"Committee A" Has Voted to Adopt the Pandemic Agreement
The Pandemic Agreement was adopted by "Committee A" by a vote of 124-yes, 0-no, with 11 abstentions, 46 not present and 13 unqualified to vote or not attending. The United States did not participate.
The “Pandemic Agreement” was “adopted” by Committee A of the World Health Assembly. It still needs to receive a rubber stamp vote during a Plenary meeting.
HOWEVER, the Pandemic Agreement CANNOT be signed by any nation because the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing System (PABS Annex) has not yet been agreed upon. The negotiations for that are scheduled to continue for the next year.
Watch this recording of the vote:
(Yes, I know that the sound does not properly match the video. If I am able to obtain a better quality version, I will upload it as soon as possible)
https://www.who.int/about/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-eighth (Monday Committee A Meeting)
Israel and Iran both abstained.
To the best of my ability to determine, the following nations abstained from voting
Bulgaria
Iran
Israel
Italy
Paraguay
Poland
Russian Federation
Slovakia
+3 other nations
https://x.com/RobertFicoSVK/status/1924473981395988880
pandemics are made up on purpose to get the world health organization approved. People are very intelligent in many ways. But very ignorant when it comes to what's going on around the world. We need to dissolve the world health organization and the Antichrist world order.
I am so grateful that President Trump removed the USA from this corrupt organization. Hopefully this will inspire other countries to do the same and expedite the process for accountability for what happened during COVID-19.