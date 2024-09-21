Share

Leave a comment

https://rumble.com/v5fqzxx-abandon-harris.html

Ninety-four percent of Muslim voter disapproved of President Joe Biden and Congress’ recent performance, with 98.2% dissatisfied of Biden’s handling of the Israeli government’s genocide in Gaza.

Only 37.9% of respondents want the Democratic Party to maintain control of Congress, with a majority (55.4%) unsure which party should lead.

69.1% of respondents generally vote for the Democratic Party, yet a significant 59.7% plan to vote for “other” parties in the 2024 Presidential election.

In the August 25-27 poll, 29.4% of Muslim voters expressed support for Kamala Harris, while 29.1% favored Dr. Jill Stein of the Green Party, 4.2% favored Dr. Cornel West of the People’s Party, and less than 1% favored Chase Oliver of the Libertarian Party.

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-2024-election-survey-of-american-muslims-shows-jill-stein-kamala-harris-tied-at-29-gaza-genocide-a-top-concern/

https://www.cair.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/CAIRMuslimVoterSurvey.pdf

The Abandon Harris Campaign (formerly the Abandon Biden Campaign) seeks to empower people of conscience to leverage their vote for the US presidency and, consequently, effect moral change in the United States and around the world.

Before being rebranded the Abandon Harris Campaign, the Abandon Biden Campaign was initiated when Joe Biden refused to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Biden was given till October 31, 2023, to call for a permanent ceasefire. When Biden did not call for a ceasefire, on November 1, 2023 – on “Ceasefire Deadline Day” – people of conscience vowed to never vote for Biden and to actively campaign against him.

When Kamala Harris became the presumptive nominee on July 21, the Abandon Biden Campaign came out on July 22, issuing a policy ultimatum to Vice President Kamala Harris. The Abandon Biden Campaign made two demands: a permanent and unconditional ceasefire consistent with the International Court of Justice and a full arms embargo against the state of Israel. The media took the demands of the Abandon Biden Campaign to the Harris campaign, and they refused to engage with the Abandon Biden Campaign.

On August 19, 2024, Abandon Biden became the Abandon Harris Campaign- a campaign now seeking to ensure the defeat of Kamala Harris at the ballot box.

Across the nation, Americans have committed not to vote for Harris and to actively campaign against her. The Abandon Harris campaign’s goal is to ensure that Kamala Harris loses the swing states.

It would create a political earthquake, soliciting a reckoning in the political parties.

https://AbandonHarris.com/about/