The WHO is Still a VERY BIG PROBLEM
196 nations (including the U.S.) are still parties to the International Health Regulations. The negotiations for the Pandemic Agreement are ongoing. NOW is the time to continue to push back.
The International Health Regulations still apply to all 196 nations that are parties to the agreement (Including the United States, Israel and Italy).
Only 3 of the 193 parties to the International Health Regulations have clearly and publicly rejected the 2024 amendments to the IHR.
These three nations only rejected the amendments to the IHR.
They did NOT reject the existing International Health Regulations.
Below are a number of pertinent documents.
THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS
Below is the legally binding version of the International Health Regulations to which the United States, Italy and Israel are obligated to comply.
PLEASE READ ARTICLE 31, PARAGRAPH 2 ON PAGE 21
If there is evidence of an imminent public health risk, the State Party may, in accordance with its national law and to the extent necessary to control such a risk, compel the traveller to undergo or advise the traveller, pursuant to paragraph 3 of Article 23, to undergo:
(a) the least invasive and intrusive medical examination that would achieve the public health objective;
(b) vaccination or other prophylaxis; or
(c) additional established health measures that prevent or control the spread of disease, including isolation, quarantine or placing the traveller under public health observation.
Below is the legally binding version of the International Health Regulations to which The Islamic Republic of Iran, Netherlands, New Zealand and Slovakia are obligated to comply until September 19, 2026.
https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/246107/9789241580496-eng.pdf
These 4 nations have until March 19, 2026 to REJECT the 2024 amendments to the IHR. If they fail to REJECT the 2024 amendments then they will be obligated to comply with an amended version of the above document that will include the 2024 amendments after September 19, 2026.
Below is the legally binding version of the International Health Regulations to which all other nations will be obligated to comply as of September 19, 2025:
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF14-en.pdf
Below are the reasons why all nations should have rejected the amendments and why Iran, Netherlands, New Zealand and Slovakia still can reject them before March 19, 2026.
RejectTheAmendments.com
THE PANDEMIC AGREEMENT
Below is the decision made by the 78th World Health Assembly to adopt the “Pandemic Agreement”
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA78/A78_10Add1-en.pdf
Below is the “Pandemic Agreement” that was adopted by the 78th World Health Assembly. The “Pandemic Agreement” cannot be signed by any nation until the “PABS instrument” that is mentioned in Article 12 has been negotiated and successfully adopted by the World Health Assembly.
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA78/A78_10-en.pdf
Below is a link to the information provided by the InterGovernmental Working Group (IGWG or IggWigg) that is negotiating the details of the “Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing System Instrument”:
The Timeline and Deliverables for the ongoing PABS IGWG negotiations are below:
https://apps.who.int/gb/IGWG/pdf_files/IGWG1/A_IGWG1_3Rev1-en.pdf
PLEASE NOTE THE AUGUST 10, 2025 DEADLINE
Below are the “relevant stakeholders” who will be participating in the IGWG negotiations:
https://apps.who.int/gb/IGWG/pdf_files/IGWG1/A_IGWG1_4-en.pdf
https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/non-state-actors-in-official-relations-with-who
https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/executive-board/list-of-entities-in-official-relations-with-who.pdf
Below are just some of the reasons to REJECT the “Pandemic Agreement.”
RejectTheTreaty.com
If you support the effort to EXIT THE WHO and would like me to add a link to your efforts to the list above, please let me know.
For millennia, human beings have made their own health decisions, consulted trusted healers in their communities, and maintained bodily autonomy as a fundamental right. Never in the history of civilization have we required—or wanted—a distant, unaccountable international bureaucracy dictating what medical interventions we must accept.
The World Health Organization's push for pandemic authority represents the most dangerous expansion of tyrannical power since the rise of totalitarian states in the 20th century. No organization, no matter how noble its stated intentions, should possess the authority to override individual consent and force medical procedures on unwilling populations.
Your body belongs to you. Period. This isn't a complex philosophical question—it's the most basic principle of human dignity. The moment we accept that bureaucrats in Geneva can mandate what goes into our bodies, we cease to be free citizens and become subjects awaiting orders.
The implications are terrifying and historically precedented. Once you establish the principle that public health justifies forced medical interventions, you've created the infrastructure for genocide with a medical license. History shows us exactly where this leads: forced sterilizations of "undesirables," medical experiments on dissidents, elimination of political opponents under the guise of health policy.
The COVID response already demonstrated this playbook in action. Instead of immediately isolating the first confirmed cases—the obvious, time-tested method that has contained outbreaks for centuries—authorities allowed infected individuals to travel freely, spreading the virus globally. This wasn't incompetence. This was calculation. Create the crisis, then exploit it to justify unprecedented power grabs.
We're witnessing a multigenerational strategy to normalize medical authoritarianism. Today it's vaccine mandates and lockdowns. Tomorrow it's forced procedures on anyone deemed a "public health threat"—which conveniently includes political dissidents, free thinkers, and anyone who challenges the system.
George Orwell wrote 1984 as a warning, not a blueprint. He showed us exactly how totalitarian states justify the most heinous violations of human rights: they claim it's for everyone's good. The Party's slogan wasn't "We hate you"—it was "We're protecting you."
The WHO's pandemic authority represents the medicalization of tyranny. Once established, this power will never be voluntarily relinquished. It will expand, evolve, and eventually encompass any behavior or belief that authorities deem unhealthy for society.
We reject this entirely. We demand the preservation of medical freedom, bodily autonomy, and the right to make our own health decisions based on our own values, beliefs, and circumstances. No international organization has the authority to override these fundamental human rights, no matter how noble their stated intentions or how dire their claimed emergency.
Common sense and individual liberty have guided human survival for thousands of years. We don't need global health dictators. We need to preserve the basic human right to say "no" to unwanted medical interventions.
The choice is clear: submit to medical authoritarianism or defend the principle that your body, your choice means exactly what it says.
