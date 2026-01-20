What is Your Opinion of the First Year of Trump's Presidency?
Time flies and a lot has happened in the past year. What is your opinion of the accomplishments and/or failures of the Trump Administration?
President Trump has signed 225 Executive Orders during his first year in office. They are listed below. Feel free to comment about them specifically.
2026
14374: Establishing a Second Emergency Board To Investigate Disputes Between the Long Island Rail Road Company and Certain of Its Employees Represented by Certain Labor Organizations
14373: Safeguarding Venezuelan Oil Revenue for the Good of the American and Venezuelan People
14372: Prioritizing the Warfighter in Defense Contracting
2025
December
14371: Providing for the Closing of Executive Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government on December 24, 2025, and December 26, 2025
14370: Increasing Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research
14369: Ensuring American Space Superiority
14368: Adjustments of Certain Rates of Pay
14367: Designating Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction
14366: Protecting American Investors From Foreign-Owned and Politically-Motivated Proxy Advisors
14365: Ensuring a National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence
14364: Addressing Security Risks From Price Fixing and Anti-Competitive Behavior in the Food Supply Chain
November
14363: Launching the Genesis Mission
14362: Designation of Certain Muslim Brotherhood Chapters as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists
14361: Modifying the Scope of Tariffs on the Government of Brazil
14360: Modifying the Scope of the Reciprocal Tariffs With Respect to Certain Agricultural Products
14359: Fostering the Future for American Children and Families
14358: Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates Consistent With the Economic and Trade Arrangement Between the United States and the People’s Republic of China
EO 14357:
Modifying Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People’s Republic of China
October
14356: Ensuring Continued Accountability in Federal Hiring
September
14355: Unlocking Cures for Pediatric Cancer With Artificial Intelligence
14354: Continuance of Certain Federal Advisory Committees
14353: Assuring the Security of the State of Qatar
14352: Saving TikTok While Protecting National Security
14351: The Gold Card
14350: Further Extending the TikTok Enforcement Delay
14349: Establishing an Emergency Board To Investigate Disputes Between the Long Island Rail Road Company and Certain of Its Employees Represented by Certain Labor Organizations
14348: Strengthening Efforts To Protect U.S. Nationals From Wrongful Detention Abroad
14347: Restoring the United States Department of War
14346: Modifying the Scope of Reciprocal Tariffs and Establishing Procedures for Implementing Trade and Security Agreements
14345: Implementing the United States-Japan Agreement
August
14344: Making Federal Architecture Beautiful Again
14343: Further Exclusions From the Federal Labor- Management Relations Program
14342: Taking Steps To End Cashless Bail To Protect Americans
14341: Prosecuting Burning of the American Flag
14340: Measures To End Cashless Bail and Enforce the Law in the District of Columbia
14339: Additional Measures To Address the Crime Emergency in the District of Columbia
14338: Improving Our Nation Through Better Design
14337: Revocation of Executive Order on Competition
14336: Ensuring American Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Resilience by Filling the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve
14335: Enabling Competition in the Commercial Space Industry
14334: Further Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates To Reflect Ongoing Discussions With the People’s Republic of China
14333: Declaring a Crime Emergency in the District of Columbia
14332: Improving Oversight of Federal Grantmaking
14331: Guaranteeing Fair Banking for All Americans
14330: Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors
14329:
Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation
14328: Establishing the White House Task Force on the 2028 Summer Olympics
July
14327: President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, and the Reestablishment of the Presidential Fitness Test
14326: Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff Rates
14325: Amendment to Duties To Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border
14324: Suspending Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for All Countries
14323: Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of Brazil
14322: Saving College Sports
14321: Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets
14320: Promoting the Export of the American AI Technology Stack
14319: Preventing Woke AI in the Federal Government
14318: Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure
14317: Creating Schedule G in the Excepted Service
14316: Extending the Modification of the Reciprocal Tariff Rates
14315: Ending Market Distorting Subsidies for Unreliable, Foreign-Controlled Energy Sources
14314: Making America Beautiful Again by Improving Our National Parks
14313: Establishing the President’s Make America Beautiful Again Commission
June
14312: Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions
14311: Establishing a White House Office for Special Peace Missions
14310: Further Extending the TikTok Enforcement Delay
14309: Implementing the General Terms of the United States of America-United Kingdom Economic Prosperity Deal
14308: Empowering Commonsense Wildfire Prevention and Response
14307: Unleashing American Drone Dominance
14306: Sustaining Select Efforts To Strengthen the Nation’s Cybersecurity and Amending Executive Order 13694 and Executive Order 14144
