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PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW (VERY IMPORTANT!)

The first half of the video below describes the heroic work that Dr. Elfenbein did during COVID-19. The second half of the video is a discussion of the ongoing court case filed against him by the federal government. Please watch the entire video.

Backup videos:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-_2il2CjpM

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v79tphy-drop-the-case.html

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To my readers:

This is a very comprehensive article. I encourage you to take the time to explore it thoroughly.

I believe that once you fully understand the details of what the Biden administration’s Justice Department did to Dr. Ron Elfenbein and what the Trump Administration’s Justice Department is currently doing to Dr. Ron Elfenbein, then you too will feel compelled to make sure that millions of Americans know what their government is capable of doing to each and every one of us.

This outrageous abuse of power by unelected government bureaucrats must stop, and IT MUST STOP NOW!

TELL EVERYONE YOU POSSIBLY CAN ABOUT THIS MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE

Your silence on this matter amounts to your consent.

Please share this information with every judge, every lawyer, every government official, every member of the media, every member of your family, all of your friends, all of your social media contacts and everyone else that you can possibly imagine.

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Dr. Ron Elfenbein

Below is a brief summary of Dr. Ron Elfenbein’s case:

The United States federal government (The Trump Administration’s Department of Justice) is pursuing criminal charges against Dr. Ron Elfenbein (for a second time) based on a dispute over the COVID-19 related billing codes that his company submitted to the government in regards to the services provided to just 5 patients.

Dr. Ron Elfenbein did NOT personally interact with the 5 patients. Dr. Elfenbein worked at multiple emergency rooms throughout Maryland and Delaware during the pandemic. The patients were seen by appropriate health professionals that Dr. Elfenbein set up and managed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Background: There are five levels at which the services provided could have been coded (1 through 5, with 1 being the least amount and 5 being the highest amount).

The services provided to the 5 patients were all coded at level 4. The government has suggested at various points that the services should have been billed at level 3 or level 2. It also argued during Dr. Elfenbein’s trial and again in a post trial briefing that level 1 may have been the proper code (even though Level one no longer exists and is automatically excluded once a medical provider sees the patient).

The Federal government filed charges without having actually seen the medical records associated with the 5 patients. They did not have any way of determining whether or not the services were properly coded.

If the government is still unsure of, and cannot articulate, the proper level at which the services should have been coded, what justification could they possibly have for charging Dr. Elfenbein with a crime? At the very worst, this is a billing dispute that could (and should) have easily been settled via negotiation. This case barely qualifies to be heard in small claims court.

The financial dispute amounts to a total of approximately $250 (~50 for each of the five patients). In the first trial, the United States government sought up to 50 years imprisonment and millions of dollars in penalties.

Dr. Elfenbein performed over 5,000 infusions of monoclonal antibodies at the request of federal health officials and saved hundreds of lives and millions of dollars.

On December 29, 2021, Dr. Elfenbein publicly criticized the Biden administration’s decision to pull monoclonal antibodies.

Dr. Elfenbein was indicted on April 19, 2022 .

On December 1, 2023, the trial judge entered a judgment of acquittal in a 93-page opinion.

CLICK HERE to read the judge’s decision.

The Federal government appealed the decision made by Judge Bredar and won, so Judge Bredar’s acquittal was overturned.

In late 2024, the Biden Administration Department of Justice appealed the ruling and a new trial is set for August 2026.

Download the PDF below which is an executive summary as well as a letter to President Donald Trump:

Executive Summary 58.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

YOU CAN HELP!

Please watch the video below:

Copy the text of the letter below and send it via email, or print the PDF and send the letter via CERTIFIED MAIL to the government officials listed below the letter:

Everything is digital these days. You can check online to see when the certified mail that you send has been received.

SEND THIS LETTER/EMAIL (See customized PDFs below):

I am writing to respectfully urge the Department of Justice to dismiss the case against Dr. Ron Elfenbein [United States v. Ron Elfenbein, No. 1:22-cr-00146/ JKB-22-0146] with prejudice in the interests of justice, fairness, proportionality, and public confidence in the integrity of the legal system.

