A WORD OF CAUTION:

The information in this article needs to be properly verified and corroborated.

I do not know how this occurred. I do not know for whom votes were cast. I always suspect a false flag. Please help to investigate this to get to the truth.

If you can provide a valid explanation to debunk this information or if you can provide additional supporting evidence and/or updated info, please comment below.

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. ( @mdeperno ) posted the following on Twitter/X:

After reviewing the Qualified Voter File (QVF) of votes actually cast as of yesterday, Oct 29, 2024, the database identifies 114,545 Michigan voters who have cast 279,113 ballots from multiple addresses across the state. This results in 164,568 excess ballots as of 10/29/2024. https://x.com/mdeperno/status/1851652442288464365

As of 3pm Eastern, October 30, 2024 this tweet has had over one million views.

https://x.com/DanneneJoy/status/1851670485815435542

8642 Woodward Avenue 10100 Harper Avenue 14320 Kercheval Avenue https://x.com/AlexanderFisher/status/1851653954788008009

Voting twice in the same election in Michigan is prohibited by law and is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $2,000. While there have been rare exceptions, election officials should be able to use the state's Qualified Voter File to prevent duplicate ballots. https://www.bridgemi.com/michigan-government/michigan-elections-faq-voter-id-drop-boxes-registration-ndas-and-more

Inflated voter list is a feature, not a bug of how Michigan cleans voter rolls Michigan has more registered voters than citizens eligible to cast ballots, a controversial side effect of federal laws meant to protect voting rights that is inadvertently fueling election integrity concerns. There were 8.2 million registered voters in 2022 but only 7.6 million residents are old enough to vote. Michigan election officials say that’s because 11% of the list includes inactive voters who are in the process of having their registration terminated. State officials said the true number is better reflected in the 7.3 million registered voters who were considered active in 2022. Citizens cast 4.5 million votes in the 2022 election. Detroit has 521,348 registered voters and 467,342 are considered active. Roughly one in 10 registered voters are inactive and in the process of being removed. https://www.bridgedetroit.com/inflated-voter-list-is-a-feature-not-a-bug-of-how-michigan-cleans-voter-rolls/

