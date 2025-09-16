Be sure to scroll down to the bottom of this article and watch the music video!

To learn all about “PABS”, CLICK HERE , HERE , HERE and HERE .

IMPORTANT NOTE: The United States is NOT participating in the PABS negotiations, but these negotiations could potentially impact the entire world, so please realize that this does matter, regardless of where you live.

The PABS negotiations resumed today (Monday, September 15, 2025).

Do you know who will be speaking on your behalf and attending the InterGovernmental Working Group meetings to negotiate the PABS Annex to the WHO Pandemic Agreement?

Have they given you the opportunity to submit your comments and opinions about the PABS Annex negotiations?

The photos below are screenshots of the “PABS negotiators” who attended the first and second meetings of the InterGovernmental Working Group.

These people are ILLEGITIMATELY speaking on behalf of people from the various nations around the world.

None of these “PABS negotiators” are ever referred to by name. For all intents and purposes they are ANONYMOUS.

“We the People” around the world have a right to know who these people are so that we can contact them directly and demand that they stop participating in the PABS negotiations.

I encourage everyone around the world to do everything in your power to try to identify the people whose images are below. Please do whatever you can to try to identify the people from your country who are attending these negotiations.

PLEASE HELP: Everyone around the world can accept this challenge and help to identify any of the “PABS negotiators” from any country. Governments are using biometrics to identify and to try to control us. Let’s turn the tables and use their photos to control them!

SEARCH TECHNIQUE #1:

Contact your Health Ministry, Foreign Ministry and your nation’s Permanent Mission to Geneva and ask them who you should contact to provide public comment regarding the ongoing WHO/PABS Annex negotiations.

https://www.ungeneva.org/en/blue-book/missions/member-states

Ask them to put you into contact with the person who will be representing your nation at the next meeting of the InterGovernmental Working Group (IGWG) for the WHO/PABS Annex negotiations.

When they give you the run-around (they will), request the proper method for you to submit a public comment regarding these ongoing negotiations.

Look through whatever directory they may have on their websites which includes profile photos of their leadership and staff and see if you can identify the people in the images below.

SEARCH TECHNIQUE #2:

Click on the images below in this article and submit them to the “reverse image lookup” search engines listed below (and any others) to see if you can identify the “PABS negotiator” from your nation (or any other nation).

Here are some examples of “reverse image lookup” search engines.All you have to do is drag and drop the images.

https://yandex.com/images/search

https://www.bing.com/visualsearch

SEARCH TECHNIQUE #3:

Identify the people who are representing your nation and ask Google, ChatGPT, Grok, Gemini or other search platform to find images of the people listed. See if you can recognize them in the images below in this article and identify them.

Look through the list of delegates who attended the 2025 World Health Assembly. It is highly likely that some of the “PABS negotiators” also attended the 2025 World Health Assembly. Below is a list of likely suspects.

List Of Delegates To The 2024 World Health Assembly 2.62MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA78/A78_DIV1-en.pdf

SEARCH TECHNIQUE #4:

Share this article with people you know and ask them to help identify the “PABS negotiator” from your nation.

The InterGovernmental Working Group (IGWG) and the PABS negotiations are controlled by the following people:

1. Co-Chairperson: Ambassador Tovar da Silva Nunes of Brazil

2. Co-Chairperson: Mr. Matthew Harpur of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

3. Vice-Chairperson: Ambassador Vuyile Dlamini of the Kingdom of Eswatini

https://www.ungeneva.org/en/news-media/presentation-of-credentials/2022/05/le-nouveau-representant-permanent-de-leswatini

4. Vice-Chairperson: Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari of the State of Qatar

5. Vice-Chairperson: Dr. Viroj Tangcharoensathien of the Kingdom of Thailand

6. Vice Chairperson: Madeline Haywood from Australia

The previous Vice-Chairperson (Ms. Fleur Davies of Australia) stepped down and was replaced on September 15, 2025.

https://www.dfat.gov.au/sites/default/files/dfat-org-chart-executive.pdf

BELOW ARE SCREENSHOTS OF UNIDENTIFIED “PABS NEGOTIATORS”

The first list of "PABS negotiators” spoke on behalf of their nations or were clearly seated behind a nameplate identifying their country, so they can be associated with the nation that they “represented.”

The second list of “negotiators” attended the first meeting of the InterGovernmental Negotiating Body but did not speak and were not seated clearly behind a country nameplate, so they could not be associated with a specific nation.

