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STEP #1: WATCH THE VIDEO:

STEP #2: Participate in the one-question opinion poll below…

Which option (A or B below) do you believe causes the white lines in the sky that can be seen from time to time behind jet aircraft?

A. Sprayed Particulate Dispersions:

The white lines in the sky ARE NOT condensation trails and ARE NOT caused by jet fuel exhaust. They ARE “sprayed, particulate dispersions” of compounds such as strontium, aluminum and barium or coal fly ash that are being sprayed on purpose.

B. Jet Engine Exhaust Pollution in Ice Super-Saturated Regions ISSRs:

The white lines in the sky ARE NOT something that is purposefully being “sprayed.” They ARE caused by jet engine exhaust pollution that contains large amounts of particulate matter, water vapor and many other pollutants, which are typically invisible. When jet engine exhaust is deposited in Ice Super-Saturated Regions (ISSRs), ice crystals can form on the particulate matter which then makes the jet engine exhaust pollution visible.

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STEP #3: PLEASE SHARE YOUR OPINIONS, BELIEFS AND THEORIES REGARDING WHAT YOU THINK IS CAUSING THE WHITE LINES IN THE SKY IN THE COMMENT SECTION BELOW:

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If you would like to have a respectful discussion regarding this issue and help work on possible solutions, then please feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or James.Roguski@gmail.com

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All support is deeply appreciated.

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