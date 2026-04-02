Artemis II
Headed "back" to the moon on April Fools Day!
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LAUNCH
NASA Propaganda/Trailer
How the Artemis II Mission Works
Below is the main video of the launch:
Postlaunch News Conference
Mission Coverage
Live Views from Orion
My previous article:
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If you think about it, the new excursion to the moon, the first time in over 50 years, is happening at an interesting time. The Apollo missions took place during the early years of the cold war.
US involvement in the Vietnam war started in 1964 and 4 years later Apollo 8 went to orbit the moon. The Vietnam war was the first time the US directly engaged in a military conflict against Russian & Chinese proxies. The war and Apollo both ended in 1975.
In 2021 the Ukraine war started and it was the first time the US engaged in military conflict against Russia via US proxy Ukraine since Vietnam; now the US is in a direct military conflict against Russia and China with Iran as their proxy.
And seemingly, to me at any rate, 4 years after the start of the Ukraine conflict what should appear on the scene but another US trip to the moon; Artemis II. The first time in more than 50 years and on the same day President Trump seems set to make a major announcement about the Persian Gulf war.
I can't prove any of it is contrived but the timing sure is curious!
They are shoving the joke right in our faces, because they think we are fools.