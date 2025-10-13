James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
21h

Also watch Aaron Siri and Toby Rogers testify at the senate hearing regarding the VAX v UNVAX Study

https://theylied.substack.com/p/theylied-vaccines-science-and-public

.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
andrea k's avatar
andrea k
21h

It's really fantastic! For anyone who doesn't know about this issue I think it will be pretty mind-blowing! Thanks for spreading the word James

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Roguski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture