What is the WHO Hiding?
While most people are distracted by other issues, the World Health Organization is trying to “pull a fast one.” They hope to adopt a "streamlined" version of the agreement before the end of 2024.
Are you aware that the WHO could potentially reach an agreement on the Pandemic Agreement “Lite” and call a special session of the World Health Assembly to adopt the Pandemic Agreement in December 2024?
Please watch the video below:
CLICK HERE to register to attend a Zoom organizing meeting at NOON Eastern on Saturday, October 26, 2024.
The newest version of the “Pandemic Agreement” is being kept secret.
The latest official version of the “Pandemic Agreement” (from May 27, 2024) is available HERE.
An UNOFFICIAL updated version is available HERE, but it is more than a month old.
An even newer, updated official version SHOULD be available HERE, but as of October 18, 2024 it is still being kept secret.
The article below has been scrubbed from the internet. I believe it was published on Monday, October 14, 2024.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nfl/indexnowdelete/ar-BB1lO2aj
WHY ARE THEY IN SUCH A HURRY?
The World Health Organization, their Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s Secretariat, the Bureau, the representatives of the 194 member nations that make up the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body and the 400+ special interest lobbyists known as relevant stakeholders who are feverishly negotiating the “Pandemic Agreement” seem to know that they are failing.
They are currently considering the adoption of an unfinished version that has been referred to as the Pandemic Agreement “Lite” before the end of 2024. Others have referred to it as a “streamlined” version.
Much of the text in the latest available version has been highlighted in green to indicate that it has basically been agreed upon. The “greened text” indicates that they have already agreed to a massive, multi-billion dollar build-up of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex under the guise of “equitable access to pandemic-related products.”
Read Article 10 Sustainable and geographically diversified local production, and read Article 20 Sustainable financing HERE.
This isn’t really a treaty. This is a global scam designed to increase the profits of a handful of global elites.
BLATANT HYPOCRISY
The World Health Organization has failed to honor their promise that “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.” The latest version of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” clearly has sections that are highlighted in green because they have been agreed upon, even though the member nations are very, very far from reaching agreement on many other sections.
They hope to agree to a skeleton of an agreement, (a bare-bones Framework Convention) by November 11 so that they can adopt it at a special session of the World Health Assembly in December 2024 while the Biden Administration is still in office.
WHO SCHEDULE
October 21, 2024: Informal meeting on Article 12.
October 22, 2024: Informal meeting on Article 13 and 13bis.
October 23, 2024: Informal meeting on Chapter I.
November 4-15, 2024: 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB)
November 11, 2024: Deadline for calling for a special session of the World Health Assembly by the Executive Board.
December 2-6, 2024 The 13th meeting of the INB will take place and may proceed to the WHA special session.
December 2024: Possible signing of the “Pandemic Agreement” at a special session of the World Health Assembly.
A day during the week of December 16 has been suggested for a World Health Assembly (WHA) special session
https://healthpolicy-watch.news/date-proposed-for-special-session-to-adopt-pandemic-agreement-but-strictly-in-pencil-for-now/
February 24-28, 2025: A 14th INB meeting has been scheduled if there is no agreement and no special session.
MORE BLATANT HYPOCRISY
The World Health Organization has failed to honor their promise that these negotiations have been a member-nation led process. The “Bureau” of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) has NOT conducted honest and fair negotiations and they have clearly intervened to drive and control the negotiations, obviously favoring the positions of various nations and relevant stakeholders over others. CLICK HERE and search for “BUREAU” to see that the BUREAU has written and submitted substantial portions of text and are driving the move for early adoption of what is essentially an incomplete agreement.
According to Nithin Ramakrishnan of the Third World Network:
The Bureau, instead of aiding Member States to undertake text-based negotiations and real-time on-screen editing, itself entered into negotiations with Member States, questioned text proposals from Member States, invited the WHO Secretariat to comment on the proposals, and seldom made changes to the on-screen text in the name of a streamlining approach. Several provisions relating to equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics are getting diluted to unsustainable levels in this approach.
For example, in the case of Article 12 on Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS), the Bureau again issued a new shortened text in the name of streamlining. The Bureau has categorically ignored the calls for detailed substantive provisions in Article 12 on benefit sharing by the Africa Group and the cautionary calls from the Group of Equity against such a streamlining approach that effectively is a content reduction approach.