This case represents an extraordinary miscarriage of justice arising from a highly technical medical coding dispute involving fewer than $500 in alleged overbilling related to five patient claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the relatively minor amount in dispute, Dr. Elfenbein has faced years of prosecution, financial devastation, reputational harm, and the possibility of 50 years in prison and millions of dollars in penalties.

Dr. Elfenbein is NOT accused of inventing fake patients, billing for services never rendered, or causing patient harm. The patients were real. The medical services were real and were administered in the context of a public health emergency and global pandemic. The dispute centers on whether one CPT billing level was appropriate during an unprecedented public health emergency in which coding guidance was rapidly evolving and widely acknowledged to be ambiguous (and in a lexicon of over 69,000 possible codes).

This whole case appears to be one of retaliation by a weaponized Biden-era Department of Justice plain and simple. Dr. Elfenbein publicly questioned the narrative and spoke ill of the Biden Administration’s handling of the pandemic response. It also appears that no other physician has been prosecuted for what he is being prosecuted for, making this appear as both vindictive and selective. In fact, the coding supposedly at issue in this case was used by a great many other clinics for the same encounter types and so-called “level 4” (at issue in this case) is the most common code used for established patients nationwide. Yet, the government chose to pursue criminal charges despite KNOWING the aforementioned relevant facts. The billing argument makes no sense; the selective and vindictive prosecution does.

Importantly, the presiding judge, former Chief Federal Judge James Bredar, issued a detailed 93-page opinion (see link below) acquitting Dr. Elfenbein and granting a new trial in case of appeal, and finding that the government failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that the coding used was false or fraudulent. He even went so far as to state that “no reasonable jury” could have found guilt and that “the evidence weighs so heavily in favor of the defendant it would be unjust to enter judgment against him.” Even the appellate court characterized the case as “close”, classified Dr. Elfenbein’s reading of the relevant rules as “reasonable,” and classified the evidence against him as “thin”, while still allowing a retrial.

This prolonged prosecution has already imposed enormous punishment on Dr. Elfenbein and his family. Continued prosecution would not advance justice, protect patients, or preserve public trust. Instead, it risks reinforcing the perception that prosecutorial discretion has been exercised in a disproportionate and fundamentally unfair manner.

The following points raise serious concerns regarding fairness, due process, and proportionality:

Miscarriages of Justice:

Concerns abound that Dr. Elfenbein was targeted by the Biden DOJ after publicly criticizing federal COVID policies and speaking on national media outlets.

Charges were reportedly filed before prosecutors reviewed the relevant patient charts.

The 5 relevant charts were never reviewed by a professional coder

5 total charts were reviewed (again not by a professional with relevant billing and coding experience), out of over 100,000 seen during the time frame of the indictment

The alleged billing discrepancy amounted to approximately $50 per patient claim, or less than $500 total (the difference between a “level 4” and” level 3” is, on average, $50).

Dr. Elfenbein faces the possibility of up to 50 years in prison and millions of dollars in penalties over a highly technical coding dispute.

The government failed to clearly identify what the “correct” billing code should have been or why or how Dr. Elfenbein’s guidance was incorrect

The Government never made any attempt to reach out to Dr. Elfenbein for clarification/explanation PRIOR to indictment. The timing seems to imply the government sought headlines with the new Biden-appointed US attorney Erik Barron just taking office, and the Biden DOJ “Covid Task Force” making a big announcement/press release

Multiple qualified medical coding experts reportedly concluded that Dr. Elfenbein’s coding recommendations were reasonable and supported by applicable guidance.

The government’s own expert witness lacked familiarity with important CMS pandemic-era guidance and was heavily impeached during trial testimony. This witness also testified in direct opposition to a central tenet of the indictment regarding time as a factor in coding decisions.

The presiding Chief Judge granted a judgment of acquittal in a lengthy opinion, finding insufficient evidence to support a conviction.

The court criticized the prosecution as resembling a “shoot first and ask questions later” approach.

No evidence has been presented that services were not performed, that patients were fictitious, or that patient harm occurred.

The prosecution abandoned any claim that the medical services themselves were unnecessary (despite this being in the indictment) .

The American Medical Association filed an amicus brief in support of Dr. Elfenbein, and as the “writer of the rules” the government is accusing Dr. Elfenbein of breaking, their support for him is quite remarkable. Further, the AMA brief expressed concern that prosecutions of this nature could create a chilling effect on physicians.

This prosecution will make doctors not want to ever exercise autonomy and question the “narrative” and will disincentivize them from ever stepping up to do the right thing to help fight the next pandemic.

The case has been described by observers as highly unusual compared with traditional healthcare fraud prosecutions involving fabricated services, kickbacks, or medically unnecessary procedures.

The coding guidance at issue was given during the unprecedented COVID-19 emergency and has been widely described as ambiguous and constantly evolving (even by BOTH the district and appellate courts).

Dr. Elfenbein was a frontline physician who operated major COVID 19 testing and monoclonal antibody treatment programs in coordination with government agencies during the pandemic. His company partnered with HHS and the Maryland Dept of Health, at the request of the US gov’t, in the monoclonal treatment center in Landover, MD.

Dr. Elfenbein was named “Person of the Year” by the Maryland State Medical Society—even after being indicted!

The prosecution has already caused severe professional, financial, emotional, and reputational damage to Dr. Elfenbein and his family over the course of several years.

Dr. Elfenbein dedicated himself to public service during one of the most difficult public health emergencies in modern history. The available materials portray a physician who stepped forward during a national crisis, worked closely with public agencies, and attempted in good faith to navigate confusing and evolving billing guidance while treating large numbers of patients under extraordinary conditions.

Reasonable disagreements over technical coding interpretations should not become the basis for life-destroying criminal prosecutions absent clear evidence of intentional fraud. The interests of justice would be best served by bringing this matter to a close.

I respectfully urge the Department of Justice to dismiss the case against Dr. Ron Elfenbein and end this prolonged ordeal for him and his family.

Respectfully submitted,

Judge James K. Bredar’s 93 page decision:

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCOURTS-mdd-1_22-cr-00146/pdf/USCOURTS-mdd-1_22-cr-00146-0.pdf

President Donald J. Trump

https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/get-involved/write-or-call/

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500

Please print out the PDF below, customize it if you wish (see text above), sign it and send it to the above address via certified mail:

Letter To President Donald Trump In Support Of Dr Ron Elfenbein 57.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche

Todd Blanche

Acting Attorney General

United States Department of Justice

950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C. 20530

Please print out the PDF below, customize it if you wish (see text above), sign it and send it to the above address via certified mail:

Letter To Todd Blanche Acting Attorney General In Support Of Dr Ron Elfenbein 58.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes

United States Attorney

District of Maryland

36 South Charles Street

Baltimore, Maryland 21201

Kelly.Hayes@usdoj.gov

Please print out the PDF below, customize it if you wish (see text above), sign it and send it to the above address via certified mail:

Letter To Kelly Hayes United States Attorney District Of Maryland In Support Of Dr Ron Elfenbein 57.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Lorinda Laryea

Lorinda Laryea

Permanent Chief Criminal Fraud Section

Department of Justice

950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20530

Lorinda.Laryea@usdoj.gov

Please print out the PDF below, customize it if you wish (see text above), sign it and send it to the above address via certified mail:

Letter To Lorinda Laryea Permanent Chief Of The Criminal Fraud Section Department Of Justice In Support Of Dr Ron Elfenbein 58.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please also sign the petition below to ask U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche (in the Trump Administration’s Department of Justice) to dismiss the Biden-era weaponized charges against Dr. Ron Elfenbein.

ALSO:

Call the Department of Justice at 202-514-2000 and ask to leave a message for the Office of the Attorney General (Tod Blanche) regarding [United States v. Ron Elfenbein, No. 1:22-cr-00146/ JKB-22-0146], urging dismissal of the case before the August 2026 trial.

https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/136852/Respond

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Guest post by Dr. Ron Elfenbein:

TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

March 2020

COVID-19 pandemic hits. DEC pivots from traditional urgent care to mass COVID-19 testing. The Government issues interim rules expanding telehealth flexibility and encouraging provider evaluations alongside testing.

April – December 2020

Coding guidance changes rapidly. CMS publishes multiple interim final rules, relaxing documentation requirements and encouraging E/M visits with COVID testing. The regulatory environment is described as “unprecedented.”

