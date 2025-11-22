James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia's avatar
Patricia
2h

Excellent track - I wish people would wake up. I wish I had a magic wand to make them wake up but in the meantime everyone must keep trying as there is nothing else we can do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
FreeNZ's avatar
FreeNZ
1h

Pretty damn cool James . And every word is the Truth .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Roguski
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture