE BILL 669 TO EXIT THE UNITED NATIONS.
I STRONGLY SUGGEST CONTACTING THEM DIRECTLY AT THEIR MULTIPLE LOCAL OFFICES:
https://www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member
TEXT OF AUDIO SCRIPT TO USE AS A GUIDE WHEN YOU CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE:
Hi, this is _____________________ .
I live in ____________________ and I am one of your constituents.
To whom am I speaking? What is your job title with the Representative?
The reason for my call is that I have 5 things that want to tell you. Are you ready to write them down? This will probably take less than 2 minutes.
I am calling to encourage the Senator ________________________ to support Congressman Chip Roy’s bill, H.R. 1498 because I want the United States to get out of the United Nations and the World Health Organization.
I also want the Representative ________________________ to step up to the plate and co-sponsor H.R. 1498 .
I also want the Representative to speak out publicly in support of exiting the United Nations.
The Representative will never get my vote in the future unless they support our immediate withdrawal from these global organizations.
I would like to give you my email address and ask that you send an official response to my request regarding this matter via email. Are you ready?
My email address is ________. And my phone number is ________.
May I have your email address so that I can contact you in order to follow up on this issue in the future?
Thank you.
Have a great day!
TEXT OF AUDIO SCRIPT TO USE AS A GUIDE WHEN YOU CALL YOUR SENATORS:
Hi, this is _____________________ .
I live in ____________________ and I am one of your constituents.
To whom am I speaking? What is your job title with the Senator?
The reason for my call is that I have 5 things that want to tell you. Are you ready to write them down? This will probably take less than 2 minutes.
I am calling to encourage the Senator ________________________ to support Mike Lee’s Senate Bill 669 because I want the United States to get out of the United Nations and the World Health Organization.
I also want the Senator ________________________ to step up to the plate and co-sponsor Senate Bill 669.
I also want the Senator to speak out publicly in support of exiting the United Nations.
The Senator will never get my vote in the future unless they support our immediate withdrawal from these global organizations.
I would like to give you my email address and ask that you send an official response to my request regarding this matter via email. Are you ready?
My email address is ________. And my phone number is ________.
May I have your email address so that I can contact you in order to follow up on this issue in the future?
Thank you.
Have a great day!
CAPITAL SWITCHBOARD: 202-224-3121
YES, YOU CAN CALL EVERY SENATOR REGARDLESS OF WHERE YOU LIVE.
What are UN Specialized Agencies and how many are there?
1. Food and Agriculture Organization
FAO.org
https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/fao
2. International Civil Aviation Organization
ICAO.int
https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/icao
3. International Fund for Agricultural Development
IFAD.org
https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/ifad
4. International Labor Organization
ILO.org
https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/ilo
5. International Monetary Fund
IMF.org
https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/imf
6. International Maritime Organization
IMO.org
https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/imo
7. International Telecommunications Union
ITU.int
https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/itu
8. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
UNESO.org
https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/unesco
9. United Nations Industrial Development Organization
UNIDO.org
https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/unido
10. United Nations World Tourism Organization
UNWTO.org
https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/untrourism
11. Universal Postal Union
UPU.int
https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/upu
12. The World Health Organization
WHO.int
https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/who
13. World Intellectual Property Organization
WIPO.int
https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/wipo
14. World Meteorological Organization
WMO.int
https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/wmo
15. World Bank Group
WorldBank.org
https://research.un.org/en/docs/unsystem/worldbank
2023-: Ajay Banga (United States of America)
2019-2023: David R. Malpass (United States of America)
2012-2019: Jim Yong Kim (United States of America)
2007-2012: Robert B. Zoellick (United States of America)
2005-2007: Paul Wolfowitz (United States of America)
1995- 2005: James D. Wolfensohn (United States of America)
1991-1995: Lewis T. Preston (United States of America)
1986-1991: Barber B. Conable (United States of America)
1981-1986: Alden W. Clausen (United States of America)
1968-1981: Robert S. McNamara (United States of America)
1963-1968: George D. Woods (United States of America)
1949-1962: Eugene R. Black (United States of America)
1947-1949: John Jay McCloy (United States of America)
1946: Eugene Meyer (United States of America)
President Donald Trump has directed the State Department to evaluate which international entanglements we keep and which we should exit. Read the article below for details.
Please CLICK HERE to learn more about President Trump’s Executive Order directing the State Department to evaluate whether or not we should continue to fund and/or remain in the various UN organizations and try to reform them or leave them altogether.
CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
HELP SPREAD THE WORD
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:
NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
CullingIsMurder.com
PCRfraud.com
MaskCharade.com
StopTheGlobalAgenda.com
I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
100% in agreement. The tools of the NWO.
The so-called United Nations (and all its nefarious subsidiaries) was ALWAYS a vehicle for installing GLOBAL COMMUNISM.
This organization and its “values” are the polar OPPOSITE of the United States’ Constitution. The UN actively undermines the interests of the United States and blatantly violates our Rule of Law.
Not only should we defund and cut off ties with the United Nations apparatus, they should be removed from their HQ in New York City and their subversive personnel banned from entry to the United States.
KNOW YOUR ENEMY‼️😡