14305: Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty
14304: Leading the World in Supersonic Flight
May
14303: Restoring Gold Standard Science
14302: Reinvigorating the Nuclear Industrial Base
14301: Reforming Nuclear Reactor Testing at the Department of Energy
14300: Ordering the Reform of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission
14299: Deploying Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technologies for National Security
14298: Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates To Reflect Discussions With the People’s Republic of China
14297: Delivering Most-Favored-Nation Prescription Drug Pricing to American Patients
14296: Keeping Promises to Veterans and Establishing a National Center for Warrior Independence
14295: Increasing Efficiency at the Office of the Federal Register
14294: Fighting Overcriminalization in Federal Regulations
14293: Regulatory Relief To Promote Domestic Production of Critical Medicines
14292: Improving the Safety and Security of Biological Research
14291: Establishment of the Religious Liberty Commission
14290: Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media
April
14289: Addressing Certain Tariffs on Imported Articles
14288: Strengthening and Unleashing America’s Law Enforcement To Pursue Criminals and Protect Innocent Citizens
14287: Protecting American Communities From Criminal Aliens
14286: Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America’s Truck Drivers
14285: Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources
14284: Strengthening Probationary Periods in the Federal Service
14283: White House Initiative To Promote Excellence and Innovation at Historically Black Colleges and Universities
14282: Transparency Regarding Foreign Influence at American Universities
14281: Restoring Equality of Opportunity and Meritocracy
14280: Reinstating Commonsense School Discipline Policies
14279: Reforming Accreditation To Strengthen Higher Education
14278: Preparing Americans for High-Paying Skilled Trade Jobs of the Future
14277: Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth
14276: Restoring American Seafood Competitiveness
14275: Restoring Common Sense to Federal Procurement
14274: Restoring Common Sense to Federal Office Space Management
14273: Lowering Drug Prices by Once Again Putting Americans First
14272: Ensuring National Security and Economic Resilience Through Section 232 Actions on Processed Critical Minerals and Derivative Products
14271: Ensuring Commercial, Cost-Effective Solutions in Federal Contracts
14270: Zero-Based Regulatory Budgeting To Unleash American Energy
14269: Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance
14268: Reforming Foreign Defense Sales To Improve Speed and Accountability
14267: Reducing Anti-Competitive Regulatory Barriers
14266: Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates To Reflect Trading Partner Retaliation and Alignment
14265: Modernizing Defense Acquisitions and Spurring Innovation in the Defense Industrial Base
14264: Maintaining Acceptable Water Pressure in Showerheads
14263: Addressing Risks From Susman Godfrey
14262: Strengthening the Reliability and Security of the United States Electric Grid
14261: Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry and Amending Executive Order 14241
14260: Protecting American Energy From State Overreach
14259: Amendment to Reciprocal Tariffs and Updated Duties as Applied to Low-Value Imports From the People’s Republic of China
14258: Extending the TikTok Enforcement Delay
14257: Regulating Imports With a Reciprocal Tariff To Rectify Trade Practices That Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits
14256: Further Amendment to Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People’s Republic of China as Applied to Low-Value Imports
March
14255: Establishing the United States Investment Accelerator
14254: Combating Unfair Practices in the Live Entertainment Market
14253: Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History
14252: Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful
14251: Exclusions From Federal Labor-Management Relations Programs
14250: Addressing Risks From WilmerHale
14249: Protecting America’s Bank Account Against Fraud, Waste, and Abuse
14248: Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections
14247: Modernizing Payments To and From America’s Bank Account
14246: Addressing Risks From Jenner & Block
14245: Imposing Tariffs on Countries Importing Venezuelan Oil
14244: Addressing Remedial Action by Paul Weiss
14243: Stopping Waste, Fraud, and Abuse by Eliminating Information Silos
14242: Improving Education Outcomes by Empowering Parents, States, and Communities
14241: Immediate Measures To Increase American Mineral Production
14240: Eliminating Waste and Saving Taxpayer Dollars by Consolidating Procurement
14239: Achieving Efficiency Through State and Local Preparedness
14238: Continuing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy
14237: Addressing Risks From Paul Weiss
14236: Additional Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions
14235: Restoring Public Service Loan Forgiveness
14234: Establishing the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026
14233: Establishment of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and United States Digital Asset Stockpile
14232: Amendment to Duties To Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Southern Border
14231: Amendment to Duties To Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border
14230: Addressing Risks From Perkins Coie LLP
14229: Honoring Jocelyn Nungaray
14228: Further Amendment to Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People’s Republic of China
14227: Amendment to Duties To Address the Situation at Our Southern Border
