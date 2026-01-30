A Trip Around the Moon?
NASA’s Artemis II mission is scheduled to send four astronauts around the Moon and back, with a target launch date as early as February 6, 2026.
An extensive collection of over two dozen videos are below. Please scroll down and watch as many of the videos as you can.
This 10-day, crewed mission will be the first to fly around the Moon since 1972, serving as a critical test for future lunar landings.
Artemis II does NOT involve landing on the moon.
Mission Goal: A crewed, 10-day flyby trip around the Moon to test life support systems and deep space navigation.
Trajectory: The mission will orbit the Moon, taking crew members further than any human has been in over 50 years.
Launch Vehicle: The SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and Orion spacecraft.
MISSION OVERVIEW:
https://www.nasa.gov/mission/artemis-ii/
ORION SPACECRAFT:
https://www.nasa.gov/humans-in-space/orion-spacecraft/
SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM:
https://www.nasa.gov/humans-in-space/space-launch-system/reference-guide/
Crew: NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen (Canadian).
VIDEOS:
January 17, 2026
January 16, 2026
September 23, 2025
September 23, 2025
LIVE STREAM:
ADDITIONAL MULTIMEDIA RESOURCES:
https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-ii-multimedia/
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2aBZuCeDwlS_2sGfYSvcoJZLRG069i-H
A complete waste of money and resources.
Hi James. Again? So they will try that lie one more time? Why? Are the president going to call them up on the white house phone? You know, the one Nixon used! The green phone with the spinning dial or was it buttons? Yeah, the super duper phone calling the moon!
Why not land on the moon? Oh the technology isn't there! Riiigth!
So why is Nasa still operating again? Doing what? Aahh, that's rigth spending taxpayers money on lies! They know how to do that, at least!
No bouncing on the moons surface this time? And the suits? Durable?
There will be no small steps for man or giant leap for mankind this time!
So the aliens will kidnap those astronauts and usa will have a reason to use their lazerguns? They need a legit reason for attacking aliens you know! And so they can scare the world with CGI movies on aliens and their ships? Pathetic!
Maybe they will do the same as the crew on the spaceshuttle that blew up in 1986! They are still alive all of them who "died" in that crash! And they go by their names so you can Google it!
Oh yeah, Nasa is really something we all "believe" in!
Regards
Bjørn Leif-oscar Liptovari