James Roguski

James Roguski

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KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
2h

The WHO's job is too keep us in fear, promote disease so they can get more donations and keep them employed and feeding the money making machine. Why not make the living conditions of these countries better, housing and clean water for starters.

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John's avatar
John
2h

I don’t care.

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