POLITICAL MOTIVATION
The World Health Organization has failed to explain the current attempts to rush through an incomplete Pandemic Agreement "Lite," before the end of 2024 while leaving many of the controversial issues to be decided later. Kicking the can down the road in order to rush through an agreement before the end of 2024 is obviously politically motivated. CLICK HERE to learn more.
In order to accomplish this, the “Bureau” has suggested that there should be not just one “Pandemic Agreement,” but at least three separate documents.
They plan to leave the contentious negotiations regarding the One Health Approach toward global surveillance and the Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System to be negotiated separately.
They want the member nations to agree to an unfinished document in which they would agree to work out the details later. Much later.
We must prevent this abomination from being adopted at all costs.
CLICK HERE to register to attend a Zoom organizing meeting at NOON Eastern on Saturday, October 26, 2024.
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
Signed up, but as an artistic creative entertainer, bureaucratic, administrative type environments cause me to 'shut down' into a quivering mass of non function which is why I never worked in a 'real' job my entire life and had to find other ways to survive. Not sure I can be of any use.
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/amazing-amy
https://www.reverbnation.com/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
https://www.instagram.com/amyharlib/
MERS! MONEYPOX! All those WHO/WEF/UN control freaks, BUGGER OFF AND LEAVE US ALONE!
Hell with the hypochondria germaphobia fear hysteria monkeyshines driving us all ape! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT BEFORE WE ALL GO BANANAS!
SERIOUSLY FOLKS! KEEP FIGHTING! Can't say this often enough! The WHO/UN/WEF are totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the UN/WHO's nefarious schemes.
So much admiration for Interest of Justice and James Roguski, may 2024 see the fruition of their indefatigable efforts and the defeat and dismantling (jailing?) of these noxious power-mad money-grubbers!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
'The UN/WHO is a criminal organization that must be disbanded and prosecuted along with its individual members and member organizations to the full extent of the law.
There can be no negotiating with it or explaining to it beyond what is necessary to remove any records, assets, power, or immunities it has, and to pursue such criminal charges.'
Thanks to James Roguski for constantly reminding us about the insidious wickedness threatening us all, embodied in DEMENTED DOCUMENTS DEPLOYED by crooks and liars!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant parasites are perpetrating!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
May the UN/WHO and all its affiliate parasite scum be made to vanish from the face of the earth!
SCREW THE UN/WHO AND THE HORSE THEY RODE IN ON! They can stick their damned treaties, slave passports and IHR where the sun don't shine and if you follow the 'Early Treatment Protocols' and get plenty of regular exercise, which I do, you will never get sick!
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
Kudos also to INTEREST OF JUSTICE's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA! climateviewer.com
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
https://virustruth.net
https://wrenchinthegears.com
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
https://pandemicfacts.info
https://wearehumanwearefree.org/7-days-campaign/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/covid-19-roadmap-12-step-plan-to-create-a-totalitarian-new-world-order-were-on-number-8-headed-towards-number-9/
https://questioningcovid.com
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1581-james-corbett-breaks-down-the-great-reset/
http://www.stopcp.com/GlobalResetPSYOP/GlobalResetPSYOPMindMap.html
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/09/04/breaking-major-investigative-report-by-association-of-french-reserve-army-officers-finds-covid-19-pandemic-to-have-a-hidden-agenda-for-global-totalitarianism-nanotech-chipping-of-all-5g-irradia/
Pam Popper: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com
Del Bigtree: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
https://www.technocracy.news
Naomi Wolf: https://dailyclout.io
www.nojabforme.info
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-must-awaken-from-corona-coma-reject-great-reset-robotic-technocracy-assert-common-humanity/5745213
If you are interested in an eschatological perspective on the imminent dictatorship coming to America, and what’s at stake with its global surveillance-grid, established through the COVID Lipid Nanotechnology, as deployed through the vaccine, please refer to the following article, “Defending the Covid Counter-Narrative is Defending Religious Freedom: Depending on the Fate Of Israel.”
https://open.substack.com/pub/jlparker/p/defending-the-covid-counter-narrative r=1hky4n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true