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THIS IS A VERY EXTENSIVE ARTICLE. PLEASE SCROLL DOWN TO SEE IT ALL.

Watch the video interview below:

https://rumble.com/v7h30vq-blocking-the-sun-is-legal.-what-could-go-wrong-james-roguski-the-jeff-dorni.html?start=189s

Please consider this to be a personal invitation from me to you to join the worldwide movement to defend your right to natural sunshine.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT:

DOWNLOAD THE DOCUMENTS AND GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW:

DOWNLOAD THE DOCUMENT BELOW:

Stratospheric Aerosol Injection What Could Possibly Go Wrong? 2.06MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Below is a comprehensive report documenting the possible adverse events that could result from the implementation of numerous solar radiation modification methods.

The Potential Risks Associated With Solar Radiation Modification Version 2 5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Below is a collection of infographics that summarize the above report.

Solar Radiation Modification What Could Possibly Go Wrong 4.61MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Click on the images below to download and share.

Please consider this to be a personal invitation from me to you to join the worldwide movement to defend your right to natural sunshine.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT:

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James Roguski

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