https://rumble.com/v5nys5z-climate-change-is-a-joke-cop29.html

Reach out to Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy John Podesta: https://x.com/JohnPodesta

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWe7NnKr5Sw&t=600s

The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) is happening (November 11-22, 2024) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The website for COP29 is https://UNFCCC.int/cop29

The Schedule of Events is HERE .

Since 2020, developed nations have pledged to dedicate $100 billion pledge per year to aid developing countries. Wealthy nations have often failed to meet that annual goal, leading to growing mistrust among the developing nations.

As COP29 aims to set a much higher target for the years ahead, wealthy nations such as the United States and the European Union want developing nations like China and the Middle East Gulf oil states to contribute.

Attendees to COP29 are likely to discuss reforming the global banking and lending system and encouraging more private investment. U.N. agencies estimate that trillions of dollars are needed yearly, India has suggested $1 trillion dollars per year, but a number in the “hundreds of billions” has a more realistic chance of being approved at COP29.

Here are some excerpts from the World health Organization’s fear-mongering propaganda:

Climate change is making us sick, and urgent action is a matter of life and death. Climate change threatens physical and mental health, well-being, and life itself. Climate change poses a fundamental threat to human health and survival. Economic and financial systems must radically realign to support both human and planetary health. (page 10) Urgent climate action is a matter of life or death. The climate crisis is a health crisis, and climate drives disease burdens of all types – communicable and vector borne diseases, noncommunicable disease, maternal and child health, mental health, and trauma. (page 15) Pregnant women face risks from climate change and air pollution, such as preterm birth, low birth weight, and maternal death. Climate change worsens food insecurity, affecting breastfeeding and maternal-child health. Climate change impacts sexual and reproductive health and rights, including decreased fertility, increased gender-based violence, and forced marriages. Rising temperatures worsen pre-existing mental health conditions and increase rates of hospital admission and risk of suicide. Rates of snakebite have been found to increase under a changing climate. (page 19) https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/environment-climate-change-and-health/cop29-special-report_full.pdf

The WHO claims that 7-8 million deaths per year are attributable to air pollution. Of the approximately 8 billion people on earth approximately 0.8%, or 62 million people die every year worldwide. The WHO’s claim is that 12% (7.5/62 million) of all deaths are due to air pollution.

Does anyone really believe this astonishing claim?

Have you ever heard anyone mention the following?”

Most people die from moderately cold conditions: Most temperature-related deaths happen in “moderately cold” conditions, not on extremely cold or hot days. https://ourworldindata.org/part-one-how-many-people-die-from-extreme-temperatures-and-how-could-this-change-in-the-future#most-people-die-from-moderately-cold-conditions

Or this?:

Cold-related deaths outnumber heat deaths in all countries In the Global Burden of Disease study, cold-related deaths were around four times higher than heat-related ones. The study that estimates that 7.7% of deaths were attributed to temperature found that 7.3% were from cold temperatures; 0.4% were from heat. In the “5 million death” study, 9.4% of deaths were related to sub-optimal temperatures. 8.5% were cold-related, and 0.9% were heat-related. This skew was true across all regions. https://ourworldindata.org/part-one-how-many-people-die-from-extreme-temperatures-and-how-could-this-change-in-the-future#cold-related-deaths-outnumber-heat-deaths-in-all-countries

The U.S. delegation will be led by Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy John Podesta. Other senior officials in the U.S. delegation include: Thomas Vilsack , Secretary of Agriculture

Jennifer M. Granholm , Secretary of Energy

Ali Zaidi , Assistant to the President and White House National Climate Advisor

Brenda Mallory , Chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality

David Turk , Deputy Secretary of Energy

Laura Daniel-Davis , Acting Deputy Secretary of the Interior

Jane Nishida , Acting Deputy Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Rick Spinrad , Ph.D, Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere & Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Bonnie Jenkins, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security In addition to those listed above, the U.S. delegation will include a wide range of other U.S. government officials working on how climate change relates to armed conflict, finance, food security, gender, global health, trade and investment, youth issues, and more. https://www.state.gov/u-s-delegation-to-the-2024-un-climate-change-conference-cop-29/

