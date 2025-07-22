SHARE THIS LINK: ExitTheWHO.com

The International Health Regulations still apply to all 196 nations that are parties to the agreement (Including the United States, Israel and Italy).

Only 3 of the 193 parties to the International Health Regulations have clearly and publicly rejected the 2024 amendments to the IHR.

These three nations only rejected the amendments to the IHR.

They did NOT reject the existing International Health Regulations.

Below are a number of pertinent documents.

THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS

Below is the legally binding version of the International Health Regulations to which the United States, Italy and Israel are obligated to comply.

PLEASE READ ARTICLE 31, PARAGRAPH 2 ON PAGE 21

If there is evidence of an imminent public health risk, the State Party may, in accordance with its national law and to the extent necessary to control such a risk, compel the traveller to undergo or advise the traveller, pursuant to paragraph 3 of Article 23, to undergo: (a) the least invasive and intrusive medical examination that would achieve the public health objective; (b) vaccination or other prophylaxis; or (c) additional established health measures that prevent or control the spread of disease, including isolation, quarantine or placing the traveller under public health observation. https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/IHR_2022-en.pdf

Below is the legally binding version of the International Health Regulations to which The Islamic Republic of Iran, Netherlands, New Zealand and Slovakia are obligated to comply until September 19, 2026.

https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/246107/9789241580496-eng.pdf

These 4 nations have until March 19, 2026 to REJECT the 2024 amendments to the IHR. If they fail to REJECT the 2024 amendments then they will be obligated to comply with an amended version of the above document that will include the 2024 amendments after September 19, 2026.

Below is the legally binding version of the International Health Regulations to which all other nations will be obligated to comply as of September 19, 2025:

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF14-en.pdf

Below are the reasons why all nations should have rejected the amendments and why Iran, Netherlands, New Zealand and Slovakia still can reject them before March 19, 2026.

THE PANDEMIC AGREEMENT

Below is the decision made by the 78th World Health Assembly to adopt the “Pandemic Agreement”

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA78/A78_10Add1-en.pdf

Below is the “Pandemic Agreement” that was adopted by the 78th World Health Assembly. The “Pandemic Agreement” cannot be signed by any nation until the “PABS instrument” that is mentioned in Article 12 has been negotiated and successfully adopted by the World Health Assembly.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA78/A78_10-en.pdf

Below is a link to the information provided by the InterGovernmental Working Group (IGWG or IggWigg) that is negotiating the details of the “Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing System Instrument”:

https://apps.who.int/gb/IGWG/

The Timeline and Deliverables for the ongoing PABS IGWG negotiations are below:

https://apps.who.int/gb/IGWG/pdf_files/IGWG1/A_IGWG1_3Rev1-en.pdf

PLEASE NOTE THE AUGUST 10, 2025 DEADLINE

Below are the “relevant stakeholders” who will be participating in the IGWG negotiations:

https://apps.who.int/gb/IGWG/pdf_files/IGWG1/A_IGWG1_4-en.pdf

https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/non-state-actors-in-official-relations-with-who

https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/executive-board/list-of-entities-in-official-relations-with-who.pdf

Below are just some of the reasons to REJECT the “Pandemic Agreement.”

SHARE THIS LINK GLOBALLY:

Australia

https://AustraliaExitsTheWHO.com/

https://AlignedCouncilOfAustralia.com.au/the-whos/

Malta

https://t.me/+k7mtii6ZBRNhMTM8

https://chat.whatsapp.com/F89b95OYz3x0adbI3APuhs

https://wch-malta.org/open-letters/

https://wchmalta.substack.com

Netherlands

https://stopwho.nl/who/ihr/

New Zealand

https://www.whoknows.co.nz/

https://www.voicesforfreedom.co.nz/the-whos-power-grab-in-the-name-of-health/

https://media.voicesforfreedom.co.nz/2023/11/2023-MP-Email-Addresses-NZ.pdf

Poland

https://stopwho.pl/

Portugal

https://chat.whatsapp.com/DpgG1kpeooZ44txkqjnrTL

Sweden

https://exitwho.se/

