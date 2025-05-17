ADDITIONAL DETAILS: REPEALThePREPAct.com
Please watch the video below:
https://rumble.com/v6tgo0j-an-interview-about-the-prep-act-with-two-docs.html
Why The PREP Act Must Be Repealed
1. Constitutional Violations
The Act undermines the First, Fifth, Seventh, Ninth, and Tenth Amendments by violating fundamental and unalienable rights. Every American has the right to due process, free speech, and a jury trial — especially during a declared emergency.
2. Tyrannical Powers
The PREP Act gives the Secretary of Health and Human Services enormous unchecked authority. Courts must have the power to oversee public health actions and provide justice to injured individuals.
3. Oversight is Needed to Prevent Abuse of Emergency Powers
Emergency declarations should never become permanent loopholes for immunity and overreach. Emergency powers must automatically expire unless reapproved by Congress after thorough review.
4. Blanket Legal Immunity
The PREP Act shields pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and officials from liability — even if their products cause harm or death. Injured men, women and children must have their access to our regular court system restored so that they can sue those who harmed them via access to a jury trial. Full due process protections must be provided for the settlement of injury claims.
5. Failed Compensation Program
The PREP Act took away fundamental and unalienable rights and did not provide an adequate remedy. The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) has compensated only a tiny fraction of claims, leaving injured men, women and children without access to their Constitutionally protected property rights.
6. Transparency for Public Health Measures
All vaccine, therapeutic, and public health actions must be open to independent scientific and legal review. The PREP Act violates this fundamental requirement.
7. Erosion of Public Trust
By protecting corporate profits over the rights of the people, the PREP Act fuels growing distrust in healthcare, government, and public health institutions.
Why the PREP Act Must Be Repealed:
For true justice to prevail and for trust to be restored, corporations and individuals must be held liable for any and all harm that is caused by their products and their actions. Americans deserve justice, transparency, and true health protection. That is incompatible with providing legal immunity for those who cause harm.
There can be NO exceptions, not even during so-called “emergencies.”
What Needs to Be Done:
Congress must pass simple legislation to REPEAL the unconstitutional PREP Act in order to protect the unalienable rights that the PREP Act clearly violates.
Dear James, thank you for your diligence. Just a thought: just as Florida Has Done (made own state bills against COVID vax, chem trails) perhaps we the people draft a bill to ban “any” act that violates our amendments … including but not limited to prep act. If we use different wording … the bill may not get “flagged”. May we be wise as these serpents, gentle as a dove 🙏🏻. Most importantly, may we pray and honor God, read the greatest book filled with God’s wisdom .. and pray that we use the right words that will allow us our God Given Freedoms back. America has turned her back on God and we need to put God back in the center of our Lives. Amen 🙏🏻
Right. Who is really going to repeal that Act? Waaaay too much profit in NOT doing so. Too many hands invested in it.