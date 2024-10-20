Share

https://rumble.com/v5j2spx-stop-the-treaty.html

https://rumble.com/v5jfi83-interview-with-the-corona-investigative-committee.html

https://rumble.com/v5jfdjx-interview-with-iron-will.html

https://data.who.int/dashboards/covid19/deaths?m49=953&n=c

https://live-the-independent-panel.pantheonsite.io/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/The-Independent-Panel_No-time-to-gamble.pdf

https://rumble.com/v5jasvh-uk-column-update-on-the-pandemic-treaty.html

Chapter I. Introduction

Article 1. Use of terms

(d) [[“pandemic-related health products” [means [safe, effective, quality and affordable] health products, including medicines, vaccines, medical devices including diagnostics, personal protective equipment, decontamination products, assistive products, antidotes, cell- and gene- based therapies, and other health technologies that are needed to respond to public health emergencies of international concern, including pandemic emergencies;] [means the safe, effective, quality and affordable products that are needed for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, [which may include, without limitation (DEL)/(RETAIN)/including], diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines and personal protective equipment [and ancillary supplies [[and other health technologies] (DEL)];]]

Chapter II. The world together equitably: Achieving equity in, for and through pandemic prevention, preparedness and response

Article 10. Sustainable and geographically diversified local production

1. The Parties shall take measures, as appropriate, to achieve more equitable geographical distribution and rapid scale-up of the global production of pandemic-related health products and increase sustainable, timely and equitable access to such products, as well as reduce the potential gap between supply and demand during pandemic emergencies, including through the measures provided in Articles 11 and 13.

2. The Parties, in collaboration with WHO and other relevant organizations, shall, as appropriate and subject to national and/or domestic law:

(a) take measures, to provide support, and/or strengthen existing or newly created production facilities of relevant health products, at national and regional levels, particularly in developing countries, with a view to promoting the sustainability of such geographically diversified production facilities, including through supporting and/ or facilitating skills development, capacity-building and other initiatives for production facilities;

(b) facilitate the continuous and sustainable operations of local and regional manufacturers, especially of developing countries, including through promoting transparency of relevant information on pandemic-related health products and raw materials across the value chain that is not subject to protection under relevant domestic and international law;

(c) actively support, relevant WHO technology, skills and knowledge transfer and local production programmes, including those referenced in Article 11, and other relevant programmes, to facilitate sustainable, strategically and geographically distributed production of pandemic-related health products, particularly in developing countries;

(d) endeavour to promote and/or incentivize public and private sector investments, purchasing arrangements, and partnerships, including public-private partnerships, aimed at creating or expanding manufacturing facilities or capacities for pandemic-related health products, including facilities with a regional operational scope in developing countries;

(e) encourage international organizations and other relevant organizations to establish arrangements, including appropriate long-term contracts for pandemic-related health products, including through procurement from facilities referenced under paragraph 2(a) and pursuant to the objectives of Article 13, especially those produced by local and/or regional manufacturers in developing countries; and

(f) during pandemic emergencies, in cases where the capacity of facilities referred to above does not meet demand, take measures to identify and contract with manufacturers with the aim of rapidly scaling up the production of pandemic-related health products.

3. WHO shall, upon request of the Conference of the Parties, provide assistance to the facilities referenced under paragraph 2 above, including, as appropriate, with respect to training, capacity-building, and timely support for development and production of pandemic-related products, especially in developing countries, with the aim to achieve geographically diversified production.

https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Draft-WHO-Pandemic-Agreement_19-Sept_17.30.pdf