"A Deadline is a Deadline"
The WGIHR has now missed their deadline by over three months. We the people of the world must hold them accountable and demand that they follow their own rules.
The Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR) suspended its 8th meeting on April 26, 2024. They plan to resume their meeting May 16-17, 2024.
A revised text of the proposed amendments to the IHR is due by May 10, 2024.
The deadline for the WGIHR to have submitted the final package of targeted amendments in alignment with Article 55 was January 27, 2024.
A deadline is a deadline.
-Dr. Abdullah Assiri WGIHR Co-chair (October 2, 2023)
This is absolutely unacceptable.
The (Draft) Interim Report shown below was screen captured from the live stream of the eighth meeting of the WGIHR on April 26, 2024. After previous meetings, the official version has usually not been made available for an extended period of time.
First, the WHO and the UN shouldn't even exist...
It was established by the Oligarchy exactly for this purpose... Absolute Control and Tyranny...
Second, petitions don't work. They're just ignored by virtually every government... Sign it anyway... lest they say silence is acceptance...
Third, their house of cards is collapsing and they know it. They will become as dangerous as a wounded Grizzly...
Prepare.
Stock up in a remote location and become self reliant...
I have...
May God be with us all...
Have you ever missed a filing deadline for a "Court" or a Government related filing?
If so, then you'll know what sticklers these pricks can be, about deadlines and compliance with the formalities of rule-making (aka "Laws" aka - PUBLIC POLICY).
Let's feel free to use those same standards against the would-be Technocratic Totalitarian Globalists.