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Tulsi Gabbard released this information today:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ODNI News Release No. 10-26

June 12, 2026

DNI Gabbard Reveals Evidence of U.S. Taxpayer-Funded Global Biolab Program

WASHINGTON D.C. — After months of searching through Intelligence Community holdings and files, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard is revealing new evidence of longstanding United States government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries. These biolabs include labs in Ukraine, which may be at risk of compromise due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. For example, the Intelligence Community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained vulnerable to longstanding threats of Russian attack, seizure, or damage.

The newly declassified evidence can be found HERE.

Biolab Slides 2.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I published the article below on March 11, 2022.

Please take the time to review the information provided below…

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James Roguski

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