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Below is a comprehensive report documenting the possible adverse events that could result from the implementation of numerous solar radiation modification methods.
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Please consider this to be a personal invitation from me to you to join the worldwide movement to defend your right to natural sunshine.
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Who the f**k do these people think they are?? In a world full of communities where's it illegal for regular people to collect rainwater or feed stray cats, these pompous asses think they have the right to block the sun??
I do not have a good understanding of climate science. It seems pretty complex and I do not have an education in that area of science. So I do not know if so-called climate change is a legitimate problem and if it is caused by human activities or not.
However, I do know that chemtrails have been a real and widespread SECRET practice for decades - decades before any concerns about climate change were even in the common narrative. I also know that those perpetrating that secret activity have been lying about it for decades.
It seems that human arrogance, hubris, and the dishonesty that almost always accompany those qualities now pose the biggest threat to human survival in all of history.
This current agenda is no exception and just confirms it.
Thank you, James Roguski, for all that you do to empower us to know what "The Posers That Should Not Be" do not want us to know.