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The WHO Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG) has FAILED to reach agreement on the PABS Annex to the Pandemic Agreement.

A vote on the PABS Annex to the Pandemic Agreement will NOT occur during the 79th World Health Assembly to be held from May 18-23, 2026.

The negotiations will continue after the World Health Assembly.

The next meeting of the IGWG is scheduled for July 6-17, 2026

Full details and video of the closing session are available here:

https://www.who.int/news/item/01-05-2026-who-member-states-agree-to-extend-negotiations-on-pathogen-access-and-benefit-sharing-annex

https://apps.who.int/gb/IGWG/e/e_igwg6-resumed-session.html

Below are screenshots of the Draft final report of the meeting:

FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS, READ THE ARTICLE BELOW

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All support is deeply appreciated.

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