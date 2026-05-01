James Roguski

James Roguski

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S Terry's avatar
S Terry
1dEdited

Thank you James for your persistent information ... Perhaps they should get the message and just shut down ... and go back to the Hell that they crawled out of!

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MichL's avatar
MichL
1d

Your endurance through all of this has been phenomenal, thank you for your service James. 🙏

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