The third list of “relevant stakeholders” were permitted to speak during the September 15, 2025 meeting.

If you can identify any of the people in the photos below, please share their name and any official contact information you have found in the comments below:

This is not “doxxing”. I will not publish private, personal information. These people are acting in their official capacity as government officials or representatives of “relevant stakeholder” organizations who stand to benefit from the outcome of these negotiations.

Why are the people who are negotiating on our behalf doing so ANONYMOUSLY?

Why has there been absolutely NO opportunity for public comment and public debate?

ANGOLA

The man and woman in the foreground

AUSTRIA

The woman in the background

BANGLADESH

The man in the background

Mr. Md. Kamruzzaman

kamruzzaman@mofa.gov.bd

Phone: +41229068020

Fax: +41227384616

https://geneva.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/view/officers_profile

The man in the background

The man in the background

BOTSWANA

The woman in the background

BRAZIL

BULGARIA

The woman in the background

CANADA

CHINA

COLOMBIA

The woman on the left

CYPRUS

DENMARK

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

The woman in the background

EL SAVADOR

Needs to be verified:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Egriselda_L%C3%B3pez

The woman with glasses in the background

ETHIOPIA

EUROPEAN UNION

Americo Zampetti

https://healthpolicy-watch.news/critical-to-complete-pandemic-agreement-by-un-meeting-in-2026/

FINLAND

Anneli Törrönen

Phone: +358 295163513

Email: Anneli.Torronen@gov.fi

Pasi Mustonen

Phone: +41 22 919 42 42

Email: Pasi.Mustonen.fi

Jenna Uusitalo

Phone: +358 295163110

Email: Jenna.Uusitalo@gov.fi

FRANCE

Ambassador Anne-Claire Amprou

GERMANY

HONDURAS

INDIA

INDONESIA

IRELAND

Requires verification:

Ms. Denise Keogh

First secretary : Health (WHO, UNAIDS, Global Fund & GAVI)

https://www.ireland.ie/en/un/geneva/about-us/our-team/

https://x.com/dincavhttps://x.com/dincav

https://rocketreach.co/denise-keogh-email_145709484

Tel. +41 (0)22 919 19 50

https://x.com/IEAmbUNGeneva/status/1796904042586574988

ISRAEL

ITALY

JAPAN

KENYA

Needs to be verified:

https://ke.linkedin.com/in/dr-jean-gitau-108b678b

Jean heads the country’s unit mandated to ensure Kenya is prepared for any biological threats. Before coming back to the country to serve in government, she had a stint at the World Health Organisation as an apprentice. https://top40.businessdailyafrica.com/candidates/jean-gitau/

https://kenyanheroes.com/honorable-mention/jean-gitau/

KUWAIT

LESOTHO

MALAYSIA

Needs to be verified:

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Nurhafiza-Md-Hamzah

https://x.com/MYGenevaUN/status/1945477143078535286

MEXICO

H.E. Mrs. Francisca E. Méndez Escobar?

https://aiforgood.itu.int/speaker/h-e-mrs-francisca-e-mendez-escobar/

NETHERLANDS

The woman wearing glasses in the background

NEW ZEALAND

NIGER

NIGERIA

NORWAY

The man and woman in the background

PAKISTAN

PALESTINE

The man in the background

The man and woman in the background

PHILIPPINES

PORTUGAL

The woman on the right

RUSSIAN FEDERATION

SAMOA

SLOVAKIA

The man in the background

SOUTH AFRICA

Needs to be verified:

Is this Dr. Aquina Thulare?

https://x.com/HealthZA/status/1933563028722888899

Dr. Aquina Thulare represents the Department at a Technical Level on various multi-lateral platforms pursuing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) including the World Health Organisation’s UHC programmes – such as UHC2030 International Health Partnership (IHP +) Task Force and Steering Committee, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body WHO CA+ (Pandemic Treaty Negotiations); https://www.health.gov.za/nhi-profile-tech-adv/

SPAIN

SRI LANKA

SWITZERLAND

SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC

TANZANIA

THAILAND

UNITED KINGDOM

ZAMBIA

ZIMBABWE

UNIDENTIFIED ATTENDEE #1

UNIDENTIFIED ATTENDEE #2

UNIDENTIFIED ATTENDEE #3

UNIDENTIFIED ATTENDEE #4

UNIDENTIFIED ATTENDEE #5

UNIDENTIFIED ATTENDEE #6

UNIDENTIFIED ATTENDEE #7