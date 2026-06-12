James Roguski

James Roguski

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Teresa Barnes-Matych's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych
20h

These were a big part of why Russia invaded Ukraine. What could go wrong with the most corrupt country in Europe having this many biolabs?🙄

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Lara Runger's avatar
Lara Runger
19h

Victoria Nuland testified on this on 8 Mar 2022 https://youtu.be/NjF6GvWa0nY?si=yFK1QAtk_1sBaQJ_

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