Everyone (worldwide) is invited to attend the monthly brainstorming session with the National Health Federation.

Join us at Noon Eastern on Friday, November 15, 2024.

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0uduqgrTIsGtX5WhnivTqe0VFunJMWnS-J#/registration

https://TheNHF.com

Featuring:

Reinette Senum, founder of Save our Skies, on State, Federal, and other legal efforts to prevent or at least mitigate geoengineering schemes about which governments are criminally secretive.

>CLICK HERE< to send an email to your politicians.

James Roguski, researcher, author and activist, on the World Health Organization's ongoing negotiations of a "Pandemic Agreement" that is designed to expand the reach of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex.

>CLICK HERE< to take action to Reject The Pandemic Agreement