December 2020 – March 2021

Dr. Elfenbein opens a monoclonal antibody infusion center (providing a COVID-19 cure) and it very quickly becomes the busiest in the state of Maryland.

February – April 2021

Dr. Elfenbein is approached by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to set up and run a monoclonal antibody infusion center at the City of Praise church near FedEx Field in Landover, MD. He opens it in April in partnership with HHS and the Maryland Department of Health. His visionary “test to treat” model — in which a patient who tests positive and meets criteria is immediately infused to be cured of COVID-19 — becomes the national model for monoclonal antibody infusion centers.

June 11, 2021

Dr. Elfenbein is awarded a personal citation from then Maryland Governor Larry Hogan for “Your outstanding services to the citizens of this state.”

August 10, 2021

Dr. Elfenbein is awarded an official citation from the Maryland State Legislature for: “Stepping up for your fellow Marylanders, being on the front line fighting this pandemic, and for your honor, integrity, compassion and vision. Your leadership and tireless efforts are appreciated.”

September 2021

The Biden administration federalizes the monoclonal antibody supply and its distribution, introducing “equity” as a criterion for allocation — a first in medical history. The policy creates immediate artificial shortages where none had previously existed. Dr. Elfenbein publicly challenges this decision on television and other media outlets, appearing as a weekly guest on CBS, Newsmax, Fox News, and Sky News, among others.

December 2021

The Biden administration halts all monoclonal antibody treatments, citing a claimed Omicron prevalence above 70% — when in reality, prevalence stands at only 20%. Thousands of infusions were canceled, leaving vulnerable patients without access to a treatment proven to reduce hospitalization and death. Dr. Elfenbein publicly rebukes the decision on Fox News and Newsmax (Fox News coverage), calling out what he describes as arrogance and carelessness on the part of the administration. Dr. Elfenbein stated,“People are definitely going to die because of this”.

December 29, 2021

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren’t effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time. The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response halted the allocation of those two antibody treatments last Thursday amid the rise of omicron, which the CDC had said days earlier was responsible for 73.2% of all new cases. But the CDC backtracked on that alarming estimate this week, revising it down to just 22.5% for the week ending Dec. 18, more than a 50-point drop. The delta variant, which Regeneron and Eli Lilly’s treatments are effective against, was actually responsible for 77% of all new cases when the federal government stopped distributing those antibody drugs. Now, one doctor says the government’s massive miscalculation cost lives. “I am as angry as I possibly can be about this,” Dr. Ron Elfenbein, the medical director and CEO of FirstCall Medical Center in Gambrills, Maryland, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. “The fact that these people are so adamant that they’re right when they’re using faulty data and they’re using faulty logic and frankly statistical modeling that has never been correct, ever, throughout this entire pandemic, to look at this, is just beyond the pale…. People are definitely going to die because of this or need hospitalization because [health officials] misread the statistics.” The FDA has authorized three different monoclonal antibody treatments, which are lab-made substitutes for antibodies that can help fight off viruses. The two treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly are ineffective against omicron, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, but a third treatment created by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline has shown promise at beating back the new variant. When the federal government stopped the allocation of Regeneron and Eli Lilly’s drugs last week, the Maryland Department of Health sent a letter to doctors throughout the state that said “sites… have been directed to stop administering these therapeutics.” “Maryland is experiencing a sharp rise in COVID-19 Omicron variant cases. It is now the most dominant variant in the state,” Maryland’s top health officials wrote to doctors in a Dec. 23 letter, which was obtained by Fox News Digital. Now that the CDC has significantly lowered its estimate for how prevalent omicron was at the time, Dr. Elfenbein said the pause in treatments was clearly unnecessary and is “absolutely hurting people.” “I don’t know how many people throughout the country are dead, dying, in the hospital, or about to be hospitalized because of the mistakes that they just made,” Dr. Elfenbein, who runs two monoclonal antibody clinics, said on Wednesday. “It’s just the height of bureaucratic arrogance, and it’s just, it’s horrible. I had to turn friends away, family, people call me, ‘Oh, my uncle has cancer. Can he get an infusion?’ I’m like, ‘I cannot give you an infusion because I will lose my medical license.’” https://www.foxnews.com/us/maryland-doctor-monoclonal-antibody-treatments

January – March 2022

The Biden administration removes the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from almost all of the remaining monoclonal antibodies

April 19, 2022

Without warning, the U.S. Government charges Dr. Elfenbein with five counts of healthcare fraud. Each count represents a single patient visit billed as a Level 4 encounter. (Note: this is four months after publicly speaking out about the catastrophic mistakes made by the administration over the monoclonal antibodies.)

