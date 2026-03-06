Share

https://rumble.com/v76q45y-an-interview-with-bruce-pardy-about-independence-for-alberta.html

Below is a timeline of events:

December 18, 2025

Alberta increases citizen initiative petition fee from $500 to $25,000

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/citizen-petition-referendum-increase-9.7021761

December 23, 2025

Should Alberta Become An Independent State?

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/should-alberta-become-an-independent

January 2, 2026

Elections Alberta announced that the citizen petition had been issued and signatures could be collected beginning on January 3.

The deadline to submit signatures for the Alberta independence petition, led by the Alberta Prosperity Project, is May 2, 2026.

Proponents must gather 177,732 signatures—10% of the 2023 provincial election voters—between January 3 and May 2, 2026, to trigger a referendum.

The proposed independence question is clear:

“Do you agree that the province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?”

February 20, 2026

Premier Danielle Smith says a referendum is to be held on October 19, 2026 to ask Albertans about how they want the province to deal with immigration as well as the Constitution.

She says it will include these nine questions:

On immigration 1. Do you support the Government of Alberta taking increased control over immigration for the purposes of decreasing immigration to more sustainable levels, prioritizing economic migration and giving Albertans first priority on new employment opportunities? 2. Do you support the Government of Alberta introducing a law mandating that only Canadian citizens, permanent residents and individuals with an Alberta-approved immigration status will be eligible for provincially funded programs, such as health care, education and other social services? 3. Assuming that all Canadian citizens and permanent residents continue to qualify for social support programs as they do now, do you support the Government of Alberta introducing a law requiring all individuals with a non-permanent legal immigration status to reside in Alberta for at least 12 months before qualifying for any provincially funded social support programs? 4. Assuming that all Canadian citizens and permanent residents continue to qualify for public health care and education as they do now, do you support the Government of Alberta charging a reasonable fee or premium to individuals with a non-permanent immigration status living in Alberta for their and their family’s use of the health care and education systems? 5. Do you support the Government of Alberta introducing a law requiring individuals to provide proof of citizenship, such as a passport, birth certificate, or citizenship card, to vote in an Alberta provincial election? On the Canadian Constitution Do you support the Government of Alberta working with the governments of other willing provinces to amend the Canadian Constitution in the following ways: 6. Have provincial governments, and not the federal government, select the justices appointed to provincial King’s Bench and Appeal courts? 7. Abolish the unelected federal Senate? 8. Allow provinces to opt out of federal programs that intrude on provincial jurisdiction such as health care, education, and social services, without a province losing any of the associated federal funding for use in its social programs? 9. Better protect provincial rights from federal interference by giving a province’s laws dealing with provincial or shared areas of constitutional jurisdiction priority over federal laws when the province’s laws and federal laws conflict? https://www.ctvnews.ca/edmonton/article/increased-control-over-immigration-nine-questions-on-alberta-referendum-in-october/

March 3, 2026

The Fix Is in to Defeat Alberta Independence

Last week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced a referendum for October 19. It will ask Albertans a slate of policy and constitutional questions. Independence, she said the next day, will be added to the ballot if the requisite number of signatures is met in the petition drive, which is likely. Albertans will get their chance to say if they want to leave Canada. But Canadian federalists can relax. The Alberta premier is one of them. The referendum is the fix to defeat Alberta independence. It will undermine the separatist cause and split the independence vote. Smith has repeatedly said that her mandate is a sovereign Alberta inside a united Canada. But many of her fellow Albertans are fed up. They perceive that their province has long received a raw deal in Confederation. They tire of Ottawa throwing obstacles in the way of their primary industries. They resent having their wealth taxed and sent elsewhere around the country. A growing number of Albertans are determined to leave Canada. Recent polls peg it at about one in three. https://brownstone.org/articles/the-fix-is-in-to-defeat-alberta-independence/

First Nations chiefs unanimously pass non-confidence vote in Alberta government

First Nations chiefs across Alberta unanimously passed a vote of non-confidence in the Alberta government this week, citing concerns around the separatist movement and a failure to meet their treaty responsibilities. In a news release, the Assembly of Treaty Chiefs of Treaty No. 6, Treaty No. 7, Treaty No. 8 said the provincial government, governed by the United Conservative Party, has repeatedly shown a lack of understanding and respect for its treaty responsibilities, demonstrating its “inability to responsibly and respectfully govern the province of Alberta.” “We have to put [the government] on notice that this is completely unacceptable,” Trevor Mercredi, grand Chief of Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta, told CBC News. https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/first-nations-chiefs-alberta-non-confidence-vote-9.7109712

