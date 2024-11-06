Record Your Message to Tedros
Let the Director General of the World Health Organization know how you feel about the proposed "Pandemic Agreement." I encourage everyone worldwide to express your feelings and opinions via video.
Here is how Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus feels about “anti-vaxxers”:
https://rumble.com/v5mijct-its-time-to-be-more-aggressive-on-pushing-back-on-anti-vaxxers.html
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
https://rumble.com/v5mlc7n-a-message-to-tedros.html
Shari St. Louis
https://rumble.com/v5mi80w-a-message-for-tedros-from-shari-st.-louis.html
Fred Corbin
https://rumble.com/v5miygk-a-public-service-announcement-from-fred-corbin.html
Whitney Wogan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TE4yC6DfDYQ
Take the time to record your own video, post it online (on the video platform of your choice) and then SHARE THE LINK TO YOUR VIDEO in the comment section below so that I can add YOUR video to this article featuring the growing list of people who have voiced their opposition to the WHO’s “Pandemic Agreement.”
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
I am writing with the utmost gravity and concern regarding the proposed "Pandemic Agreement" under the auspices of the World Health Organization. As the world collectively continues to reckon with the profound consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, I find it both alarming and deeply troubling that such an agreement is being advanced without sufficient public scrutiny, transparency, and, above all, careful consideration of its potential ramifications.
At the core of my disapproval lies a fundamental question of sovereignty, autonomy, and the delicate balance between global cooperation and national self-determination. The potential erosion of national decision-making powers in favor of centralized global mandates represents an unprecedented shift in how health policies are devised, implemented, and enforced. I fear that this approach could place vulnerable populations at even greater risk, rather than protecting them. The promise of global coordination must not be allowed to trample over the rights and needs of individual nations, particularly those whose voices are so often marginalized on the international stage.
Furthermore, the historical precedents of international agreements – particularly in the realms of public health – have often shown a disquieting lack of accountability. As such, the assumption that a universal, top-down framework for pandemic management will benefit all nations equally is deeply concerning. The vast disparity in healthcare infrastructure, resources, and political systems across the globe cannot be glossed over with one-size-fits-all solutions. The risk of creating an agreement that disproportionately benefits wealthier, more powerful nations while leaving the most vulnerable exposed is palpable.
There is also a more profound moral question at stake: in striving for global solutions, are we, as an international community, inadvertently undermining the very principles of democracy, autonomy, and human dignity? A collective approach to pandemic response should never come at the cost of individual freedoms, transparency, or the ability of nations to act in the best interest of their citizens, especially in times of crisis.
However, I urge for the reconsideration and the direction of this agreement, and to work toward a solution that respects both global collaboration and national sovereignty, while ensuring that any international measures are both fair and accountable.
I put my video rejecting the pandemic agreement on the telegram channel.
https://t.me/healingthedividechat/493338