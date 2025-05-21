James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6h

WHO will not be done until there is a digital prison across the planet that they can throw you into if you refuse their fake pandemic mRNA death injections. Billy boy has spoken and he hates humanity to death.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
5h

Final comment says “we wish the negotiations well?????” I wish them all to go

To their Father the Devil

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Roguski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture