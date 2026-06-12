U.S. Funded Biological Laboratories?
Who knew?
Tulsi Gabbard released this information today:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
ODNI News Release No. 10-26
June 12, 2026
DNI Gabbard Reveals Evidence of U.S. Taxpayer-Funded Global Biolab Program
WASHINGTON D.C. — After months of searching through Intelligence Community holdings and files, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard is revealing new evidence of longstanding United States government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries. These biolabs include labs in Ukraine, which may be at risk of compromise due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. For example, the Intelligence Community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained vulnerable to longstanding threats of Russian attack, seizure, or damage.
The newly declassified evidence can be found HERE.
I published the article below on March 11, 2022.
Please take the time to review the information provided below…
James Roguski
310-619-3055
My Story
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s newsletter is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
These were a big part of why Russia invaded Ukraine. What could go wrong with the most corrupt country in Europe having this many biolabs?🙄
Victoria Nuland testified on this on 8 Mar 2022 https://youtu.be/NjF6GvWa0nY?si=yFK1QAtk_1sBaQJ_