Elfenbein Indictment 1.92MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

May 1, 2022

Dr. Elfenbein is awarded the Maryland State Medical Society Distinguished Member Award — the society’s highest individual honor — for “Demonstrating a distinguished commitment to serving the physicians, patients and public health of Maryland.”

July 14, 2023

Amended Superseding Indictment 760KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

August 4, 2023

A jury finds Dr. Elfenbein guilty on all five counts.

December 5, 2023

December 21, 2023

Judge James K. Bredar issues a 93-page opinion — unusual and unprecedented in scope — granting a judgment of acquittal on all five counts AND a new trial in case of appeal.

The Court finds the Government failed to prove its case and that the evidence supports Dr. Elfenbein’s interpretation of the coding guidelines.

Dr. Elfenbein is found not guilty and ordered discharged.

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCOURTS-mdd-1_22-cr-00146/pdf/USCOURTS-mdd-1_22-cr-00146-0.pdf

https://www2.mdd.uscourts.gov/Opinions/Opinions/22-0146%20Elfenbein%20Opinion.pdf

August 1, 2024

Government notifies of its desire to appeal the judge’s decision.

Opening Brief Of Appellant United States Of America 671KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

October 1, 2024

Brief Of Appellee Ron Elfenbein 1.43MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

October 7, 2024

The AMA and Maryland State Medical Society file an Amicus Brief (friend of Court) with the Appeals Court on behalf of Dr. Elfenbein. This is remarkable as the government is accusing Dr. Elfenbein of violating rules established by the AMA — the very organization coming to his defense.

Brief Of Amici Curiae American Medical Association And Maryland State Medical Society In Support Of Defendant Appellee Ron K Elfenbein 568KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

January/February 2025

President Trump declares “Ending the Weaponization of the Federal Government” a major initiative, and Attorney General Bondi issues a memo establishing a Weaponization Working Group and outlining cases of particular interest. Elfenbein’s case aligns directly with the memo’s focus on the retaliatory targeting and criminal prosecution of legitimate whistleblowers. https://www.justice.gov/ag/media/1388506/dl?inline

July 31, 2025

Appellee Ron Elfenbein’s Petition For Panel Rehearing And Rehearing En Banc 596KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

August 17, 2025

Elfenbein Opinion 380KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

November 10, 2025

Petition For A Writ Of Certiorari 2.02MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

December 9, 2025

Brief Of Amici Curiae Eagle Forum Education And Legal Defense Fund And Association Of American Physicians And Surgeons In Support Of Petitioner 187KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

December 17, 2025

TIME STAMPED: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rR_smBDSXeM&t=1440s

