Can you smell the desperation?
The negotiations regarding so-called "Pandemic Treaty" are currently being held in Geneva. The prominent people listed below support the signing of the treaty, even before it has been finalized. WHY?
Over 100 members of the Club of Madrid, the Global Leadership Foundation and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), and other prominent people from around the world have published a joint letter to the leaders of the member states of the WHO, calling for an urgent agreement on a pandemic accord.
I wonder why?
A pandemic accord would deliver vast and universally shared benefits, including greater capacity to detect new and dangerous pathogens, access to information about pathogens detected elsewhere in the world…
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/world-leaders-negotiate-a-pandemic-accord-who-misinformation-by-helen-clark-et-al-2024-03
Joint letter to leaders of WHO member states calling for an urgent agreement on a pandemic accord:
To Leaders of WHO Member States,
The overwhelming lesson we learned from COVID-19 is that no one is safe anywhere until everyone is safe everywhere – and that can only happen through collaboration. In response, the 194 countries which are members of the World Health Organization decided in December 2021 to launch negotiations for a new international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, a Pandemic Accord, as a “global framework” to work together to prepare for and stem any new pandemic threat, including by achieving equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.
Negotiation of an effective pandemic accord is a much needed opportunity to safeguard the world we live in. Countries themselves have proposed this instrument, individual countries are negotiating it, and only countries will ultimately be responsible for its requirements and its success or failure.
Establishing a strong global pact on pandemics will protect future generations from a repeat of the millions of deaths and the social and economic devastation which resulted from a lack of collaboration during theCOVID-19 pandemic. All countries need what the accord can offer: the capacity to detect and share pathogens presenting a risk, and timely access to tests, treatments and vaccines.
An agreement is meant to be reached just two and a half months from now – countries imposed a deadline of May 2024, in time for the 77th World Health Assembly.
As countries now enter what should be the final stages of the negotiations, they must ensure that they are agreeing on actions which will do the job required: to prevent and mitigate pandemic threats. We urge solutions which ensure both speed in reporting and sharing pathogens, and in access – in every country – to sufficient tools like tests and vaccines to protect lives and minimise harm. The public and private sectors must work together towards the public good. This global effort is being threatened by misinformation and disinformation. Among the falsehoods circulating are allegations that the WHO intends to monitor people’s movements through digital passports; that it will take away the national sovereignty of countries; and that it will have the ability to deploy armed troops to enforce mandatory vaccinations and lockdowns. All of these claims are wholly false and governments must work to disavow them with clear facts.
It is imperative now to build an effective, multisectoral and multilateral approach to pandemic prevention,preparedness, and response marked by a spirit of openness and inclusiveness. In doing so we can send a message that even in this fractured and fragmented world, cross-border co-operation can deliver global solutions to global problems.
We call on leaders of all countries to step up their efforts and secure an effective pandemic accord by May. A new pandemic threat will emerge – and there is no excuse not to be ready for it.
https://gordonandsarahbrown.com/2024/03/pandemic-accord-joint-letter/
Gordon Brown Former Prime Minister of the UK 2007-2010
Sir Tony Blair Prime Minister of the UK 1997-2007
Carlos Alvarado* President of Costa Rica (2018-2022)
Michelle Bachelet* President of Chile (2006-2010)
Jan Peter Balkenende* Prime Minister of The Netherlands (2002-2010)
Ban Ki-moon* Eighth Secretary General of the United Nations
Joyce Banda* President of Malawi (2012-2014)
Kjell Magne Bondevik* Prime Minister of Norway (1997-2000; 2001-2005)
Kim Campbell* Prime Minister of Canada (1993)
Alfred Gusenbauer* Chancellor of Austria (2007-2008)
Seung-Soo Han* Prime Minister of the Rep. of Korea (2008-2009)
Mehdi Jomaa* Prime Minister of Tunisia (2014-2015)
Horst Köhler* President of Germany (2004-2010)
Rexhep Meidani* President of Albania (1997-2002)
Mario Monti* Prime Minister of Italy (2011-2013)
Francisco Sagasti* President of Peru (2020-2021)
Jenny Shipley* Prime Minister of New Zealand (1997-1999)
Juan Somavía* Ninth Director of the International Labour Organization
*indicates membership of Club de Madrid
Helen Clark** Former Prime Minister of New Zealand
Micheline Calmy-Rey** Former President of the Swiss Confederation
Baroness Lynda Chalker** Former Minister of Overseas Development of the UK
Chester A. Crocker** Former Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, USA
Marzuki Darusman** Former Attorney General of Indonesia
Mohamed El Baradei** Former Vice President of Egypt
Gareth Evans** Former Foreign Minister of Australia
Lawrence Gonzi** Former Prime Minister of Malta
