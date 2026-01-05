Share

I am Thomas F. Haviland, a retired US Air Force major in Dayton, Ohio. I spent 36 years working in and with the Air Force as an Electrical Engineer and Data Analyst.

For the last 3 years, with the help of my assistant Ms. Laura Kasner, I have been tracking on a global scale the TIMING and PREVALENCE of this unusual phenomenon of the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS through my 2022, 2023, and 2024 “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys.”

The data obtained from the active embalmers who have taken my annual surveys over the past 3 years is clear. There is a strong reason to suspect that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are the primary cause of these horrific “white fibrous clots.” In my very first 2022 survey, the majority of the 179 embalmers who responded said that they did not start seeing the “white fibrous clots” until the year 2021 AFTER the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Also in my first 2022 survey, the embalmers reported that they were seeing the “white fibrous clots” in an alarming 30% of their corpses, and that rate has unfortunately remained fairly constant over the past 3 years. For instance, in my latest 2024 survey where 301 embalmers took the survey, the embalmers reported that they were STILL seeing the “white fibrous clots” in 27% of their corpses.

In addition to the “white fibrous clots,” the embalmers in my 2023 survey reported seeing the equally dangerous phenomenon of MICRO-CLOTTING, which embalmers refer to as “coffee grounds” or “dirty blood” in the drainage coming off the corpse, in 25% of their corpses. This is a dramatic increase from the less than 5% of corpses that contained “micro-clots” prior to the year 2020.

The embalmers also report an increase in the number and viscosity of traditional “grape jelly clots” from 30% of corpses prior to year 2020 to now 40% of corpses.

About 20% of the embalmers reported a 25% increase in INFANT DEATHS in 2023 when compared to the number of “infant deaths” seen prior to the year 2020. In that same 2023 survey, the embalmers also reported that they are seeing the “white fibrous clots” in every age group, particularly in those age 36 years and up.

The PROOF of the existence and prevalence of the “white fibrous clots” is overwhelming. In addition to my 2024 survey where 250 embalmers (83%) responded that they were STILL seeing the “white fibrous clots” in the veins and arteries of their corpses, I now have official confirmation ON VIDEO from a United States state Funeral Directors Association that the “white fibrous clots” are indeed real and prevalent.

On June 8th , 2025, I was a Guest Speaker at the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Annual Convention in Franklin, TN. During the beginning of my one-hour presentation, I captured on video 18 of the 28 embalmers (64%) with raised hands acknowledging that they are indeed seeing the “white fibrous clots” in their corpses.

From an in-person paper survey that I administered at the convention that same day, the Tennessee embalmers responded that they are seeing the “white fibrous clots” in 17% of their corpses through the first half of 2025.

Well-respected men in the funeral industry say they are seeing the “white fibrous clots.” These include: Mr. Woody Wilson (President of the Ohio Embalmers Association), Mr. Chris Calvey Jr. (2024-2025 President of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association), Mr. Taylor Moore (2024-2025 President of the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association), and Mr. Kevin Sweryd (President of the Manitoba, Canada Funeral Service Association).

Several doctors have also come forward to me to acknowledge that these same “white fibrous clots” are occurring in LIVING PERSONS as well. In March 2024, I was contacted by Dr. Dan McDyer, an OB/GYN in Jacksonville, FL who has seen what he describes as “carnage” over the last 5 years in his Covid-vaccinated female patients.

Dr. McDyer introduced me to Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, a Cardiologist/Endovascular Specialist who is also in Jacksonville. Dr. Bisharat told me that he has been removing these same “white fibrous clots” (which he calls “devious clots”) from his patients using flexible catheters. Dr. Bisharat even sent me an email with a photo and angiograms of a “white fibrous clot” that he had just removed from one of his patients during the time of our email exchanges.

Each year that I have completed my “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys,” I have immediately sent the results to the FDA, CDC, and NIH. They have NEVER responded.

Thomas F. Haviland