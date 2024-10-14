Share

Please watch the video below:

SOURCE VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twlhCImznKk

Believe it or not, the World Health Organization has made the following claim:

“WHO will, over the next four years, save at least 40 million lives through concrete actions.” https://www.who.int/about/funding/invest-in-who/investment-round

For just $7.1 billion dollars, the WHO will be able to save 42.3 million lives from 2025-2028. That’s less than $170 per life saved.

What a bargain!

The World Health Organization’s Investment Round Signature Event, (hosted by Germany, France, and Norway) was held in Berlin, at the World Health Summit on October 14, 2024.

As of October 9, 2024, the WHO claimed that over USD 2.2 billion in projected funding has been recorded towards a USD 7.1 billion financing requirement for the 2025-2028 period.

The WHO is still very, very far from reaching their goal of $7.1 billion dollars.

The Investment Round will culminate in a grand pledging ceremony on the sidelines of the G20 meetings this November 18-19, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, to be hosted by Brazil and chaired by Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

The nations listed below have pledged varying amounts:

Germany $400,000,000

India $300,000,000

European Union EUR 250,000,000

Norway $94,000,000

Luxembourg EUR $47,500,000

African Union $47,000,000

Ireland EUR 30,000,000

Denmark Kroner 70,000,000/year

Netherlands $ 20,600,000

Greece EUR 20,000,000

Singapore $ 18,000,000

Qatar $ 4,000,000

Cote d'Ivoire $ 2,000,000

Ethiopia $ 2,000,000

Niger $ 2,000,000

Estonia EUR 1,600,000

Botswana $ 1,000,000

Finland EUR 1,000,000

South Africa $ 1,000,000

Timor-Leste $ 1,000,000

Chad $ 500,000

Namibia $ 500,000

Senegal $ 500,000

Tanzania $ 500,000

Malta EUR400,000

Mauritius $ 110,000

Montenegro $80,000

Rwanda $ 69,000

Congo $ 57,500

Gambia $ 50,000

Seychelles $ 50,000

Cabo Verde $ 5,000

Liberia $ 5,000

Spain - TBD

The organizations listed below have pledged quite large amounts:

Sanofi /Foundation S $60,000,000

Wellcome Trust John-Arne Røttingen (CEO) $50,000,000

WHO Foundation Anil Soni (CEO) $50,000,000

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation $ 42,000,000

Africa Development Bank $ 10,000,000

Children's Investment Fund Foundation $ 10,000,000

European Investment Bank$ 10,000,000

Temasek Foundation $ 10,000,000

Resolve to Save Lives $10,000,000

World Diabetes Foundation $ 10,000,000

Helmsley Charitable Trust $ 5,600,000

Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development $ 5,000,000

WHO Foundation $ 2,000,000

Roche Africa $ 1,600,000

Institute of Philanthropy $1,200,000

If money buys influence, you should be able to see that non-government organizations greatly influence the WHO.

Other Investment Round Events:

WHO Regional Committee for Africa

→ Special event on the Investment Round (August 27, 2024) Brazzaville

WHO Regional Committee for the Americas

→ Special event on the Investment Round (October 1, 2024) Washington DC

WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia

→ Special event on the Investment Round (October 7, 2024) New Delhi

WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific

→ Special event on the Investment Round (October 22, 2024) Manila

G20 Leaders’ Summit (November 18-19, 2024) Rio de Janeiro

SOURCES:

https://www.who.int/southeastasia/news/detail/09-10-2024-update-countries-in-south-east-asia-region-partners-pledge-over-usd-345-million-including-in-kind-contribution-at-special-who-investment-round-event

https://www.who.int/about/funding/invest-in-who/investment-round

https://www.who.int/about/funding/invest-in-who/investment-round/commitments

