The WHO Negotiations Have Been Extended
The Pandemic Agreement that was "adopted" May 20, 2025 cannot be signed until the PABS Annex has been agreed upon. The negotiations have failed, so they have agreed to continue for another year.
The WHO Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG) has FAILED to reach agreement on the PABS Annex to the Pandemic Agreement.
A vote on the PABS Annex to the Pandemic Agreement will NOT occur during the 79th World Health Assembly to be held from May 18-23, 2026.
The negotiations will continue after the World Health Assembly.
The next meeting of the IGWG is scheduled for July 6-17, 2026
Full details and video of the closing session are available here:
https://www.who.int/news/item/01-05-2026-who-member-states-agree-to-extend-negotiations-on-pathogen-access-and-benefit-sharing-annex
https://apps.who.int/gb/IGWG/e/e_igwg6-resumed-session.html
Below are screenshots of the Draft final report of the meeting:
FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS, READ THE ARTICLE BELOW
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Thank you James for your persistent information ... Perhaps they should get the message and just shut down ... and go back to the Hell that they crawled out of!
Your endurance through all of this has been phenomenal, thank you for your service James. 🙏