14226: Amendment to Duties To Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border
14225: Immediate Expansion of American Timber Production
14224: Designating English as the Official Language of the United States
14223: Addressing the Threat to National Security From Imports of Timber, Lumber, and Their Derivative Products
February
14222: Implementing the President’s “Department of Government Efficiency” Cost Efficiency Initiative
14221: Making America Healthy Again by Empowering Patients With Clear, Accurate, and Actionable Healthcare Pricing Information
14220: Addressing the Threat to National Security From Imports of Copper
14219: Ensuring Lawful Governance and Implementing the President’s “Department of Government Efficiency” Deregulatory Initiative
14218: Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders
14217: Commencing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy
14216: Expanding Access to In Vitro Fertilization
14215: Ensuring Accountability for All Agencies
14214: Keeping Education Accessible and Ending COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates in Schools
14213: Establishing the National Energy Dominance Council
14212: Establishing the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission
14211: One Voice for America’s Foreign Relations
14210: Implementing the President’s “Department of Government Efficiency” Workforce Optimization Initiative
14209: Pausing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Enforcement To Further American Economic and National Security
14208: Ending Procurement and Forced Use of Paper Straws
14207: Eliminating the Federal Executive Institute
14206: Protecting Second Amendment Rights
14205: Establishment of the White House Faith Office
14204: Addressing Egregious Actions of the Republic of South Africa
14203: Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court
14202: Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias
14201: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports
14200: Amendment to Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People’s Republic of China
14199: Withdrawing the United States From and Ending Funding to Certain United Nations Organizations and Reviewing United States Support to All International Organizations
14198: Progress on the Situation at Our Southern Border
14197: Progress on the Situation at Our Northern Border
14196: A Plan for Establishing a United States Sovereign Wealth Fund
14195: Imposing Duties To Address the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People’s Republic of China
14194: Imposing Duties To Address the Situation at Our Southern Border
14193: Imposing Duties To Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border
January
14192: Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation
14191: Expanding Educational Freedom and Opportunity for Families
14190: Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling
14189: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
14188: Additional Measures To Combat Anti-Semitism
14187: Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation
14186: The Iron Dome for America
14185: Restoring America’s Fighting Force
14184: Reinstating Service Members Discharged Under the Military’s COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate
14183: Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness
14182: Enforcing the Hyde Amendment
14181: Emergency Measures To Provide Water Resources in California and Improve Disaster Response in Certain Areas
14180: Council To Assess the Federal Emergency Management Agency
14179: Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence
14178: Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology
14177: President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
14176: Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
14175: Designation of Ansar Allah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization
14174: Revocation of Certain Executive Orders
14173: Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity
14172: Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness
14171: Restoring Accountability to Policy-Influencing Positions Within the Federal Workforce
14170: Reforming the Federal Hiring Process and Restoring Merit to Government Service
14169: Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid
14168: Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government
14167: Clarifying the Military’s Role in Protecting the Territorial Integrity of the United States
14166: Application of Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act to TikTok
14165: Securing Our Borders
14164: Restoring the Death Penalty and Protecting Public Safety
14163: Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program
14162: Putting America First in International Environmental Agreements
14161: Protecting the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats
14160: Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship
14159: Protecting the American People Against Invasion
14158: Establishing and Implementing the President’s “Department of Government Efficiency”
14157: Designating Cartels and Other Organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists
14156: Declaring a National Energy Emergency
14155: Withdrawing the United States From the World Health Organization
14154: Unleashing American Energy
14153: Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential
14152: Holding Former Government Officials Accountable for Election Interference and Improper Disclosure of Sensitive Governmental Information
14151: Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing
14150: America First Policy Directive to the Secretary of State
14149: Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship
14148: Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions
14147: Ending the Weaponization of the Federal Government
