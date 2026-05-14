James Roguski

James Roguski

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ResponsiblyFree's avatar
ResponsiblyFree
9h

Hey James, well done as usual, thank you.

INFORMED DISSENT, YES!

“There is only one political sin: independence; and only one political virtue: obedience. To put it differently, there is only one offense against authority: self-control; and only one obeisance to it: submission to control by authority. Self-control and self-esteem vary directly: the more self-esteem a person has, the greater, as a rule, is his desire, and his ability, to control himself. The desire to control others and self-esteem vary inversely: the less self-esteem a person has, the greater, as a rule, is his desire, and his ability, to control others.” Thomas Szasz

“Resist much, obey little.” Walt Whitman

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Ron Elfenbein's avatar
Ron Elfenbein
2h

Thank you for posting this Jim.... and for all you do!!!

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