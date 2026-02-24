Share

The Pickax App will be going live in The Google Play Store at the beginning of the livestream, and iOS will be live any day now, could be as soon as today or tomorrow.

No censorship

No algorithms controlling reach

The ability to read and write full articles

Rumble videos are playable directly in the newsfeed

Monetization through revenue sharing, affiliate programs, and paywalled content

Eliminates bots and anonymous trolls

https://rumble.com/v7683kw-break-the-feed-pickax-app-launch-livestream.html

https://rumble.com/v767inm-break-the-feed-pickax-app-launch-livestream-feat.-silk-dr-pierre-kory-naomi.html

NOTE: There was a small glitch on Rumble regarding the time. The live stream BEGINS at 11am Pacific and will run all evening. Tune in whenever you can.

FULL DISCLOSURE: I am a “Founding Member” with Pickax and I am proud to be Pickax’s first “Decentralizer.”

I fully support Jeff’s work to ensure free speech and his support of content creators.

Please read the article and watch the video below:

Please watch the video interview below with the CEO of Pickax, Jeff Dornik:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TClfN8GaFBw

https://rumble.com/v6y8xd0-discussing-pickax-with-jeff-dornik.html

https://pickax.com/JamesRoguski/What-is-a-Social-Contract-88475

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All support is deeply appreciated.

