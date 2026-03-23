James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Virginia Farver's avatar
Virginia Farver
2d

This needs to END ASAP! These colleges are the 'research grounds for the elite.' They pay to have all of this crappy research done. All affecting us and the environment! I live near Boulder CO and CU has NOAA. On one of their websites, they mention all of what they do. Airplane Downdraft to create winds, spewing all kinds of chemicals in the air, using lasers for Weather Modification and many other things. Just let it all come naturally. It isn't a us causing all of this, its these universities and their PAID research!

Reply
Share
Marcus's avatar
Marcus
2d

Absolutely insane, these fools need shutting down

Reply
Share
66 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Roguski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture