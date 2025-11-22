WAKE UP
Inspiration struck this evening, so I let it flow...
Please listen to the music video below:
https://rumble.com/v722xwy-wake-up.html
https://NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
WAKE UP
They’ll tax the air you’re breathin’
Turn your labor into chains.
Call it order, call it progress,
But it’s all the same old game.
They draw the lines between us,
Paint the neighbors as the threat.
Turn opinions into handcuffs,
Make the truth somethin’ you sweat.
A thousand rules and warnings,
Wrapped in safety, dressed in white.
Claiming it’s your duty
While they slowly end your life.
They pump out propaganda,
Talking heads recite their script.
It’s fear that keeps us silent,
In its clutches we are gripped.
It’s in the signatures and slogans,
And the lies we learn to speak.
It’s a quiet kind of violence
That preys upon the weak.
The deception is so savvy,
You don’t notice ’til it’s done.
And every time we look away,
Another freedom’s gone.
The screens never stop talking,
You can’t hear your inner voice.
They don’t need to take your freedom.
They offer you a choice.
It’s just a pill, or a shot
That comes disguised as care.
The battlefield is subtle,
But the harm is everywhere.
We won’t have bullets in the street.
Surrender can be quiet.
The people die in silence
Cuz they’re too afraid to fight.
Wake up, wake up
This is the final race.
They won’t need iron bars
If you lock yourself in place.
They don’t need soldiers.
They don’t need guns.
Just a system built to break you
Til you think the fight is done.
Stand up, speak up
Before the truth is banned.
A prison built of silence
Is one that never ends.
A whisper can be thunder
When a million hearts refuse.
This democide is pure evil
We’ll end it when we choose.
The moment we see clearly
And push away the fear
There’ll be no more silence.
And no more need for tears.
WAKE UP
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
DETAILS: REPEALThePREPAct.com
SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG
All support is deeply appreciated.
Excellent track - I wish people would wake up. I wish I had a magic wand to make them wake up but in the meantime everyone must keep trying as there is nothing else we can do.
Pretty damn cool James . And every word is the Truth .