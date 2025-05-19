Share

The “Pandemic Agreement” was “adopted” by Committee A of the World Health Assembly. It still needs to receive a rubber stamp vote during a Plenary meeting.

HOWEVER, the Pandemic Agreement CANNOT be signed by any nation because the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing System (PABS Annex) has not yet been agreed upon. The negotiations for that are scheduled to continue for the next year.

Watch this recording of the vote:

(Yes, I know that the sound does not properly match the video. If I am able to obtain a better quality version, I will upload it as soon as possible)

https://www.who.int/about/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-eighth (Monday Committee A Meeting)

Israel and Iran both abstained.

To the best of my ability to determine, the following nations abstained from voting

Bulgaria Iran Israel Italy Paraguay Poland Russian Federation Slovakia +3 other nations

https://x.com/RobertFicoSVK/status/1924473981395988880

