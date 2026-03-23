AMOC
The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation deserves your attention. People are considering spraying more crap in the sky in order to impact the AMOC. What do you think about that?
It seems like some people believe that the solution to nearly every problem on Earth is yet another solar geoengineering project.
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TO ATTEND THE ZOOM MEETING ON TUESDAY MARCH 24, 2026 (details below)
The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a massive system of ocean currents—including the Gulf Stream—that transports warm water north, regulating climate in Europe and North America.
The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, current brings warm water from the tropics northward toward the Arctic, and the flow of warm water helps keep Europe’s winters mild.
This "conveyor belt" is said to be weakening due to “climate change.”
Iceland’s government has designated the potential collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation system as a national security concern and an existential threat, and is strategizing its response to potential worst-case scenarios.
"It is a direct threat to our national resilience and security. [This] is the first time a specific climate-related phenomenon has been formally brought before the National Security Council as a potential existential threat."
Iceland and the AMOC: When Existence Is at Stake
https://srm360.org/perspective/iceland-amoc-existence-at-stake/
SRM & the AMOC
https://srm360.org/primers/amoc/
NOTE: A gyre is a large, circular system of rotating ocean currents (spiral or vortex) formed by global wind patterns and Earth’s rotation.
Recent and early 20th century destabilization of the subpolar North Atlantic recorded in bivalves
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adw3468
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TO ATTEND THE ZOOM MEETING ON TUESDAY MARCH 24, 2026 (details below)
March 24, 2026
7am Pacific
8am Mountain
9am Central
10am Eastern
2pm UK
3pm Central Europe
4pm Eastern Europe
10pm Perth, Australia
In this live discussion, “experts” will explore how climate change is currently affecting the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, and whether warming temperatures could weaken or collapse this circulation system.
The conversation will consider whether solar geoengineering could play a role in stabilising the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, and what the potential impacts, risks, and uncertainties would be in that scenario.
Speakers:
David Thornalley
Professor of Ocean and Climate Science·University College London
David Thornalley is a Professor of Ocean and Climate Science at University College London (UCL), with over 20 years’ experience investigating the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). He obtained his PhD in Earth Sciences from Cambridge University, followed by postdoctoral positions at Cardiff University and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. At UCL, he leads a research group that studies the circulation of the Atlantic Ocean, its marine ecosystems and its role during climate change – past, present and future. He is currently contributing to the EU EPOC project (Evaluating and Predicting the Ocean Conveyor) and he co-Leads the ARIA funded VERIFY project, which is combining paleoclimate data and models to develop an early warning system for the future potential tipping of the Greenland Ice Sheet and subpolar North Atlantic circulation.
John Moore
Research Professor·University of Lapland
John Moore leads the University of the Arctic Thematic Network on Frozen Arctic Conservation. He is also a Research Professor at Arctic Centre, University of Lapland in Finland and Member of Finnish Academy of Science and Letters. He is a glaciologist, working mainly on ice sheet dynamics and sea level rise, but began his career on ice cores and paleoclimate and also written on topics including history, economics and statistics. He has been a member of 6 Antarctic, 5 Greenlandic and 20 Svalbard scientific expeditions.
Laurie Laybourn
Executive Director·Strategic Climate Risks Initiative
Laurie Laybourn is Executive Director of the Strategic Climate Risks Initiative (SCRI), a think-do tank that develops capabilities for securing a better world even as complex environmental-driven risks escalate. He also holds fellowships at Chatham House, the University of Exeter, and the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).
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This needs to END ASAP! These colleges are the 'research grounds for the elite.' They pay to have all of this crappy research done. All affecting us and the environment! I live near Boulder CO and CU has NOAA. On one of their websites, they mention all of what they do. Airplane Downdraft to create winds, spewing all kinds of chemicals in the air, using lasers for Weather Modification and many other things. Just let it all come naturally. It isn't a us causing all of this, its these universities and their PAID research!
Absolutely insane, these fools need shutting down