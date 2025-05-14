James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna LaBruno's avatar
Donna LaBruno
8h

Would it just be so weird if officials came to kill those ostriches and the ostriches were just not on that farm? I mean, what if all of a sudden the ostriches just moved somewhere else mysteriously and no one knew where they were?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
DMH's avatar
DMH
13h

This needs to be stopped! These birds are NOT sick!

The action brought against this family and Ostriches is immoral and heartless 💔.

Please, someone step in and stop this madness!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
80 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Roguski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture