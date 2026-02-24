Break The Feed
Join Jeff Dornik and many others at 11am Pacific, noon Mountain, 1pm Central and 2pm Eastern for the livestream announcing the launch of Pickax's mobile app. I will be on at 3pm Pacific, 6pm Eastern.
Click on the link below to view the live stream:
The Pickax App will be going live in The Google Play Store at the beginning of the livestream, and iOS will be live any day now, could be as soon as today or tomorrow.
No censorship
No algorithms controlling reach
The ability to read and write full articles
Rumble videos are playable directly in the newsfeed
Monetization through revenue sharing, affiliate programs, and paywalled content
Eliminates bots and anonymous trolls
https://rumble.com/v7683kw-break-the-feed-pickax-app-launch-livestream.html
https://rumble.com/v767inm-break-the-feed-pickax-app-launch-livestream-feat.-silk-dr-pierre-kory-naomi.html
NOTE: There was a small glitch on Rumble regarding the time. The live stream BEGINS at 11am Pacific and will run all evening. Tune in whenever you can.
FULL DISCLOSURE: I am a “Founding Member” with Pickax and I am proud to be Pickax’s first “Decentralizer.”
I fully support Jeff’s work to ensure free speech and his support of content creators.
Please read the article and watch the video below:
Please watch the video interview below with the CEO of Pickax, Jeff Dornik:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TClfN8GaFBw
https://rumble.com/v6y8xd0-discussing-pickax-with-jeff-dornik.html
https://pickax.com/JamesRoguski/What-is-a-Social-Contract-88475
My Story
All support is deeply appreciated.
Does anyone know how their verification works?
I want to remain anonymous and this concerns me.
I'd rather deal with bots than give them my identity.
Cool beans