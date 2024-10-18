Share

Are you aware that the WHO could potentially reach an agreement on the Pandemic Agreement “Lite” and call a special session of the World Health Assembly to adopt the Pandemic Agreement in December 2024?

The newest version of the “Pandemic Agreement” is being kept secret.

The latest official version of the “Pandemic Agreement” (from May 27, 2024) is available HERE.

An UNOFFICIAL updated version is available HERE, but it is more than a month old.

An even newer, updated official version SHOULD be available HERE, but as of October 18, 2024 it is still being kept secret.

The article below has been scrubbed from the internet. I believe it was published on Monday, October 14, 2024.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nfl/indexnowdelete/ar-BB1lO2aj

WHY ARE THEY IN SUCH A HURRY?

The World Health Organization, their Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s Secretariat, the Bureau, the representatives of the 194 member nations that make up the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body and the 400+ special interest lobbyists known as relevant stakeholders who are feverishly negotiating the “Pandemic Agreement” seem to know that they are failing.

They are currently considering the adoption of an unfinished version that has been referred to as the Pandemic Agreement “Lite” before the end of 2024. Others have referred to it as a “streamlined” version.

Much of the text in the latest available version has been highlighted in green to indicate that it has basically been agreed upon. The “greened text” indicates that they have already agreed to a massive, multi-billion dollar build-up of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex under the guise of “equitable access to pandemic-related products.”

Read Article 10 Sustainable and geographically diversified local production, and read Article 20 Sustainable financing HERE.

This isn’t really a treaty. This is a global scam designed to increase the profits of a handful of global elites.

BLATANT HYPOCRISY

The World Health Organization has failed to honor their promise that “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.” The latest version of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” clearly has sections that are highlighted in green because they have been agreed upon, even though the member nations are very, very far from reaching agreement on many other sections.

They hope to agree to a skeleton of an agreement, (a bare-bones Framework Convention) by November 11 so that they can adopt it at a special session of the World Health Assembly in December 2024 while the Biden Administration is still in office.

WHO SCHEDULE

October 21, 2024: Informal meeting on Article 12.

October 22, 2024: Informal meeting on Article 13 and 13bis.

October 23, 2024: Informal meeting on Chapter I.

November 4-15, 2024: 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB)

November 11, 2024: Deadline for calling for a special session of the World Health Assembly by the Executive Board.

December 2-6, 2024 The 13th meeting of the INB will take place and may proceed to the WHA special session.

December 2024: Possible signing of the “Pandemic Agreement” at a special session of the World Health Assembly.

A day during the week of December 16 has been suggested for a World Health Assembly (WHA) special session https://healthpolicy-watch.news/date-proposed-for-special-session-to-adopt-pandemic-agreement-but-strictly-in-pencil-for-now/

February 24-28, 2025: A 14th INB meeting has been scheduled if there is no agreement and no special session.

MORE BLATANT HYPOCRISY

The World Health Organization has failed to honor their promise that these negotiations have been a member-nation led process. The “Bureau” of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) has NOT conducted honest and fair negotiations and they have clearly intervened to drive and control the negotiations, obviously favoring the positions of various nations and relevant stakeholders over others. CLICK HERE and search for “BUREAU” to see that the BUREAU has written and submitted substantial portions of text and are driving the move for early adoption of what is essentially an incomplete agreement.

According to Nithin Ramakrishnan of the Third World Network:

The Bureau, instead of aiding Member States to undertake text-based negotiations and real-time on-screen editing, itself entered into negotiations with Member States, questioned text proposals from Member States, invited the WHO Secretariat to comment on the proposals, and seldom made changes to the on-screen text in the name of a streamlining approach. Several provisions relating to equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics are getting diluted to unsustainable levels in this approach. For example, in the case of Article 12 on Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS), the Bureau again issued a new shortened text in the name of streamlining. The Bureau has categorically ignored the calls for detailed substantive provisions in Article 12 on benefit sharing by the Africa Group and the cautionary calls from the Group of Equity against such a streamlining approach that effectively is a content reduction approach. https://twn.my/title2/health.info/2024/hi241003.htm

POLITICAL MOTIVATION

The World Health Organization has failed to explain the current attempts to rush through an incomplete Pandemic Agreement "Lite," before the end of 2024 while leaving many of the controversial issues to be decided later. Kicking the can down the road in order to rush through an agreement before the end of 2024 is obviously politically motivated. CLICK HERE to learn more.

In order to accomplish this, the “Bureau” has suggested that there should be not just one “Pandemic Agreement,” but at least three separate documents.

They plan to leave the contentious negotiations regarding the One Health Approach toward global surveillance and the Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System to be negotiated separately.

They want the member nations to agree to an unfinished document in which they would agree to work out the details later. Much later.

We must prevent this abomination from being adopted at all costs.

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

