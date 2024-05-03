Friday May 3, 2024 is the Deadline for Written Public Comments
People from around the world may submit written public comments to the United States Office of Global Affairs regarding the upcoming 77th World Health Assembly. Send in your written comment A.S.A.P.
Click on the link to the article below to submit your public comment regarding the upcoming World Health Assembly.
This includes all WHO-related issues, not just the WHO negotiations.
The Health and Human Services’ Office of Global Affairs held a public listening session on May 2, 2024.
Please watch the video below…
https://rumble.com/v4sxpon-office-of-global-affairs-public-comment.html
by James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I found about you yesterday and it was a pleasure listening to you speak about this in a manner that made more sense. Thank you for your research and time.
I do not care what they call it - pandemic treaty, climate change treaty, whatever seemingly positive or benign term they ascribe to it - I am 100% dead set AGAINST handing over our sovereignty to ANY foreign entity. Did we not learn anything from the Covid-19 power grab?