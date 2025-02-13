SHARE THIS LINK: StopTheGlobalAgenda.com
On February 4, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order directing the Secretary of State and the UN Ambassador to review the United States’ relationship with the United Nations.
They were given 180 days to complete their report.
Within 180 days of the date of this order, the Secretary, in consultation with the UN Ambassador, shall conduct a review of all international intergovernmental organizations of which the United States is a member and provides any type of funding or other support, and all conventions and treaties to which the United States is a party, to determine which organizations, conventions, and treaties are contrary to the interests of the United States and whether such organizations, conventions, or treaties can be reformed.
Upon the conclusion of that review, the Secretary shall report the findings to the President, through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, and provide recommendations as to whether the United States should withdraw from any such organizations, conventions, or treaties.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/02/withdrawing-the-united-states-from-and-ending-funding-to-certain-united-nations-organizations-and-reviewing-united-states-support-to-all-international-organizations/
Please take the poll:
SEND AN EMAIL to Secretary of State Marco Rubio:
Click on the link and then scroll down to use the contact form.
https://register.state.gov/contactus/contactusform
SEND A PRE-WRITTEN EMAIL to:
• President Trump
• Your 2 Senators and
• Your Congressional Representative
https://preventgenocide2030.org/us-reviews-relationship-with-un/
SCROLL DOWN FOR GRAPHICS TO INCLUDE IN YOUR TWEETS
SEND A TWEET to President Donald Trump:
SEND A TWEET to Secretary of State Marco Rubio:
TOP 10 REASONS WHY THE UNITED STATES SHOULD GET OUT OF THE UNITED NATIONS:
The United Nations grants rights that it can cancel; The United States. recognizes God-given rights that are unalienable and cannot be canceled
The United Nations seeks to disarm American citizens.
The United Nations is a lawless body that violates its own Charter’s Article 2 that forbids intervening in domestic affairs of member states.
Each of the 10 men who have served as the United Nations’ Secretary-General has been a Communist or a Socialist.
Several portions of the United Nations Charter, such as Article 25, override the U.S. Constitution.
The United Nations “Regional Alliances,” such as NATO and SEATO, plus the United Nations itself, rule our nation’s military.
The United Nations leaders oppose national sovereignty and favor a United Nations-led world government.
State Department officials bow to the United Nations instead of upholding the United States. Constitution.
Dozens of United Nations agencies headquartered around the world are building United Nations power over all nations.
The United Nations seeks disarmament of all nations leading to it alone having a military arm.
JBS.org/un/ JBS.org/un/act/
Exit The United Nations White Paper
https://www.ebay.com/itm/250802514218
President Donald Trump’s Executive Order:
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:
Section 1. Purpose. The United States helped found the United Nations (UN) after World War II to prevent future global conflicts and promote international peace and security. But some of the UN’s agencies and bodies have drifted from this mission and instead act contrary to the interests of the United States while attacking our allies and propagating anti-Semitism. As in 2018, when the United States withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the United States will reevaluate our commitment to these institutions.
Three UN organizations that deserve renewed scrutiny are the UNHRC; the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
UNRWA has reportedly been infiltrated by members of groups long designated by the Secretary of State (Secretary) as foreign terrorist organizations, and UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. UNHRC has protected human rights abusers by allowing them to use the organization to shield themselves from scrutiny, while UNESCO has demonstrated failure to reform itself, has continually demonstrated anti-Israel sentiment over the past decade, and has failed to address concerns over mounting arrears.
Sec. 2. UNHRC and UNESCO Participation. (a) The United States will not participate in the UNHRC and will not seek election to that body. The Secretary shall terminate the office of United States Representative to the UNHRC and any positions primarily dedicated to supporting the United States Representative to the UNHRC.
(b) The United States will also conduct a review of its membership in UNESCO. This review shall be led by the Secretary, in coordination with the United States Representative to the United Nations (UN Ambassador), and must be completed within 90 days of the date of this order. The review will include an evaluation of how and if UNESCO supports United States interests. In particular, the review will include an analysis of any anti-Semitism or anti-Israel sentiment within the organization.
Sec. 3. Funding. (a) Executive departments and agencies shall not use any funds for a contribution, grant, or other payment to UNRWA, consistent with section 301 of title III, division G, of Public Law 118-47 (March 23, 2024). The Secretary shall withdraw the determination previously made under section 7048(c)(1) of title VII, division F, of Public Law 118-47. Accordingly, of the funds appropriated for a contribution to the UN Regular Budget under the heading “Contributions to International Organizations” of Public Law 118-47, as most recently continued by Public Law 118-158 (December 21, 2024), the Secretary shall withhold the United States proportionate share of the total annual amount of UN Regular Budget funding for the UNHRC, consistent with section 7048(c) of title VII, division F, of Public Law 118-47.
(b) Within 180 days of the date of this order, the Secretary, in consultation with the UN Ambassador, shall conduct a review of all international intergovernmental organizations of which the United States is a member and provides any type of funding or other support, and all conventions and treaties to which the United States is a party, to determine which organizations, conventions, and treaties are contrary to the interests of the United States and whether such organizations, conventions, or treaties can be reformed. Upon the conclusion of that review, the Secretary shall report the findings to the President, through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, and provide recommendations as to whether the United States should withdraw from any such organizations, conventions, or treaties.
Sec. 4. Notification. The Secretary shall inform the UN Secretary General and the leadership of UNRWA and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights that the United States will not fund UNRWA or the UNHRC and that the United States will not satisfy any claims to pay 2025 assessments or prior arrears by these organizations.
Sec. 5. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:
(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or
(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.
(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.
(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.
THE WHITE HOUSE,
February 3, 2025
Since I was a lad (I'm now 67), I have heard / seen signage, "Get the US out of the UN, Get the UN out of The US." Why is this taking so long? Thanks
We must both exit the United Nations and kick them out of our country! We are Not open to globalist control! We must exit All parts of the UN, including the globalist-controlled World Health Organization. Otherwise we are sacrificing our God-given rights and freedoms.