Updated Amendments to the IHR
A revised version of the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations has been made available.
A revised version of the proposed amendments has been made available.
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF14-en.pdf
Please give your close attention to the following:
Article 1
Article 4
Article 12
Article 13
Article 24
Article 27
Article 31 (existing)
Article 35
Article 44
Article 54bis
Annex 1
Annex 4
Annex 6
ExitTheWHO.com
ExitTheWHO.org
James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you James for your extensive work on this extremely important event. Those compromised and brain-washed government and corporate entities will do whatever they can to control the masses, any way that they can. And, they will pressure the non-supporting countries until they comply, with sanctions and withholding loans. Not enough people are aware of what's happening to them, out in the open to stop this horrendously evil entity- the WHO, including the other 3 letter organizations like the WEF. I can only hope that clearer heads will prevail and come forward to stop this travesty. Here in Chile the government is fully on board to destroy us and they appear to have voted yes on most of these measures. The majority here have been brain-washed to believe the government no matter how badly they're injured by the Covid and other shots. Maybe once enough people have been injured and died, especially their children, and they see the lockdowns and injustices that are occurring, they will wake up. It's going to take a Revolution to stop all of this!!
WHY are we discussing amendments to the IHR - we should be ignoring the whole thing, they are criminals and are hoodwinking people into accepting IHR and it is just tweaks that are needed - stop being duped, the whole corporation is criminal.