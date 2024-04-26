Share

The Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR) suspended its 8th meeting on April 26, 2024. They plan to resume their meeting May 16-17, 2024.

A revised text of the proposed amendments to the IHR is due by May 10, 2024.

The deadline for the WGIHR to have submitted the final package of targeted amendments in alignment with Article 55 was January 27, 2024.

A deadline is a deadline. -Dr. Abdullah Assiri WGIHR Co-chair (October 2, 2023)

This is absolutely unacceptable.

WE MUST NOT ALLOW A VOTE TO BE HELD ON THE AMENDMENTS TO THE IHR ON MAY 28, 2024.

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/e/e_wgihr-8.html

The (Draft) Interim Report shown below was screen captured from the live stream of the eighth meeting of the WGIHR on April 26, 2024. After previous meetings, the official version has usually not been made available for an extended period of time.

