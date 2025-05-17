Share

https://rumble.com/v6tgo0j-an-interview-about-the-prep-act-with-two-docs.html

Why The PREP Act Must Be Repealed

1. Constitutional Violations

The Act undermines the First, Fifth, Seventh, Ninth, and Tenth Amendments by violating fundamental and unalienable rights. Every American has the right to due process, free speech, and a jury trial — especially during a declared emergency.

2. Tyrannical Powers

The PREP Act gives the Secretary of Health and Human Services enormous unchecked authority. Courts must have the power to oversee public health actions and provide justice to injured individuals.

3. Oversight is Needed to Prevent Abuse of Emergency Powers

Emergency declarations should never become permanent loopholes for immunity and overreach. Emergency powers must automatically expire unless reapproved by Congress after thorough review.

4. Blanket Legal Immunity

The PREP Act shields pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and officials from liability — even if their products cause harm or death. Injured men, women and children must have their access to our regular court system restored so that they can sue those who harmed them via access to a jury trial. Full due process protections must be provided for the settlement of injury claims.

5. Failed Compensation Program

The PREP Act took away fundamental and unalienable rights and did not provide an adequate remedy. The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) has compensated only a tiny fraction of claims, leaving injured men, women and children without access to their Constitutionally protected property rights.

6. Transparency for Public Health Measures

All vaccine, therapeutic, and public health actions must be open to independent scientific and legal review. The PREP Act violates this fundamental requirement.

7. Erosion of Public Trust

By protecting corporate profits over the rights of the people, the PREP Act fuels growing distrust in healthcare, government, and public health institutions.

Why the PREP Act Must Be Repealed:

For true justice to prevail and for trust to be restored, corporations and individuals must be held liable for any and all harm that is caused by their products and their actions. Americans deserve justice, transparency, and true health protection. That is incompatible with providing legal immunity for those who cause harm.

There can be NO exceptions, not even during so-called “emergencies.”

What Needs to Be Done:

Congress must pass simple legislation to REPEAL the unconstitutional PREP Act in order to protect the unalienable rights that the PREP Act clearly violates.

James Roguski

310-619-3055

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

All support is deeply appreciated.