January 23, 2026

The fallout from former President Joe Biden’s weaponized Department of Justice (DOJ) continues to wreak havoc on the lives of those it attempted to crush, even with a new administration calling the shots. “They did this before Trump was inaugurated. The wheels are in motion. It’s very hard to stop that,” Dr. Ron Elfenbein told Just The News. Elfenbein is an emergency medicine physician in Maryland who gained national recognition during the early COVID-19 pandemic. He worked to serve patients and his community, donating substantial personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies at a critical time to states including Maryland, Delaware, New York and Connecticut. Elfenbein, who trained at Johns Hopkins and contracted for the United States Secret Service (USSS), earned widespread media attention for his contributions to the medical community during the pandemic, with appearances on outlets like CNN and CBS News. Prior to the government’s turn against him, mainstream journalists frequently consulted him for updates and to reinforce the prevailing narrative. He received a personal commendation from Maryland’s Governor and was named Person of the Year by the state medical society. He also received a grant from NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) to help develop protocols for airway management in space. Throughout his career, Elfenbein says he consistently chose principle over conformity, even when it required challenging “the science” during COVID-19 and against the administration’s preferences, which would ultimately put the DOJ’s crosshairs on his back. The turn came when he publicly opposed the Biden administration’s policy in late 2021 to pause monoclonal antibody treatment (asserting that it would undermine Big Pharma funding), and after appearing on Fox News, he faced what he believes was retaliation from what he describes as a weaponized Department of Justice. Four months later, he was indicted on what he asserts are baseless healthcare fraud charges related to “upcoding,” with prosecutors allegedly failing to review the medical charts that form the basis of all coding decisions. According to Elfenbein, the counts, which stem from five coding instances, pertained to patients he never even saw; they were attended by physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners. He was the medical director at the time. Furthermore, Elfenbein was not the person at the practice who dealt with coding and submission of those charts and codes; it was his business partner. Elfenbein’s partner just happened to be a sitting Republican state delegate in Maryland, and was never even contacted by the federal government’s investigators. Elfenbein told Just The News that the government’s assertion was that the medical events were coded incorrectly, and even if that were the case, the difference in billing for each case was $30, totaling $150 over the five cases, for which Biden’s DOJ was seeking 50 years in prison. After a grueling trial, Chief U.S. District Judge James Bredar acquitted him in a detailed 90-page opinion, ruling that the evidence was insufficient to prove Elfenbein’s coding interpretation unreasonable and that some evidence actually supported his understanding of the requirements. Relentless prosecution drains his finances Unfortunately, the Biden DOJ wasn’t done with the punishing process. They appealed and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the acquittal, ordering a new trial in August. Elfenbein has been drained financially, and warns that this could happen to anyone. “I’m nobody, right? I’m just a guy and I’m trying to do the right thing and I tried to step up. But this could be you. It’s not just the Donald Trumps of the world that they go after.” In addition to financial destruction, Elfenbein has endured other forms of punishment. He says he was debanked by American Express, removed from his USAA policy, his TSA pre-check was revoked, and he lost his ability to own a firearm. “The process is designed that way and they are relentless. They want to bankrupt you, and they know that they have more money than you do, so they will keep coming and coming and coming until you either plea or go to jail.” https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/covid-hero-turned-target-maryland-doc-endures-biden-lawfare-trump-vows-end

Early 2026

Chief Judge James Bredar recuses himself from Dr. Elfenbein’s re-trial.

January 15, 2026

February 3, 2026

TIME STAMPED: https://www.youtube.com/live/57KbY5XvjdM?t=123s

February 18, 2026

TIME STAMPED: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GqMGQSxqd5k&t=179s

February 2026

https://rumble.com/v74dhio-dr.-ron-elfenbein-tells-his-story-from-covid-lifesaver-to-federal-indictmen.html

February 2026

TIME STAMPED: https://rumble.com/v74dh54-a-dirty-secret-the-weaponization-of-government-against-americans-continues-.html?start=165s

March 3, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwq6m_OxmvM

March 6, 2026

TIME STAMPED: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o15VJyU1gWc&t=98s

March 11, 2026

TIME STAMPED: https://rumble.com/v76zg86-rogue-targeted-prosecution.html?start=848s

April 2, 2026

TIME STAMPED: https://www.youtube.com/live/fnh6KsoTR-A?t=2962s

April 6, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8EDiotrYl8

April 9, 2026

TIME STAMPED: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRTWw2Fc3Z0&t=63s

April 11, 2026

April 2026

TIME STAMPED: https://rumble.com/v77p05s-the-power-of-propaganda-covid-era-hero-fighting-to-clear-his-name.html?start=2025s

April 22, 2026

TIME STAMPED: https://rumble.com/v78uqp0-truth-be-told-roundtable.html?start=815s

April 25, 2026

TIME STAMPED: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLJGGDxgKl0&t=399s

May 1, 2026

TIME STAMPED: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuTH4HMtA3Q&t=42s

May 4, 2026

May 10, 2026

August 2026

Dr. Ron Elfenbein will face a second trial.

If you would like to have a respectful discussion regarding this issue and help work on possible solutions, then please feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or James.Roguski@gmail.com

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All support is deeply appreciated.

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