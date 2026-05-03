James Roguski

James Roguski

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Gabriella's avatar
Gabriella
13h

Something deliberately being sprayed and modifying the weather. Most likely harming humans, animals, plants, and waters.

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9 replies
Cooper's avatar
Cooper
13h

100% chemtrails

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