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It seems like some people believe that the solution to nearly every problem on Earth is yet another solar geoengineering project.

Srm360 Amoc Primer 2.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a massive system of ocean currents—including the Gulf Stream—that transports warm water north, regulating climate in Europe and North America.

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, current brings warm water from the tropics northward toward the Arctic, and the flow of warm water helps keep Europe’s winters mild.

This "conveyor belt" is said to be weakening due to “climate change.”

Iceland’s government has designated the potential collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation system as a national security concern and an existential threat, and is strategizing its response to potential worst-case scenarios.

"It is a direct threat to our national resilience and security. [This] is the first time a specific climate-related phenomenon has been formally brought before the National Security Council as a potential existential threat." Iceland Climate Minister Johann Pall Johannsson

Iceland and the AMOC: When Existence Is at Stake

https://srm360.org/perspective/iceland-amoc-existence-at-stake/

SRM & the AMOC

https://srm360.org/primers/amoc/

NOTE: A gyre is a large, circular system of rotating ocean currents (spiral or vortex) formed by global wind patterns and Earth’s rotation.

Recent and early 20th century destabilization of the subpolar North Atlantic recorded in bivalves

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adw3468

March 24, 2026

7am Pacific

8am Mountain

9am Central

10am Eastern

2pm UK

3pm Central Europe

4pm Eastern Europe

10pm Perth, Australia

In this live discussion, “experts” will explore how climate change is currently affecting the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, and whether warming temperatures could weaken or collapse this circulation system.



The conversation will consider whether solar geoengineering could play a role in stabilising the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, and what the potential impacts, risks, and uncertainties would be in that scenario.

Speakers:

David Thornalley

Professor of Ocean and Climate Science·University College London

David Thornalley is a Professor of Ocean and Climate Science at University College London (UCL), with over 20 years’ experience investigating the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). He obtained his PhD in Earth Sciences from Cambridge University, followed by postdoctoral positions at Cardiff University and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. At UCL, he leads a research group that studies the circulation of the Atlantic Ocean, its marine ecosystems and its role during climate change – past, present and future. He is currently contributing to the EU EPOC project (Evaluating and Predicting the Ocean Conveyor) and he co-Leads the ARIA funded VERIFY project, which is combining paleoclimate data and models to develop an early warning system for the future potential tipping of the Greenland Ice Sheet and subpolar North Atlantic circulation.



John Moore

Research Professor·University of Lapland

John Moore leads the University of the Arctic Thematic Network on Frozen Arctic Conservation. He is also a Research Professor at Arctic Centre, University of Lapland in Finland and Member of Finnish Academy of Science and Letters. He is a glaciologist, working mainly on ice sheet dynamics and sea level rise, but began his career on ice cores and paleoclimate and also written on topics including history, economics and statistics. He has been a member of 6 Antarctic, 5 Greenlandic and 20 Svalbard scientific expeditions.



Laurie Laybourn

Executive Director·Strategic Climate Risks Initiative

Laurie Laybourn is Executive Director of the Strategic Climate Risks Initiative (SCRI), a think-do tank that develops capabilities for securing a better world even as complex environmental-driven risks escalate. He also holds fellowships at Chatham House, the University of Exeter, and the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).

If you would like to have a respectful discussion regarding this issue and help work on possible solutions, then please feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or James.Roguski@gmail.com

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All support is deeply appreciated.

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