Lord George Robertson** Former Secretary General of NATO
** Indicates membership of Global Leadership Foundation
Vaira Vike-Freiberga*** Co-Chair, NGIC; President of Latvia 1999-2007
Ismail Serageldin*** Co-Chair, NGIC; Vice President of the World Bank 1992-2000
Kerry Kennedy*** President, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights
Rosen Plevneliev*** President of Bulgaria 2012-2017
Petar Stoyanov*** President of Bulgaria 1997-2002
Chiril Gaburici*** Prime Minister of Moldova 2015
Mladen Ivanic*** Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2014-2018
Zlatko Lagumdzija*** Permanent Representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the UN; Prime Minister 2001-2002; Deputy Prime Minister 1993-1996, 2012-2015
Rashid Alimov*** Secretary-General Shanghai Cooperation Organization 2016-2018
Jan Fisher*** Prime Minister of the Czech Republic 2009-2010
Csaba Korossi*** 77th President of the UN General Assembly
Maria Fernanda Espinosa*** 73rd President of the UN General Assembly
Volkan Bozkir*** 75th President of the UN General Assembly
Ameenah Gurib Fakim*** President of Mauritius 2015-2018
Filip Vujanovic*** President of Montenegro 2003-2018
Borut Pahor*** President of Slovenia 2012-2022; Prime Minister 2008-2012
Ivo Josipovic*** President of Croatia 2010-2015
Petru Lucinschi*** President of Moldova 1997-2001
Boris Tadic*** President of Serbia 2004-2012
Mirko Cvetkovic*** Prime Minister of Serbia 2008-2012
Dumitru Bragish*** Prime Minister of Moldova 1999-2001
Emil Constantinescu*** President of Romania 1996-2000
Nambaryn Enkhbayar*** President of Mongolia 2005-2009
Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic*** President of Croatia 2015-2020
Gjorge Ivanov*** President of North Macedonia 2009-2019
Valdis Zatlers*** President of Latvia 2007-2011
Ana Birchall*** Deputy Prime Minister of Romania 2018-2019
Hikmet Cetin*** Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey 1991-1994
Jewel Howard Taylor*** Vice President of Liberia 2018-2024
Djoomart Otorbayev*** Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan 2014-2015
Julio Cobos*** Vice President of Argentina 2007-2011
Ouided Bouchmani*** Nobel Peace Prize Laureate 2015
Abdul Rauf AlRawabdeh*** Prime Minister of Jordan 1999-2000
Jadranka Kosor*** Prime Minister of Montenegro 2009-2011
Milica Pejanovic*** Minister of Defense of Montenegro 2012-2016
Mats Karlsson*** Former Vice-President of the World Bank
Laimdota Straujuma*** Prime Minister of Latvia 2014-2016
Eka Tkeshelashvili*** Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia 2010-2012, Minister of Foreign Affairs 2010
Moushira Khattab*** Former Minister of State for Family and Population of Egypt
Raimonds Vejonis*** President of Latvia 2015-2019
Ilir Meta*** President of Albania 2017-2022
Edmond Panariti*** Former Minister of Foreign affairs, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Albania
Andris Piebalgs*** European Commissioner for Development 2010-2014, European Commissioner for Energy 2004-2010
Manuel Pulgar Vidal*** Climate and Energy Global Leader at the World Wide Fund for Nature, Minister of Environment of Peru 2011-2016, President of COP20
Yves Leterme*** Yves Leterme, Prime Minister of Belgium 2008, 2009-201
Rovshan Muradov*** Secretary-General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
*** Indicates membership of Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC)
Professor Erik Berglof London School of Economics and Political Science
Professor Justin Lin Beijing University
Professor Bai Chong-En Tsinghua School of Economics and Management Studies
Professor Robin Burgess London School of Economics and Political Science
Professor Shang-jin Wei Columbia University
Professor Harold James Princeton University
Ahmed Galal Former Minister of Finance, Egypt
Professor Jong-Wha Lee Korea University
Professor Leonhard Wantchekon African School of Economics, Benin
Professor Ernst-Ludwig von Thadden Mannheim University
Professor Kaushik BasuCornell University
Professor Bengt HolmstromMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Professor Mathias DewatripontUniversité Libre de Bruxelles
Professor Dalia MarinUniversity of Munich
Professor Richard Portes London Business School
Professor Chris Pissarides London School of Economics and Political Science
Professor Diane Coyle University of Cambridge
Mustapha Nabli Former Governor, Central Bank of Tunisia
Professor Wendy Carlin University College London
Professor Gerard Roland University of California, Berkeley
Professor Nora Lustig Tulane University
Piroska Nagy-Mohacsi London School of Economics and Political Science
Professor Philippe Aghion College de France
Professor Devi Sridhar University of Edinburgh
Yu Yongding Former President of China Society in the World Economy
Muhammad Yunus Nobel Peace Prize Laureate 2006
Kailash Satyarthe Nobel Peace Prize Laureate 2014
Sir Ivor Roberts Former UK Ambassador
Sir Suma Chakrabarti Former EBRD President
Sir Tim Hitchens Former UK Ambassador
Alistair Burt Former Minister for Health/International Development
Tom Fletcher Former UK Ambassador
Julian Braithwaite Former UK Perm Rep to WHO
John Casson Former UK Ambassador
The version above was first published here:
https://gordonandsarahbrown.com/2024/03/pandemic-accord-joint-letter/
NOTE: The original communication of this information by Gordon and Sarah Brown incorrectly referred to the Global Leadership Foundation as the Global Leadership Forum.
Op-ed version here:
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/world-leaders-negotiate-a-pandemic-accord-who-misinformation-by-helen-clark-et-al-2024-03
https://twitter.com/ProSyn/status/1770435186083443055
ExitTheWHO.org
StopTheTreaty.org
RejectTheAmendments.com
by James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Can you smell the desperation?
So where is the “desperation”?
Rebel News
Advertise With Us
‘Our end will be your hunger’: Quebec farmers mobilize to defend their future
Quebec farmers are calling for stronger government support and recognition of the importance of their work. 'We want to try to be as environmentally friendly as possible. But it takes resources, and often we don't have as much,' said one farmer.
By Alexandra Lavoie March 19, 2024 News Analysis
Remove Ads
On March 15, 2024, the region of La Malbaie, Quebec, witnessed an unprecedented day of mobilization by Quebec farmers, who are grappling with increasing challenges in the agricultural sector. Tensions and concerns reached a peak today with a remarkable demonstration.
Some of their slogans were: "Our end will be your hunger" and "Our Future Is Being Able to Feed You."
NOW IN LA MALBAIE, QC
A slow roll of farmers displaying their slogans: "Your hunger will be our hunger" and "Our future is being able to feed you.'"
More to come at https://t.co/jpizCiOXoc pic.twitter.com/dnIsdTV29f
— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 15, 2024
At the heart of this mobilization is a passionate call to the government and the public, as highlighted by one farmer during an interview: "It's to raise awareness among the government and the population about the important issues happening in the agricultural sector."
The challenges facing Quebec farmers are not unique to the region; they are felt across Quebec and beyond. As another farmer emphasized, "There are monetary issues... But what we want from the government is for them to listen to us."
Farmers express concern about the decreasing agricultural incomes, a phenomenon that threatens the long-term viability of the sector. "We all know for years that things haven't been going well in agriculture... And I think that's enough," stated one farmer.
CANADIAN FARMERS PROTEST!
Happening now, a convoy of tractors and farmers are slowly moving down to la Malbaie to shed a light on the green energy regulations that is hurting the agricultural industry in Quebec.https://t.co/RtWcy1NZIZ pic.twitter.com/hV8yiUraiF
— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 15, 2024
Environmental challenges and bureaucratic regulations also represent major obstacles. One farmer pointed out: "All the environmental standards to reach the Agenda 2050, these are all things that are being added."
Quebec farmers are calling for stronger government support and recognition of the importance of their work. "We want to try to be as environmentally friendly as possible... But it takes resources, and often we don't have as much," said another farmer.
Despite the challenges, farmers remain determined to defend their future and ensure Quebec's food security. Their message is clear: Listen to us, support us, and together, we can build a sustainable future for Quebec agriculture.
CANADA QUEBEC NEWS ANALYSIS FARMERS EXPOSE THE RESET ENVIRONMENT
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
MORE LIKE THIS
Coutts 4 supporters: COVID-19 period was 'awakening' for many Canadians
Coutts 4 supporters: COVID-19 period was 'awakening' for many Canadians
By Robert Kraychik
Secret RCMP report says 'bleak economic outlook' will lead to more civil unrest
Secret RCMP report says 'bleak economic outlook' will lead to more civil unrest
By Alex Dhaliwal
Freedom Convoy trucker found guilty of mischief over two years after Emergencies Act invocation
Freedom Convoy trucker found guilty of mischief over two years after Emergencies Act invocation
By Alexandra Lavoie
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: What the CBC deleted from their ambush of Pierre Poilievre
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: What the CBC deleted from their ambush of Pierre Poilievre
By Ezra Levant
Newfoundland and Labrador fishermen strike deal with government allowing catch to be sold outside province
Newfoundland and Labrador fishermen strike deal with government allowing catch to be sold outside province
By Rebel News
Rebel Roundup | Saks grilled in Parliament, Secret RCMP report warns of revolt, Ford slams Trudeau
Rebel Roundup | Saks grilled in Parliament, Secret RCMP report warns of revolt, Ford slams Trudeau
Fri, March 22
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Mobile Phone
Remove Ads
Rebel News on Rumble Rebel News on Odysee
RebelNews+ Subscribe Login
Events Install App About Books Support Contact
Advertise Careers Trust Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advisory Board
© Rebel News Network Ltd. 2024. All Rights Reserved.
PO Box 61056, Eglinton/Dufferin RO, Toronto, ON M6E 5B2, Canada
Powered by NationBuilder