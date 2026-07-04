James Roguski

James Roguski

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Mark Harris's avatar
Mark Harris
9h

it's not the Constitution, despite its flaws (e.g., Electoral College) that has failed us; it's this nation's elected leaders who are almost to a person vacuous, incompetent, hypocritical, the opposite of conscientious. they are intellectually and morally unfit to govern. add to that an embedded bureaucratic apparatus (here I include the CIA) comprised of individuals whose actions are largely dictated by subservience to corporate greed as well as self-advancement and aggrandizement. Anthony Fauci's rise to power was no aberration; the system as it stands cultivates such vermin.

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AF Justice Restoration Project's avatar
AF Justice Restoration Project
8h

The Declaration of Independence and the Independence of our great nation was given at great coast (the ultimate) and by the miraculous intervention from an almighty GOD - vastly outnumbered and largely out-gunned!

We are in a dark place right now with what has happened with that great inheritance that was passed down to us. It is high time every single person in America stand up, UNITE, and together become THE SOLUTION we each want to see in the WORLD around us! Purpose today to be a Good and Faithful Steward!!

Learn more at https://www.StewardshipParty.org

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